4 Terrible Reasons To Get Married (But You Think They’re Good)

You may not realize it, but marriage is a life-changing decision.

Your partner will affect your mental health, routine, and finances. They’ll also raise your children (the people you love the most). Your partner can make your life a dream or a nightmare.

Still, people make this life-changing decision without a second thought.

You go to Vegas and marry by impulse (or by love). Years later, your relationship is a wreck. You fight all the time, can never agree on minor things like dinner, and your children don’t respect you.

And you wonder what you did wrong.

Don’t be this person. Don’t make impulsive decisions only to ask what went wrong. You have to make sure you marry for the right reasons. It doesn’t take much: when you know what not to do, you can act with intention.

These are terrible reasons to get married:

1. You’ve been together for a long time.

When you’re in a committed relationship for ten years, it makes sense to think of the next step. Maybe it’s finally time to get married.

Except time doesn’t measure the success of a relationship.

Just because you’re together for a long time, it doesn’t mean you’re happy. You can stay in a job you don’t love for a long time simply because it’s comfortable. Relationships are the same.

Change is uncomfortable. So you stay where you are, even when it’s not ideal.

But you can’t marry someone because it’s comfortable. It might feel good in the short term, but in the long term, you’ll have a dull relationship. You won’t have a genuine connection with your partner.

What’s comfortable at first becomes a nightmare with time.

What to do:

Don’t think of how long you’re together; think of how you feel. It’s best to spend one year in a happy relationship than 50 years in a loveless marriage.

There are many reasons to be in a relationship: comfort, status, money, and love. But people go on automatic mode and never question why they start (or stay in) relationships.

Before you take the next step, ask yourself: why are you in this relationship? This will give you the clarity to move on (or not).

2. You’re too young.

Humans and inherently changing organisms. The person you were five years ago isn’t the same person you’re now. Your experiences shape who you are with time.

Marriages fail because people change.

But here’s the catch: when you’re younger, you’ll change even more. You change more from 20 to 25 than from 40 to 45. Your early twenties are a time when you define who you are. You change jobs, go to University, and travel the world. You still change in your forties, but not as much.

When you marry young, you make a huge commitment without knowing who you’ll be in the next ten years.

What to do:

You can’t stop the change, so it’s best to embrace it. Accept the fact that you and your partner will change.

This change doesn’t mean you shouldn’t commit. But it means you should be more careful.

When you’re young, you still have a lot to experience. And your marriage will limit this experience. You’ll have to give explanations, make long-term plans, and include your partner in your decisions.

Marriage limits your freedom. And young people need the freedom to grow.

3. You don’t admire your partner.

There’s a simple exercise to know if you should get married.

First, have an honest look at your partner. You have to be impartial and see them for who they are (not their potential). Don’t let your feelings get in the way. Next, imagine you have a child who is exactly like that.

Now, ask yourself: are you proud of your child?

This exercise tells you how much you admire your partner, if you want the same things, and if you think the same. All these things are important for a marriage.

Your relationship happens right now, not in the future. You’ll marry your partner for who they are now, not their potential. So have an honest look before you make a lifetime commitment.

It’s not about love. It’s about the other things that make a relationship work.

What to do:

Love is not enough. If you don’t admire your partner, it won’t work. Here’s what it means when you admire your partner:

You have the same values.

You want the same things.

You will teach the same things to your children.

You have to know what you expect from your relationship. When you believe love is enough, you’ll overlook the practical things that make a relationship work.

Yes, love matters. But it’s not enough.

4. You have children.

You’ve heard the cliché of the couple who wants to have a baby to save their marriage (or any variation of that story). That’s not completely wrong: children change a relationship.

But a child isn’t a good reason to start (or stay in) a marriage.

Your marriage isn’t about your children; it’s about you and your partner. The wrong partner can make you miserable. And you can’t care for your kids when you’re not well.

Imagine you’re the child. Would you rather have two separate and happy parents or two married and unhappy parents?

What to do:

Yes, a couple should work together for the well-being of their kids. But your children can’t save your relationship. That’s too much responsibility for your child.

Whether you’re together or not, you have to be well. That’s not selfish: it’s the best way to care for your kids.

However, it’s not so black or white. With kids, there’s more into play, like money, logistics, and the house. But if your partner makes you miserable, children won’t make that better.

The fastest way to get a divorce is to marry for the wrong reasons.

But here’s the catch: you won’t know that your reasons are wrong. When you make a decision, it makes sense to you (especially if they’re life-changing). Nobody makes stupid decisions on purpose.

Still, the only person who can say what’s right or wrong is you. The same thing can be right or wrong for different people. The secret is to learn what works for you.

—

