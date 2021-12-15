4 Traits That Make Men Irresistible (According to Research)

Most dates suck.

When I was single, I was an avid user of Tinder. While I met a few great people, most men there are… not nice, to say the least. They didn’t care to get ready for the date, wouldn’t try to have a deep conversation, and were overall uninteresting.

People are simply not invested in dating.

After multiple dates, I was underwhelmed. For me, getting ready, showing interest, and being nice is the least you can do on a date. I couldn’t understand why those men made such basic mistakes.

This logic led me to the opposite question: what makes a man stand out? How can men be irresistible to women?

My personal experience is not enough to answer these questions, so I asked the experts. Here’s what research says about how men can become irresistible:

1. Understand women’s motivations.

Men and women have different motivations to flirt.

Overall, researchers found six flirting motivations: sex, fun, exploring, relational, esteem, and instrumental. Here are the differences between men and women:

“Men tend to view flirting as more sexual than women do, and women attribute more relational and fun motivations to flirting interactions than do men.”

So men prioritize sex, while women prioritize having fun.

When you and your date have different expectations for flirting, one party will feel disappointed, especially if you don’t communicate properly. So if you want to be irresistible to women, adjust to their expectations.

Use fun elements when you flirt. Make jokes, act relaxed, and enjoy the game. More importantly: understand that flirting goes beyond sex. This way, you’ll be on the same page as your date.

2. Fix your approach.

The way you approach women makes a bind-blowing difference.

Imagine this: you’re the perfect man, with good looks, intelligent, successful, and kind. You’re confident enough you’re a good match for her. Then, when you text her out, you use one-word responses, only reply with emojis, or you’re never specific about inviting her out.

Here’s what research says about your approach:

“Attractive men using inviting, playful, and less annoying messages were most successful.”

The best approach is to be open, inviting, and playful. So keep things relaxed, don’t overthink your texts, and be genuine. Open up about yourself and allow her to get to know you.

The right approach makes you more attractive and increases your chances of success.

3. Work on your pick-up line

First impressions matter. Whether you like it or not, women can learn a lot about you from your first conversation:

“You can tell if a guy is a jerk by the pickup line. if it’s direct, sexual, and overcomplimentary, the guy is probably conceited.”

To make women stay, you have to know what type of behavior to avoid.

Yes, it’s great to be honest about your intentions, but too much honesty makes you seem aggressive. Imagine this: you’re only interested in sex. So when you approach a woman at a bar, your pick-up line is, “Is your name winter? Because you’ll be coming soon.”

Although it sounds funny in your head, this is the first time you have spoken to this woman. Instead of being funny, you come off a creepy.

Work on your first impression: be friendly, listen to her, and speak honestly.

4. Use warm behavior.

Communication includes verbal and non-verbal behaviors.

Although it’s easier to control your verbal behaviors, your non-verbal actions can make you more attractive:

“Used warm and cold nonverbal behaviors in an attempt to produce the gain phenomenon. (…) Subsequent ratings of the tapes confirmed that Ss attributed more mutual attraction to actors in warm than in cold segments.”

Warm behaviors make you more attractive than cold behaviors.

But what does that mean?

Adjust your body language to be more welcoming: smile, adjust your posture, spread your arms, and look relaxed. Your body language is the result of how you feel. When your body language looks open, it means you feel comfortable, which increases the chances that she’ll feel comfortable around you.

The dating world is brutal, full of rules, and unpredictable. What works for some people doesn’t work for others, which makes it chaotic to navigate in this world.

But science doesn’t lie.

Although there’s no guarantee that you’ll be successful, there are a few things you can do to improve your odds. Overall, the best advice is to make a genuine connection with your date. No scientific framework will help you if you’re not honest with your partner — and yourself.

This post was previously published on Medium.

