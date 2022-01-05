4 Things You Won’t Find Just Because You’re Finally in a Relationship

Relationships are magical… especially when they’re new and innocent.

You find someone you’re fond of who happens to have the same fondness for you. They tell you how amazing you are, shower you with gifts, send you cute text messages throughout the day, and just make you pretty darn happy. As someone who’s happily in a relationship (two years and counting), I highly recommend you find that human being who makes you smile.

But despite what you’re led to believe, a relationship can’t give you everything, certainly not these four things.

…

1. Self-confidence

You can feel confident — even powerful — next to the person you love.

However, the confidence you have in yourself isn’t going to magically change just because you finally have a partner. As someone who’s struggled with self-confidence pretty much my entire life, I know that leaning on someone else for it is a short-term solution. In the end, the only confidence that stays with you is the kind you find on your own.

Therefore, don’t measure your worth based on someone else.

Instead, work on it yourself. Find hobbies that make you happy. Indulge in activities that you’re confident you can nail down. It’s easy to get attached to the hip with your new partner. But don’t forget to carve out some time to do what you love. That’s how you’ll slowly build your confidence up.

When you find that confidence you need in yourself, no one can tear it down.

…

2. Total certainty

It’s normal to speak about your newfound love in definitive terms.

“I love you forever,” you whisper to your partner as you’re having dinner in a beautiful restaurant, sipping expensive wine, probably wishing the moment to never end. But in reality, those moments will eventually end, and that honeymoon phase you’ve enjoyed so much will morph itself into comfort and familiarity. Unfortunately, some couples don’t survive that.

Which is to say, no relationship, new or old, will ever give you total certainty.

People come and go. Sometimes, they don’t stay in your life forever. Even marriages end in divorces — my parents were so certain they were going to end up old and gray together, and yet, they didn’t. Psychotherapist Dr. Steven Stosny writes in Psychology Today, “Love is more effective at bringing us together than keeping us together.”

I’m not saying any of this to discourage you though.

Uncertainty is what makes relationships more meaningful. You never know where you’ll end up so you should make every moment count. Love your partner like it’s your last day on earth. Don’t take them for granted anymore. You can certainly hope for your love to last, and work for it.

If you’re really lucky, then it’s never going to end.

…

3. Constant stability

Movies and TV shows have led you to believe that love is a ray of sunshine and a box of chocolates.

Perhaps, sometimes it is and you’re going to feel like you can conquer anything as long as you have love. However, the reality is often the opposite and you’ll definitely need more than love to make things work. In the process, you and your partner will fight… a lot.

That’s normal.

Every couple will go through ups and downs. For example, some days, my partner and I are madly in love, having amazing dates, and can’t believe how lucky we are to have found each other. Other days, we can’t even be in the same room and wonder why we’re even together. Sometimes that all happens within the span of a few hours.

The truth is, even if a relationship is truly stable doesn’t mean that they’re constantly stable.

No relationship will ever offer foolproof stability. But here’s the thing: These ups and downs don’t have to mean anything about your relationship, who you both are, or your chances of staying together. They’re a natural part of life. Just as the weather changes, so does your moods.

It’s up to you and your partner to weather the storm together.

…

4. Complete happiness

Don’t get me wrong — your partner can and should make you happy.

But feeling good when you’re with your partner and depending on your partner to feel good are two separate things. “No one person can provide all the things you need for happiness. You know this. Your partner knows or senses this, too. When your happiness is tanking because you’re depending on just one person, that’s frightening and discouraging for them,” author Patty Newbold tells Bustle.

You create your own happiness, and it’s up to you to figure it out.

Your partner can’t figure this out for you, and it’s burdensome to put this on them. Whether you realize you’re doing it or not, being reliant on your parter to feel happy is emotionally draining. It will only cause trouble for your relationship going forward.

So take responsibility for how you feel about your life.

Idetnify the areas you feel unsatisfied with and make concrete changes. If you’re willing to work on regaining your independence, there’s no reason you can’t have a truly happy, fulfilling relationship — this time, with your partner and yourself.

Work on these four things yourself, and you’ll never feel unhappy for the rest of your life again — be it by yourself or with someone else.

Good luck.

