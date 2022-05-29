4 Things Men Do in a Relationship That Women Often Overlook

Does it feel more “normal” to complain about what your man hasn’t done for you during your brunch with your girlfriends?

We, women tend to forget that being in a relationship doesn’t mean you can (or should) get whatever you want from your partner.

Sadly, we live in an environment where that kind of idea is being reinforced.

So before you shoot another complaint about your partner’s mistake to your girlfriends this weekend, let’s all take a step back and take the time to acknowledge the good things that our partner has done.

If you’re still dating them, I’m sure there’s still a good reason for you to stay and I’m also sure it’s not all bad.

…

1. Their own way to love you

During the first 2 years of dating my current partner, I would complain to my friend about how “different” he is from the men I dated before.

Then one day during my visit to Vancouver, he gave me this flower. I asked him where did he get it and he said he grew it.

He grew a flower for me, instead of buying it from the store.

That’s very different, I thought.

And while I got used to getting chocolates and roses in my previous relationships, this guy gave me a knitted headband and brought me on a hike with him.

All those things would get overlooked if I kept focusing on what “most” men usually do to their partners. And I’m not alone in feeling like there are times when I should’ve appreciated my partner more.

Not because he has done more, but simply because of his own way of loving me. Every man has their own way. It might feel different or even weird but it’s their way.

And that’s all that matters.

2. The patience they have in dealing with your ‘craziness’

Like, c’mon ladies, we all know how crazy we get when the period is coming.

Most women are going through an emotional roller-coaster during that time of the month and if you live with your partner in the same house, that man definitely needs more credit.

It’s obvious that when women are on their period, they feel like they aren’t themselves. They’re cranky, super emotional, and very much moody.

This time around, men are usually the ones who find it hard to deal with their partners. But if he truly loves you, he’ll stay regardless.

One thing that I always find heart-warming is whenever my partner and I live in the same place and I happen to be on my period, he’d make me a cup of water with a lemon in it by the time I wake up in the morning.

While it’s nothing significant, things like that are the one that makes my heart full. I know I’m loved and being taken care of when needed to.

3. The not-so-romantic gestures but very helpful ones

The other day I watched a Reel on Insta where the creator basically mentioned something like; “If he doesn’t send you a bucket of flowers and buy you chocolates every day, dump his ass”.

But not all men can be romantic — and that’s okay.

That is what makes this world more interesting. I can’t imagine if all men want to buy their girlfriends a bunch of flowers every day.

Then there won’t be the ones who have their own unique ways of showing their love.

Sometimes women are also too focused on these romantic gestures so much that they forget most of them aren’t truly practical. There are men out there who wouldn’t send you flowers but help a lot around the house.

Or just simply drive you around if needed. So focus less on expecting him to do romantic stuff and acknowledge his current actions in loving you.

4. The listening skill

If you’ve been dating long enough, you may notice by now that men’s ability to listen to your ramble about how that girl at work annoys you isn’t the same as your girlfriend’s.

Most of them find it hard to engage in the conversation for too long. While you can talk about any random things in detail with your friends for hours, some men just can’t do it.

They rather do things together with you rather than just sit down and talk for hours. So if you ever find one who’s willing to crave his time on the day so he can listen to you, considered yourself lucky.

I know I am because sometimes it doesn’t matter how tired he is but when I said I got a problem and really needed someone to talk to, he’d always be there.

And again, this trait doesn’t seem so significant especially when those people on social media keep telling you how many ‘standards’ you should have for men.

“You can only be sure he loves you if he’s done XYZ…”

Or worse,

“If he doesn’t tick all the boxes, you should dump him and find a better one because you deserve it!”

No men out there will tick all the boxes and be flawless. And we all know the older we get, the more ‘baggage’ we have.

That’s just how life is so avoid putting yourself in a situation with unrealistic expectations.

…

Parting Words

In the days when it’s hard to find genuine love, it’s necessary to do the best thing we can do to nourish our relationship.

If you find someone who’s real with you, loves you in his own way, and tries his best to always be there for you then you’ve got everything you need in a partner.

Too much of expectations is what kills most relationships. They call it quits because they feel whatever they do for their partner isn’t enough.

Don’t let it be you.

It doesn’t take much to tell your partner every day that you appreciate them. There’s a reason why people see the word “love” as a verb.

…

