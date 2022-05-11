4 Signs You Don’t Truly Love Your Partner (But You Think You Do)

Do you truly love your partner?

Most people would answer “yes” without a second thought. If you didn’t love your partner, why would you waste time in this relationship?

But here’s the catch: nobody truly knows what love is.

You may think you’re in love, but you can’t know for sure. People experience love in different ways. So how do you know your definition of love is right? What if you meet another person that you love more? Can you even measure love like that?

I can’t precisely tell you what love is. But I can tell you what it’s not.

Your actions are a reflection of your feelings. So if you want to know if you truly love someone, watch your actions.

Here are some clear signs that you don’t truly love your partner (although you think you do):

1. You fear they’ll leave you.

When you constantly wonder if your partner will leave, you don’t feel love. You feel anxiety.

Here’s what happens when your relationship makes you anxious (and not loved): you plan every word you say, overinterpret their texts, and never say what you truly mean.

Does that sound like love to you?

Every couple argues. It’s impossible to find a person who thinks the exact same as you, so it’s normal to disagree. But it’s not normal to walk on eggshells around your partner, fearing that each step could end your relationship.

If your relationship is so fragile that a minor incident can end it, it shouldn’t exist in the first place.

Love makes you feel safe, not scared.

What to do:

You’re not wrong because you fear the end of your relationship. When you have something precious, you want to keep it (it’s a natural consequence).

But a healthy relationship gives you space to speak.

When you constantly fear the end of your relationship, you let go of yourself. You don’t speak up, don’t mention what bothers you, and accept whatever your partner says. That’s not love: it’s manipulation.

Still, the only way to fix a problem is to find its root. So dig deeper into your feelings. Here are a few questions to help you:

Do you fight too often?

Are you afraid because you’re too insecure?

Does your partner threaten to leave you when you have issues?

2. You prioritize feelings.

Ask one thousand people what love is, and the answer is unanimous: “it’s a feeling.” As counterintuitive as it sounds, everybody is wrong.

Love is not a feeling.

If your definition of love is butterflies on your stomach, crazy chemistry, and romantic dinners, you have it wrong. Yes, love may start as a feeling. But it goes beyond that.

Love is a series of daily decisions.

When you love someone, you build a life together. You buy a house, organize your finances, and decide what you’ll eat for dinner. These are big and small decisions you make every day that ensures you’ll stay together.

You may like the idea of building a life with your partner, but you may not realize how difficult it is. It requires planning, sacrifice, and putting this goal above your individual needs. And sometimes you’ll have to make difficult decisions.

In the end, love happens because each day you wake up and decide you want to stay with your partner.

What to do:

Here’s why love isn’t a feeling: emotions fade away. You don’t feel happy or sad all the time. If love were a feeling, it wouldn’t be different. By definition, it fades away once it fulfills its purpose.

Amateurs think love is a feeling. They make decisions based on emotions and complain about their failed relationships.

Successful people know love is boring. They don’t rely on emotions to build their relationship. They choose a life partner to build a solid partnership. They know love happens in everyday decisions, not in the grand gestures.

Don’t let Disney dictate your idea of love. Accept a realistic perspective.

Love is boring. Emotions and drama aren’t love; they’re a fantasy.

3. You get aggressive when you fight.

It’s easy to love someone else when things go well.

You’re healthy, have fun together, and make plans. When you’re well, things happen naturally. It’s so good you may fool yourself and think it’s true love.

Except you’ll only know if it’s true love in tough times.

When you fight, your relationship goes through a test. The difference between successful and unsuccessful couples is how they deal with their problems.

Watch out for your attitude when you fight (and your partner’s).

Do you feel aggressive?

Do you help each other?

Do you listen to the other side?

What is your priority: to find a solution or to be right?

These details seem small, but they give you precious information about your relationship.

What to do:

The best moment to notice if it’s true love (or not) is during a fight.

Fake love will worry about being right, won’t listen to you, and won’t come up with solutions. It follows the “me against you” mentality. Since you don’t find a solution, the fight comes up again in the future.

True love knows there are no winners or losers. The priority is to find a solution together. It follows the “we’re on the same team” mentality. If it’s true love, you won’t risk losing your partner over a minor detail.

Love isn’t aggressive. So watch out for how you react during fights.

4. You don’t celebrate their wins.

You can see how you truly feel about someone when they achieve something great (and it doesn’t benefit you at all).

You’ll find two types of people.

The first smiles and says, “congratulations,” but deep down, they don’t feel happy for you. They find multiple reasons for your success that have nothing to do with you. They probably feel jealous and wish they could do what you do.

The second type is genuinely proud of your achievement. They never belittle your dreams. You’ll notice they can’t stop smiling, never say a negative word, and root for you.

If you truly love your partner, you’ll support them, even when it doesn’t benefit you.

What to do:

Watch out for how you feel when your partner achieves something.

You may think you’re happy, but take an honest look at yourself. Is there a small part of you that feels jealous? Are you afraid things will change? Do you feel happy when your partner is happy?

It’s difficult to see the dark parts of yourself, but we all have negative emotions. So you have to be brutally honest (and ready to see ugly feelings).

You may not have a clear definition of love, but knowing what isn’t love is one step in the right direction. These actions may look like love at first sight. Except, when you take a closer look, you’ll see they’re not.

These actions are a clear sign that you don’t love your partner.

If you notice these behaviors in yourself (or your partner), it’s a red flag. It doesn’t mean the relationship is over. But it means you have some work to do.

There’s no recipe to define love. That’s the beauty of love: each person experiences it in a unique way (and each couple is free to create their rules). Find what works for you and ignore the noise.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock