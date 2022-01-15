4 Simple Ways To Have More Intimacy With Your Woman (You’re Welcome)

You want more intimacy with your woman, but things just aren’t what they used to be.

You want her to want you, but it seems like you’re always the one doing the chasing (that feels like begging sometimes, right?)

You’re starting to think you have no idea what she needs to spark desire in her again, and settling for a lukewarm relationship feels like your only option.

What if all it takes is a step back and a new approach to relate to your wife on a deeper level?

It’s no secret that men and women are different. We feel things so differently and experience life with contrasting lenses. That’s okay!

The key to connection is making peace with these divides instead of pretending they don’t exist. Our differences are the exact tools that can bring us closer if we learn from them and let them smooth out our own jagged edges.

We get stuck in unhealthy patterns when we ignore the fact that our partner might need other things than we do to feel attraction, interest or even excitement. Instead of learning what they need, we forge ahead stubbornly, assuming what we need is what they also need.

This scene has definitely been a reality in my and my husband’s marriage, so I get it. It’s taken past divorce and daily awareness for me to be real about this topic, but I understand it more clearly now.

Through my journey, I’ve come to see sex is rarely just sex, especially for women. And hetero men, if you’re trying to have sex with a woman, it only makes sense to pause and learn what makes her tick, right?

The time you spend learning about her will make her feel even closer to you for showing interest and curiosity. This slowing down and peeling back the layers often isn’t easy for most men. I get it. But from my point a view, which is a female’s point of view, I’m telling you, it speaks volumes to us.

It’s like when I know my husband loves when I help him with outdoor chores. I have a million other things I need to do, but I get out there and work right alongside him, showing him, “I see you and know what you need. That’s important to me.”

Building this trust and showing up for each other the way the other person craves daily is the foundation on which a strong sex life is built. Most women I know need this, whether they’re willing to admit it or not.

There’s no magic wand to wave that fixes every situation, but getting inside your woman’s head just might mean more time together in bed.

Women aren’t always great at opening up and sharing the things that hold us back in bed, but then again, who is great at that? It’s a vulnerable place to be, but isn’t that exactly where deep intimacy should start?

Since your woman might be scared, embarrassed or too tired to tell you these things, I’ll go ahead and pull the curtain back to let you in on some simple truths most women would agree get in our way of craving intimacy as much as you do.

1-We’re So Dang Tired of Everyone Needing Us

Women are wizards at multitasking. We sit at a work meeting while writing a grocery list and remembering to take the kids to the dentist after work, all while dinner is waiting in a crock pot since we woke up early to prepare it.

We run and run and run with very little praise.

That’s not to say men don’t run themselves ragged, but this doesn’t seem to affect their sex drive the way it can a woman’s. If we feel like everyone always needs something from us and then our partner comes to us wanting sex, it can feel like one more person who needs one more thing.

I’m not proud to admit that, but I’m shooting you straight.

When a woman gets overworked, it’s not as easy for her to ignore it and feel sexy. From what I’ve experienced, a man can dive into sex and turn the to-do list in his brain off, and I admire that about them and wish I had that power.

Women are more likely to crave alone time if we are in constant service to others.

So how to change this? Step up your game. Clean, cook, pick up the kids if you have them. Tell her you want to help carry the load. If you already are, that’s wonderful. Now give her some space to breathe.

Rather than hinting that you want intimacy or making passive aggressive comments about how long it’s been, ask her what she needs to relax and that you appreciate her.

When a woman sees her man as an equal who can take care of himself and others, she is drawn to him. There aren’t many things sexier to a woman than when her man says, “I’ve got this.”

So many women I’ve spoken to who have no sex drive are in marriages where their husband comes across as helpless or totally unwilling to change his ways to help with tasks often assigned to women.

A man with a vacuum or spatula in his hand without a woman begging him to is foreplay for us.

2. Your Wandering Eye Crushes Our Confidence

Society tells women that men are visual creatures, so we feel we have no choice but to be desirable and competitive. How could that not eat away at our confidence? When we see you checking other women out, it gets in our heads.

It translates to our brains as, “Any woman will do. I just happen to be here.”

When a woman doesn’t feel special or cherished, it’s a slippery slope to resentment.

There are different opinions on pornography. Don’t assume your woman is okay with it. A lot of us are not okay with it, but we pretend we are because we’re told men will look at it anyway.

Focus on your wife instead of images that are outside of your marriage and distract you from seeing her. If your idea of sex is being created by fictional scenes where women are portrayed as sensual creatures who can’t get enough, it tells your woman you’re not 100% present and your reality is not doing it for you.

In other words: She’s not doing it for you.

It makes us self-conscious, knowing we can’t possibly measure up to the library of images and expectations you’ve stored up in your brain.

This doesn’t mean women demand you to be robots who never notice another woman. Noticing and gawking are two different things, and most of us are rational enough to know the difference.

Hetero women appreciate a good-looking man, too. The issue comes if you’re going out of your way to check other people out and lingering too long.

A woman who feels honored and respected by her man is a woman who will be asking you to come to bed. Once you focus on the real woman before you and build her confidence, you’ll see her trust in you is one key to her wanting you.

Tell her you love her body that has housed your babies, and she’ll wonder what you’ve done with her husband.

3. We Want More Conversation

Women talk more than men, right? So why not open up to show genuine interest? Seduction is more than a one-time event for a woman. For us, it’s an ongoing, daily dance where we need to feel you’re genuinely interested in us and actually like us.

Think about that — it’s easy to love your wife because of time and experiences together, but remind her you like her. If you don’t like her right now, well, chances are she knows that, and talking more might be the path back to each other.

If the only time you take an interest in us is when you want to have sex, you’re going to have a woman who feels like an object. Taking the time to talk and learn about each other by checking in every day is a small step to peeling back the layers to deeper connection.

Intimacy does not mean only being physical. For a woman, it means talking about our feelings and goals. When you ask about her aspirations or concerns in life, you are creating an intimacy that lays the foundation for other intimacy.

For most women, you can’t have one without the other in a relationship.

Conversations don’t have to be eloquent — just real and personal. This might put you out of your comfort zone, but challenge yourself to talk to your woman this week about things that go beyond the house and kids. Show her you see her.

Do you watch TV together most nights, not talking at all? Turn it off one night this week, and tell your woman you want to go for a walk. Think about how different your relationship would look if you made time for a walk after dinner every night and asked your woman about things that light her up.

Ask her about goals she has and remind her how impressed you are.

I’m telling you, she’s coming after you, in a good way.

4. We Start Wanting You More When You Stop Pursuing Us So Much

If you pump the brakes a bit, your woman will not feel so much pressure. You’re allowed to be frustrated and want more intimacy, but focusing on WHY you’re not takes some thought and deeper thinking. If you’re spending a lot of time pouting that you’re not getting enough, consider how that might make your woman feel.

Sex becomes a duty we’re obligated to meet rather than an act of love that is meant for both partners to enjoy equally.

I’ve noticed men often have a number of times each week in their heads of what constitutes a healthy sex life and complain when they aren’t reaching that. Getting away from numbers and quota will help your woman not feel the pressure of the situation.

If you could have one amazing night of connection a week where both people lose themselves in excitement, wouldn’t that be worth more than five nights of sex where she is doing it just to get you to stop complaining?

Please answer that the way I hope you would…

Make yourself a note to not pursue her for two weeks. During that time, try to implement some or even one of these small steps in your daily life.

Observe what is stressing her out, and don’t wait for her to ask for help. Jump in and do it. Insider secret: A lot of women need to work on not being control freaks who think our way is the only way. It’s annoying and we’re aware of it, so call us out on that. We need your help, okay?

Turn off the TV and talk with her. Focus on her and compliment her brain, body and soul. Write her a post-it note and put it in her lunch. Put your attention and focus on her — all of her, and only her — and you’ll start to see a shift.

Let’s be clear: I am not blaming men for the often unequal amounts of sex drive in hetero relationships. I’m merely telling you some things I know will help move the needle from lukewarm to warm.

Maybe you’re thinking, “Well, I’d like her to try harder as well.” I get that. Chances are your woman has things she could work on for you to feel closer to her, but for a couple to do that, someone has to be brave and take that first step.

Often when one person initiates this, the other person is more willing to take a step as well.

So maybe you do have to be the first one to take a step, but if there’s a chance she’ll follow, and where you end up together is in a more intimate relationship, won’t it be worth it?

The truth is, we woman want to want you as well. It’s glorious to have a healthy libido and to be excited to lose it in bed with you. It just takes some time, effort and understanding to get us to break free from the long list of things that hold us back.

If you can do that and show us that who we are is exactly who you want, we’ll start to come alive in a way that’s worth your effort, focus and patience.

