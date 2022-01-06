4 Signs He Doesn’t Love You, He Loves the Idea of You

My grandma once told me that you should never stay with someone who makes you feel like you aren’t enough.

They might still call you “my love” every morning or do things for you. But if your guts have been telling you that their love isn’t genuine, then you shouldn’t ignore it.

It’s no surprise that women always fall for sweet romantic words. The man can be so ignorant and always complains, but every time he comes home and tells her she’s the love of his life — all those negative traits are invisible.

So at some point, you need someone out there who gives you the tough love, and I’m going to be that someone today. Here are the four signs he doesn’t actually love you, he just loves the idea of you.

He has unrealistic expectations in the relationship.

Too many unrealistic expectations can ruin a good relationship.

Couples in a healthy relationship knows how to set their expectation right. This isn’t to say that you aren’t allowed to expect something from your partner but knowing the limitations and boundaries are key.

I remember my ex in college set such high expectations, which eventually made me feel resentful towards him. He wanted to have a “perfect” daily schedule for us to talk over the phone. He created some rules of what I could and couldn’t do with my male friends.

Though in his defense, it’s for his caring, I was also aware enough of what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s an adult relationship, after all. He didn’t need to tell me what to do all the time.

When having too many expectations in the relationship, there won’t be room for both parties to appreciate each other. Why? Because the main goal is to always fulfill those expectations, and you know it’s a never-ending journey.

He doesn’t look happy whenever he’s with you.

Most times, when a man isn’t ready for a committed relationship, he wouldn’t be able to give as much as you do to him. There’s always an imbalance in terms of efforts and determination.

Which eventually led him to show attitude over time. One of them is that you start seeing him being unhappy when he spends time with you. Many men like the idea of being taken, but when it comes to him putting in the work, he seems lazy.

So notice how he’s doing when he’s with you. Does he look like he’s always bored? Because if he truly loves you, he’d love spending time with you.

Sure, there will be times where he’s stressed about work, but at least he still shows that he’s happy in this relationship with you.

He doesn’t want to deal with your flaws.

We all have flaws. It doesn’t matter how “perfect” a person looks from the outside, there must be something they aren’t good at. So when a man dates you and expects you to be his perfect dream woman, then it’s a red flag you should take seriously.

You probably heard that cliche quote that says, “if you love someone, then you’ll accept them for who they are.” And it’s true on so many levels.

One of my close friends once dated a guy who constantly demanded her to be “slim.” She has a thick body type, and though he always complimented her that she’s perfect, he also said she could be “more perfect” if she lost some weight.

It’s frustrating for her because she’s already insecure with her body. Having her partner say that all the time only made her feel even more insecure.

Nothing feels worse than being in a relationship where your partner expects you to always change something in yourself. Be it your body, your belief systems, or any other parts that he sees as a “flaw.”

He’s using you to fill the void.

The same thing like women, men, can also fall into the trap that he thinks being with someone can complete them. The idea of having someone to have sex, cuddle with and share your days with are much better in their head than in reality.

So that’s why they decided to jump onboard into the new relationship just for the sake of it. They already imagine their good life having someone taking care of their needs and keep filling that empty void inside them.

Only later do they realize it’s not the case.

No one can ever make you feel “whole.” It’s completely on you.

But as a woman, how do you know if he’s only using you to fill the void? Simply by looking at his gestures when he’s around. And notice if he only comes to you whenever he feels like it versus he shows up regularly regardless of how he feels.

The Bottom Line:

The best way to fix any problems in a relationship is to communicate with your partner. Depending on your tolerance level, you can set a timeline of when they’ll eventually love you for who you are.

As long as the relationship isn’t turning toxic yet, I’d say it’s worth keeping. Unless if you’re positive that he will never accept your flaws and keep his expectations high.

Because at the end of the day, we all need that one person that we can feel safe with and can be whoever we want without thinking whether we’re perfect or not.

