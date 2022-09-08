4 Signs You Have Fallen in Love Based on Science

Have you ever wondered if you’re in love, or if you’re just blindly falling for someone?

What about love at first sight? Do these things actually happen, or are they just stories that we tell ourselves to make things more bearable? What one person thinks is a sign of love may not be what another person thinks.

It is true that each person’s experiences of being in love differ but there is science-backed research that explains what it means to be in love.

This is a natural question to ask yourself because sometimes you may doubt your feelings. You may know that you really like the person but may be unsure of if the strong feelings have become love.

Let’s look at the science-backed ways that you can identify if you are in love.

1. Empathy

Science has shown that when people are in love, they have strong feelings of empathy towards their partner.

This involves picking up on their partner’s emotions and feeling similar feelings. Some have even gone as far as to say they feel a similar physical pain when their partner is hurting.

When in love you care about your partner in a similar way that you would care about yourself. The more in love you are the more empathy and compassion you have. The reverse is also true, and you feel happier when they feel happier.

A study that was done by a group of scientists that was led by Helen Fisher discovered that there are certain patterns in the brain when people are in love. They have what is known as mirror neurons that are mainly seen in people that are in long-term committed relationships.

2. Thoughts of Them

If you can’t stop thinking about someone then this is a major sign that you are in love.

Do you find yourself thinking about them? Are you unable to stop these thoughts? When in love you often can’t control these thoughts and may find yourself re-reading text messages or thinking about the last conversation that you had with them.

Research has shown that people in love spend more than 85% of their working day thinking about the person.

Along with thinking about them, you will often get an exciting feeling. You will likely think about things such as when you will see them again or what your future together holds.

3. You Stare at Them

If you have ever noticed that you can’t stop staring at your partner, then this could be because you’re in love. Naturally, you will want to create eye contact.

Research has shown that looking into the eyes of each other creates stronger feelings of love. Relationship expert Michelle Fraley believes that holding someone’s gaze for more than four seconds may indicate love.

As humans, we’re often drawn to looking at things that are pleasing to us so instantly we will look at people we have fallen in love with.

A Harvard study found that people who were in love and had been together for several years stared at each other 75% of the time.

4. Anxiousness

This may seem like a strange one, but it has been proven that being in love can make you feel stressed. This is because being in love release cortisol in the brain which is a hormone related to stress.

Some describe this as being lovesick. Signs that you are going through this are that you may have decreased appetite, and you may feel nervous and on edge.

Dr. Laura Vowels believes that this feeling normally occurs when you are on the journey to falling in love with someone.

Another reason for this type of anxiety is that dopamine which is another type of hormone rises.

These feelings are normal but if they ever become excessive or constantly worrying then it may be time to address this.

Sometimes falling in love happens when we least expect it. But what makes this feeling so special is the fact that it can happen to even the most guarded people.

You may be surprised at how strong your feelings can get. If you have fallen in love and the feeling is mutual then go with it because there is nothing to be afraid of.

You now have some scientifically backed ways that you can identify if you have fallen in love.

“The greatest Science in the world, in heaven and on earth is love” — Mother Teresa

