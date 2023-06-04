4 Signs that You’re Stuck Between Wanting to Be Single and Have Emotional Attachment

Relationships can be both beautiful and challenging. We often find ourselves torn between the desire for independence and the longing for emotional connection.

It’s a battle that takes place within us, where the heart and mind engage in a constant struggle. Are you experiencing this internal conflict?

Here are four signs that indicate you may be stuck between wanting to be single and seeking emotional attachment.

1. Independence is sexy

If you believe that being single is the ultimate path to freedom and independence, it’s time to challenge that assumption. Contrary to popular belief, you can maintain your independence while being in a fulfilling relationship.

In fact, psychologists view the ability to strike a balance between individuality and togetherness as a crucial aspect of a healthy and loving relationship. According to Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, an expert in the field, an intense desire for independence may surface as a tendency to hyper-focus on the flaws of potential partners or a persistent feeling that “something is missing.”

However, these behaviors actually serve as maladaptive coping mechanisms aimed at creating emotional distance.

2. Feeling emotionally exhausted

Feeling emotionally exhausted in relationships can be a real struggle, and it’s something that therapist Dr. Suzanne Lachmann sheds light on. Sometimes, we may perceive relationships as more draining than fulfilling. This perception could stem from past experiences or even witnessing the tumultuous relationships of those around us, like our divorced parents or a friend stuck in a toxic cycle with their ex.

However, it’s crucial not to let these experiences dictate our general view of relationships. Taking time to recharge and focus on ourselves between relationships is absolutely okay — it’s actually a healthy practice! It allows us to regroup and find our own inner strength.

But we need to be cautious. If we’re using this need for alone time as a shield to avoid dealing with our emotional baggage and unresolved issues, that’s when it becomes problematic.

3. Conflicting emotions

Conflicting emotions can often leave us feeling perplexed and torn. Psychology Today suggests that when we experience conflicting emotions, it may be a sign that we’re avoiding honest self-reflection about our true desires and attempting to rationalize our way out of them.

This internal struggle becomes particularly apparent when we find ourselves caught between the desire to be single and the yearning for emotional attachment. Deep down in our hearts, we may long for love and affection, yet our minds persistently present reasons why remaining alone is the better choice for now.

These reasons could range from believing that relationships are overly complicated to citing past negative experiences as evidence of why it’s best to avoid emotional entanglements.

4. The pursuit of personal fulfillment

Last but definitely not least, is the pursuit of personal fulfillment. You’ve probably convinced yourself that the reason you should stay single is that your past relationships have been nothing but disappointing.

But guess what? The real issue might actually be you, not them. Brace yourself for some wisdom from relationship guru Brad Browning. He’s all about spilling the tea on how you can be in a sizzling, thriving romance and still feel like something’s missing. Mind-blowing, right?

You see, personal growth isn’t some exclusive solo journey — it can happen even when you’ve got a special someone by your side. They become your cheerleader, your rock, and your inspiration to level up.

Don’t underestimate the power of having someone who believes in you and pushes you to be the absolute best version of yourself. It’s like having a personal growth coach and a partner in crime rolled into one!

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com