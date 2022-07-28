4 Simple Ways To Have the Most Attractive Online Dating Profile People Would Swipe Right At

People say online dating is such an easy-peasy but what happens if you haven’t had a good match?

Maybe this is the best time to revisit your bio and profile picture to see if they’re really something that people want to swipe right.

Look, I’m in no way saying you aren’t undateable or anything like it but sometimes some people aren’t aware that they’re indeed the reason why they keep falling for the bad person.

Let me give you an example.

I know someone who likes to complain about her ex-husband who cheated. Not only she does it to her friends but she puts it on her Tinder bio — telling the whole world how sucks he is.

That eventually turns people off.

When she finally meets someone, it’s either he’d ghost her a week after or was there only for the sex. So it has become a cycle ever since.

So having a clear and precise bio on a dating app is important because it gives you a glimpse of who you’re and people also can read what you expect from them.

…

Here are some suggestions on how to make your profile more attractive that require you minimum effort:

Avoid being passive-aggressive in your bio

While it can be fun to be “mysterious” online, this isn’t the best time for that. You want someone who can get a quick grasp on whether you and them will get along in the future.

They need a good reason why they should swipe right.

Now that too many people are so damn tired of online dating, I’m sure more people have become more mindful of swiping. So the clearer your bio is, the faster you’ll find someone with the same vibe.

Also, it’s important to avoid throwing shade at a certain group of people. If you have had a bad experience dating a white guy in the past, for example, the whole Tinder doesn’t need to know that.

There’s no need for you to say things like, “I don’t date a white guy so if you’re one, just swipe left”.

You’ll be surprised that many people are putting a passive-aggressive bio without giving any more details information about them.

Be clear with your preference

Do you like someone who smokes? Are you into casual dating or looking for a serious relationship instead? What’s your exact preferences?

If you’re on Bumble App, it’ll let you give as many details as you want so the person who’s looking knows whether they should swipe right or left.

Think about it, would it be easier to know that someone is into smoking and drinking earlier (which are a big no to you) than finding out after you’re on the second date?

It saves you time and energy.

I know it’s such a task especially when you aren’t a fan of online dating and would prefer to explain about yourself later once meeting them in real life but unfortunately, the first impression still matters.

Having your preference applied in your bio will also help you filter out those who might be bad for you so you attract the right ones instead.

Have a clear selfie but not too many

People need to know who they’re talking to.

That’s where having a proper photo matters.

You can argue that personality matters more but it takes time to get to know someone. You surely won’t know someone’s personality if you just match with them for 2 hours.

So it’s never hurt to add more photos to your dating app profile. Usually, you can upload up to 10 photos or link your Instagram profile so you don’t have to do any of that.

However, if you aren’t comfortable, you can upload 4 photos of yourself and call it a day. Please also be careful not to add too many selfies as it screams narcissistic behavior.

You can either add one or two selfies and leave the rest for your other photos of your hobbies or activities you like doing.

Add more info about who you’re and your hobbies

Again, having a clear bio will help people find you more attractive.

This is because you show them that you’re not here to waste their time and genuinely want to connect with the right people.

During my time on Bumble, I added information that I like Yoga, and not long after that, one guy opened his line with “how’s your yoga session this morning?” in the chat.

It makes it easier for people to start a conversation with you if there is more information about you in your bio. So don’t waste it. If you like hiking, say it.

If you’re obsessed with cooking, let your potential dates know. Express yourself and make use of the bio section as much as you can.

…

So now you’re good with your online dating journey. It’s also important to remember that having a clear bio is only the first step to successful dating.

You still need to manage your expectations well and know when to walk away when things just don’t work out.

Because that’s what wise people do in online dating. They’re clear with what they want and they waste no time on something that don’t align with their values.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***