4 Types of Loneliness That Can Hurt Your Relationships

“Many people suffer from the fear of finding oneself alone, and so they don’t find themselves at all…One must overcome the fear of being alone.” — Rollo May

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: “There’s a difference between being alone, and feeling lonely. We can be alone and feel perfectly content, or we can be surrounded by others and feel lonely.”

The two are not synonymous. And, learning these differences can save us a ton of b.s.

Yet, we’re conditioned from our earliest years to wrongly believe that being alone is shameful and something we’re supposed to avoid at all costs. The messages may be subtle, but they’re there nonetheless.

We’re taught as kids to “go outside and play.” Our elementary school teachers nudge everyone into groups on the playground including the kid who’d rather be alone in the corner reading a book. As teens, we’re supposed to do the group hangout thing or be singled out as some dweeb by our peers. And, as adults there’s an unspoken “rule” that we’re supposed to socialize and attend company holiday parties, lest we not be seen as a team player.

These types of social expectations are what maintain the idea of being alone as somehow wrong or weird.

Do these expectations breed a fear of being alone? Not necessarily. While we’re social creatures, most of us can balance our need for connection to others, with our need for connection to our Self. Inherent fears of loneliness don’t come from being forced to play with our peers on the playground. They’re learned earlier. Before grade school. Before we went to those heavy metal vomit parties in high school. And, before the holiday get-togethers where our boss had too much to drink and wouldn’t keep their hands to themselves.

Fears of being alone are learned in our formative years. They’re the product of attachment styles, personality traits or abandonment fears that foster unmet needs, shame, depression, and can deepen attachment wounds. We don’t consciously put two-and-two together that our need to be in a relationship is based on a fear of being alone. We don’t notice that our fears crop up in those moments of being alone with our thoughts where our inner voice morphs into our inner critic.

Instead, we learn to distract ourselves — to numb our fears by always staying busy. By always having a relationship on tap. By always doing whatever we can to push away intrusive thoughts, and equally intrusive feelings.

Yet, the irony is that we won’t get over a fear of being alone until we actually allow ourselves to be alone.

“Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself, or from holding certain views which others find inadmissible.” — Carl Jung

4 Types of Loneliness & Their Effects

Our fears of being alone begin in infancy; in childhood. While some may have learned that if their mom couldn’t be alone then they shouldn’t be alone either, others may have had a more subtle message being taught that is based on early attachments, or personality.

I don’t want to spend too much time on the first two types of loneliness. They are pretty specific to situations, and/or more specific fears and phobias. The last two types of loneliness are where I see the most issues with being alone, and what often affects a person’s functioning and their relationship choices.

Situational Loneliness

Think: Covid-19. Everyone was on stay-at-home orders last year. We were restricted from doing anything in groups. Parks, malls, and restaurants were shut down, and traveling was restricted. Holiday parties and graduation events became a Zoom meeting, and we weren’t allowed to spend romantic staycations with our S.O. anywhere outside of our home.

We became situationally lonely.

Other types of situational loneliness can include: relocating to a new city or state, transition from college into the workforce, or a health-related issue that limits mobility, such as as broken leg.

For some, situational loneliness may create fears of being alone, especially if they live alone, or have limited contact with others. The good news with situational loneliness is that it is based on environmental conditions, not something inherent within the person. So, once the situation ends or resolves itself, the feelings of loneliness usually do, too.

Pathological Loneliness

Psychologically speaking, there is a phobia called autophobia that falls into fear-based disorders, and literally translates into auto (self) + phobia (fear). It is not based on a fear of oneself, but rather, on a fear of being by oneself. This disorder has some overlaps and parallels with other more common fears of being alone, but differs in that it’s not based on inherent loneliness or feeling that something is “wrong” with them. Instead, it’s based on things like a fear of strangers, being home alone, hearing random or unexplained noises, or other irrational fears that are not based on true threat.

Although autophobia is not recognized in the DSM-V, it may fall under other specific or situational phobias that can’t be better explained by another mental health disorder.

The next two types of loneliness are where I want to spend the bulk of this article..

Developmental Loneliness

Developmental loneliness is what is learned in our earliest years. It is conditioned from our childhood environments — from watching how our caregivers handle their own issues, to vicariously learning what is seen as “right” from our parents. Developmental loneliness is chronic, longstanding, and often underscores not feeling “good enough”.

Developmental loneliness can start in our infancy. Babies require attention. They need consistency and to know that their caregivers are solid and reliable. If a baby cries, they need to believe that mom or dad is going to come in and hold them and help them feel secure. Yet, when a baby’s earliest developmental needs aren’t being taken care of, or are inconsistently cared for, this can spark attachment wounds and developmental loneliness.

Developmental loneliness doesn’t discriminate. Toddlers who aren’t praised for milestones like learning to walk, potty-training, or learning to feed themselves can be at risk for it. Children who aren’t encouraged to make friends, to embrace their True Self, or aren’t told that they’re loved without conditions are at risk for it. Teenagers who aren’t guided in their academic or career goals, or to not compare themselves to others are at risk for it.

Fast-forward into adulthood and developmental loneliness has often created shame or depression, triggering further loneliness. We may find ourselves shying away from making friends because we don’t feel “worthy” of them. We may limit ourselves in our aspirations or goals because we don’t feel “good enough”, or we feel like we’re falling “behind” others our age, or that we can’t keep up with them or their accomplishments.

The result? We can wind up feeling resentment, or lost and empty, which perpetuate feelings of loneliness.

Internal Loneliness

There are several reasons why internal loneliness can be the most detrimental type of loneliness we can feel. This is the loneliness that causes us to “chase” relationships, to shut down from all relationships, or to find unhealthy coping skills to avoid painful feelings. It’s deeply rooted, and affects our sense of self-worth. Internal loneliness is probably the most significant type of chronic loneliness experienced, and what is often at the root of repeating generational trauma, engaging in toxic relationships to avoid being alone, and in self-medicating to numb emotional pain.

Internal loneliness can include: being a “fixer”, having a fear of intimacy, or developing a fear of abandonment.

Being A “Fixer.” When I say a person is hardwired as a fixer, what I mean is that early in their life, they were conditioned that in order to feel valued or worthy, they had to come in as a rescuer or savior to those closest to them. This may have been the role they were handed, and the hat they’ve since chosen to wear.

Those who have become hardwired as “fixers” may have come from a highly dysfunctional family where role-reversals were common. For example, in psychology we refer to this phenomenon as a child being parentified — where they take on the duties of caring for an emotionally or mentally unstable parent who cannot be a healthy role model for their children. A caregiver may be an alcoholic, have a physical limitation, or may have their own severe mental health challenges (Bipolar disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder, or Schizophrenia) which limits their ability to care for themselves or their children.

What happens when a child is parentified, is that they may become conditioned to “fix” things — to make sure dinner is on the table, that the home is clean, that siblings are cared for — often at the expense of neglecting their own needs. Fast-forward into their adult relationships, and those who are “fixers” are often unconsciously drawn to toxic relationships where their partners are in need of “fixing”. Others may sabotage those in their life, and then come in as a “savior” to fix the situation.

At the core of this dynamic are fears of being alone, only finding value in themselves if they’re “fixing” others, and fears of being abandoned if they refuse to continue playing this role. Relationships are often based on push-pull dynamics, codependency and a slew of other toxic patterns that perpetuate the cycle.

Fear Of Intimacy. When we first see this, we probably wouldn’t think that a fear of intimacy would drive feelings of loneliness.

But it can.

The first thing to consider is that sex, casual relationships void of emotional connection and kink are not intimacy. These are actually methods that some use to avoid authentic connection with another person. When things get too emotionally vulnerable, boom…throw in some BDSM. When things become too emotionally overwhelming in a relationship, boom… push away or begin an open relationship. Or, if feelings are on the line, boom…bandaid them with sex. These can become “go-to” habits when a fear of intimacy is on the line.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Yet, the cycle wouldn’t be a cycle if it didn’t have a flipside. There’s two sides to the coin: on one side we have the fears of intimacy that have us chasing non-committal relationships, kink, or superficiality. The other side of the coin has us feeling lonely, and chasing after connection..until we begin fearing intimacy again, and then the cycle flips.

Fear Of Abandonment. We aren’t hardwired to fear being left behind, feeling lonely, or being forgotten. As humans, we are hardwired for connection. Yet, when we develop a fear of abandonment, it’s often because things went sideways in our formative years. For example, an insecure attachment style learned in childhood can create fears of abandonment, rejection or engulfment.

Kids who couldn’t count on their parents to be consistent, can become adults who don’t trust others, yet ironically struggle with being alone and become co-dependent on others to fill these unmet needs. Kids who had overbearing, controlling or abusive parents can become adults who fear engulfment in relationships where they’re constantly juggling wanting autonomy (and pushing away) and wanting connection (and pulling towards others). This is also one of the biggest reasons that a person will stay in a toxic relationship — too scared to leave out of a fear of abandonment.

Needless to say, fearing abandonment wreaks havoc on our sense of Self. Kids who grew up not being taught to love themselves, not being taught boundaries, or self-respect are at the greatest risk of becoming adults who are out of touch with their True Self, lack self-identity, have low self-esteem, and find themselves going from one toxic situation to another, to avoid being alone.

While there are different types of loneliness we can experience, the crux of most types involve some form of unmet basic needs for love, belonging, trust and fears of being abandoned. Unpacking the type of loneliness we may be battling is a solid step in helping empower ourselves in overcoming its effects.

