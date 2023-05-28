4 Signs You’ve Found Someone Special in Your Life

I really love this quote “Your soulmate will be the stranger you recognize.” — r.h. Sin. — It’s so simple yet so true.

It’s true that being single can bring a sense of peace.

But there are moments when you want to share your life with someone.

Life becomes more vibrant and exciting when you share it with someone you love. It’s a beautiful feeling that can’t be explained.

Finding someone special in your life can add up the happiness.

It’s that one person who gives you butterflies, brings a smile to your face on your worst days, and makes you feel loved and admired.

There is someone out there who is similar to you and wants the same thing as you. This is why having high standards is worth it in the end.

Now, you might wonder…

How do you truly recognize if you’ve met that extraordinary person?

How do you know if you’ve found the one?

Here are four signs to look out for.

…

1. You Feel Comfortable Being Yourself Around Them.

“There are no accidental meetings between souls.” — Sheila Burke.

Being around someone special is one of the most wonderful feelings in the world. You don’t have to put up a facade or pretend to be someone you’re not.

You feel completely at ease being yourself, with all your quirks and imperfections. You feel loved no matter how messy you are.

“Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde’s quote about being yourself is so true.

When you find someone who accepts you just the way you are, it’s a sign that they truly care about you. Real people will love the real you.

They don’t judge you for your flaws or try to change you. Instead, they love you for who you are and embrace all the unique qualities that make you special.

Having someone in your life who accepts you for who you are is a precious gift. It gives you the freedom to be your authentic self and to express yourself without fear of judgment or feeling insecure.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s a feeling of pure acceptance and love, and it’s one of the most beautiful things you can experience. The world is already a mess so why not make the world a little better by making someone feel safe?

…

2. They Bring Out The Best In You.

“My soul is in love with your soul.” — R.Hart.

When you’re around someone special, they have a way of making you feel like you can conquer the world.

They believe in you and your abilities, and they want nothing more than to see you succeed. They’re always there to offer words of encouragement and to remind you of your worth.

“Surround yourself with people who lift you higher.” — Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey’s quote about surrounding yourself with people who lift you higher is spot on. The person who brings out the best in you is a beautiful form of medicine.

When you’re with someone who brings out the best in you, you feel motivated to reach your full potential. You feel loved and acknowledged.

You start to believe in yourself more and to set higher goals for yourself. And when you do achieve those goals, they’re right there cheering you on and celebrating your success.

This is the person you should spend the rest of your life with.

It’s a beautiful thing to have someone in your life who wants nothing but the best for you and who inspires you to be your best self.

…

3. You Can’t Stop Thinking About Them.

“I’ve learned that there’s a soulmate somewhere in this world. Till you don’t find that person, the search goes on.” — Preity Zinta.

When you meet someone special, they just seem to take over your thoughts. You can’t help but think about them all the time, even when you’re doing other things.

You try to take it slow but it’s impossible because the bond happens so fast. There’s an intense beautiful connection between you two.

They’ve become a part of your everyday life and they’re always on your mind. It becomes an addiction to think about them all the time.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same” — Emily Bronte.

Emily Bronte had it right when she said that when two people find a connection like this, their souls are made of the same stuff.

It’s a feeling of being in sync with someone making it feel like you’re one person.

When you have that, you know you’ve found something really special.

I personally think it’s important to appreciate this feeling when it happens. It’s not something that comes around often, so when it does, it’s worth taking the time to savor it. Rare moments are special.

The best relationship happens when there’s an organic emotional connection. It’s natural. It’s beautiful. It’s real. It’s love.

When someone becomes such an important part of your life that you can’t stop thinking about them, it’s a sign that they’re meant to be there.

…

4. You Feel Grateful For Their Presence In Your Life.

“And yes, there are over a million words in our language but for some reason, none of them can describe the way you make me feel.” — R.M. Drake.

When you’ve found someone special, you feel grateful for their presence in your life. You wish you met them sooner in life because you realize how special they are to you.

You appreciate everything they do for you.

As Marcus Tullius Cicero once said

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.”

When you find someone who makes you feel grateful, it’s a sign that they’re making a positive impact on your life. And when you express gratitude to your soulmate, they want to do more for you, and vice visa.

It’s hard to imagine a life without them. It makes you think

“I’ve been looking for you all my life and here you are.”

Their soul is familiar to you in a beautiful way.

…

The Bottom Line.

The best people appear in your life naturally and effortlessly.

Finding someone special is like stumbling upon a rare treasure.

It’s a moment you’ve been waiting for all your life.

As Maya Angelou once said.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In other words: The words we speak and the actions we take may fade from memory, but the emotions we create in people will stay with them forever.

When you come across that extraordinary person who makes you feel at ease, uplifted, and profoundly thankful, don’t let them slip away.

The beauty of finding these remarkable people or your significant other lies in the organic and effortless nature of their presence.

They enter your life easily and effortlessly as if meeting each other was meant to happen, guiding you towards growth, happiness, and fulfillment.

That extraordinary soulmate brings a sense of comfort, inspiration, and gratitude that is hard to put into words.

When you meet such a person, cherish the connection you share, for they are truly special, and their presence in your life is a precious gift.

Hold on to them tightly because they’re truly special.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Randy Kinne on Unsplash