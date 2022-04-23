4 Stages To Change From Dismissive Avoidant To Secure Attachment Style

Transformation is difficult.

It can be hard to envision anything other than the final result.

The problem; is you’re skipping a crucial step, the work.

If you’ve been following me, transforming from being a dismissive-avoidant is at the core of my writing. I have a deep passion because so many relationships end due to a lack of understanding of attachment styles.

The good news; there is always time to understand, process, and find a new direction.

While the change won’t happen overnight, four steps will take you from being a dismissive-avoidant to achieving the secure attachment style we all desire.

Awareness of feelings

As a dismissive-avoidant, you can have a hard time processing feelings at an emotional level.

You’ll recognize an emotion but subconsciously push it away due to the time it takes them to process it.

For dismissive-avoidants, a growth area will be processing emotion and understanding its effect, which helps the hurdle in your mind.

Hurdle = feeling defective.

In this growth stage, you will realize that the defectiveness wound you feel is more illusion than reality.

Once this realization happens, emotions feel less personal, as you’ll realize these feelings are universal.

You must identify the patterns in your behavior when it comes to processing emotions.

Do you often shut down? Can it take hours or days to identify an emotion you feel? These are some of the processing errors that can be changed.

The best way to process a feeling is to write it down as soon as you feel it. Every time you recognize it. It is a small step in reversing “thinking” of feelings into the “processing” stage.

Learning

Think about the learning stage as performing in a race. You don’t start at full speed. You gain a pace and rhythm.

As you show up race to race, you perform better. Your emotional journey is a race also.

Practice exercising awareness by using current events to answer past actions.

For example, when you feel like shutting down, go through the stages that brought you to this frame of thinking.

Emotional log example,” I am angry because my partner is not listening to my emotions, so they aren’t valid to express.”

An entry like this will be your starting point to break down your reaction. I use the technique of entering as many breaks in the sentence as possible.

I am angry (emotion identified) because my partner (source) is not listening (a reason why the source causes feeling.) invalid to express (repetitive behavior as a result. Most important piece to identify.)

You will identify that your emotion comes from not being heard rather than needing to deject from the feeling. The next step is voicing your feelings rather than suppressing them.

Transformation

An epiphany happens in this stage. The shame you felt turns into acceptance.

Once you’ve identified patterns, behaviors, and their sources, you will gain a clear vision of how to accept them instead of neglecting them.

Your anxiety around feelings will reduce, and you will gain a sense of energy used to attack the emotion.

Identify feelings that aren’t only regarding relationships in your life.

Observe how your feelings affect how you treat people around you.

Write, Write, Write.

Embrace being open and connecting with yourself. When you make mistakes, don’t worry and panic as you did in the past. Remember that the focus is to set daily boundaries and meet them.

Once you’ve practiced enough, it will almost become a game. A bulb will go off in your head for all the times you blamed yourself and let shame into your energy fields. Instead, your techniques to stop self-shaming will take over.

Solidification

You are human. There will be waves when you feel great and when you might feel that you’re struggling.

The crucial piece is that you have come to recognize these points in time.

You will be able to ask for needs to be met by others without feeling weak.

You will feel the freedom that comes with embracing emotions.

Become more giving with your emotional bandwidth.

Release of the feeling of unsafety and anxiety.

You probably struggled with vulnerability and feeling weak. Once you have transformed and solidified the ability to be open without fear, that feeling will rapidly fade away.

You had this weight on your shoulders that made you feel the need to only rely on yourself. You will be able to trust and depend on others without fear that they will let you down.

Conclusion

While I went over the stages of transformation, I will continue to go on and speak about the techniques and practices that will help you self-soothe and regulate your emotions in new articles.

Walk away with a vision and a flow for how you’ll accomplish this transformation.

As a transforming dismissive-avoidant, I understand how difficult it can be to see steps without techniques to implement change.

What you do have is a guide for you to recognize the roadblocks you deal with and to start with the practice of recognition. We all learn and process differently, and step one is to find a method of identification.

