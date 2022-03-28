4 Scenic River Murray Walks You Can Take in South Australia

Cruising along the River Murray on a kayak or houseboat sounds like heaven to some people.

But others would rather admire the river and its surrounds from afar. Why not take in the scenery at your own pace with a River Murray walk?

Here’s our top tips for walks with magnificent views:

1. Ngak Indau Wetland Trail

Birdwatchers will love the Ngak Indau Wetland Trail in Murray River National Park. This easy, 2.6 km trail includes a bird hide, which is a concealed shelter where you can observe the wetland bird life.

2. Coorong walks

Coorong National Park features a number of enjoyable walks showcasing the region, along with the Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth. Check out the Lakes Nature Trail, which takes you through mallee scrub past the lakes.

3. Banrock Station Wetland Circuit

If you’d like to try something a little longer, check out the Banrock Station Wetland Circuit. The 8 km trail takes you around the internationally recognised wetland site, where you can view wildlife and learn about the role wetlands play in the River Murray system.

4. Murray River Walk

Looking for a full-blown walking holiday? Then the Murray River Walk is for you. Four days of guided touring through red gum forests, creeks and wetlands, with 3 nights in houseboat accommodation.

This post was previously published on environment.sa.gov.au and under a Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 3.

