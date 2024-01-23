4 Science-Proven Ways to Beat the Winter Blues

Are you struggling with the winter blues? Even if you don’t suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), winter’s cold, dark days can be tough on anyone. The sun sets way too early in most areas of the country. Between shoveling snow, freezing your butt off, and getting through the stress (and post-financial stress) of the holidays, it can be hard to find joy this time of year.

Fortunately, there are a number of things you can do to beat the winter blues. Here are four science-proven ways to beat the winter blues.

1. Try to Get Outside

Spending time in the sun can be a natural mood booster. Research has found that direct sunlight can help boost happiness. The vitamin D we get from the sun stimulates our bodies to produce more serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that helps with mood regulation. This can help people suffering from SAD.

So, how much time spent outdoors is enough? Studies have found that spending at least 120 minutes outside a week (or just 17 minutes per day) promotes better health and wellbeing.

As long as the temperatures are in a safe enough range, make an effort to spend time outdoors during the winter.

2. Stay Social

There’s no doubt that laying on the couch in front of the fireplace can feel way more appealing than venturing out into the cold to hang out with your friends during the winter. But this bad habit could be harming your health. Research has found that isolation can be just as unhealthy for us as smoking cigarettes.

Consider making lunch dates with your friends or visit with your family regularly to beat the winter blues. You might even consider starting a local group, such as a book club or knitting group.

3. Volunteer

Volunteering can also be a great way to boost your mental health. Research has found that it can help reduce depression, especially in people over 65. It can also help give you a sense of purpose, which can be difficult to find when the winter blues hit.

There are lots of ways you can get involved during the winter months. You might consider volunteering at a soup kitchen or homeless shelter, or “adopting” a senior citizen at a nursing home to visit. If you love animals, you might consider volunteering your time at a pet rescue.

4. Exercise

Physical activity can help promote mood-boosting endorphins. Exercising just 35 minutes a day can help reduce depression. Another added bonus? It will help ward off any weight gain you might be at risk for from all of the hot chocolates.

There are lots of great ways to workout during the winter. You might consider taking dance or other fitness classes or joining a gym that offers a pool. If you struggle with flare-ups from arthritis or an autoimmune disease during the winter, consider yoga, which tends to be gentler on the muscles.

If you don’t feel like braving the cold to head to the gym, consider doing an at-home workout or taking a walk in your community.

These are just four science-proven ways to beat the winter blues. Beating the winter blues can be challenging, but utilizing these tips can help get you in a better frame of mind.

If you find it difficult to deal with your seasonal depression, it may be worth seeing a therapist or talking to your physician for more treatment options.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: freestocks on Unsplash