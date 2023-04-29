4 Types of Love for a Woman in Her 30s

Love is not always blind, but love is always complex. It takes many forms throughout our lives and shifts with our situations and emotions.

Women in their 30s will likely experience different types of love than women in their 20s. Personally, my experience with love has evolved into more than just a boyfriend, a friend, and even a family member.

The change is usually caused by shifting priorities, personal growth, and life changes. I’ve learned to categorize the different types of love as each requires its own experience, attention, and devotion.

We all have different experiences, but through my own and talking with friends of the same age, I notice there are four main types of love we go through.

1. Self-love

One of the most important types of love to have. You’re lucky if you experience this before your 30s, but most (especially me) only learn to love ourselves after one or several traumatic experiences. Unfortunately, this also usually means this love only happened in my 30s.

As we grow, loving and accepting ourselves for who we are is essential. It is recognizing your strengths and weaknesses, setting boundaries, and putting your mental and physical health first.

It’s saying no to uncomfortable situations and speaking up for yourself when necessary. It’s understanding that no one is perfect and that it’s OK to put on a few pounds so long as you’re comfortable in your skin.

And sometimes… it’s taking that bubble bath once a week to unwind.

2. Familial love

The older we are, the more we understand why our parents did what they did. We grow to love and appreciate family ties a little more as we realize that time is fleeting and there is no better love than family love.

However, this doesn’t have to be the family you were born with. It could be your best friend since middle school that you now consider a sister. It could be a colleague you met at your first job who is now your rock and sounding board.

It could also be that group of friends you met while hiking, and you’re just stuck with them (in a good way). These are the people you consider family, and they will be the ones to pull you back up when you’ve hit rock bottom.

Your relationships may change with age and distance, but you can be sure your love for them remains constant.

3. Romantic love

Romantic love can take many forms. It could be your current spouse or the person you’ve been dating for the last three months. The only difference is your understanding of what you want and need romantically.

You realize that the pain of being with the wrong person will be worse than the fear of not being with anyone at all. So you don’t rush into things. Instead, you’re focused on finding a partner who shares your values and goals and someone who will complement you.

But once you’ve found this romantic love, you know how to cherish and grow it.

4. Passionate love

Passionate love is intense but may not be realized by many. I describe passionate love as the love for a cause — your job, a hobby, a creative pursuit, a reason… anything you’re passionate about.

You always set aside time for passionate love, no matter how busy life gets. It revitalizes you and keeps you grounded. It reminds you of why you do what you do and encourages you to keep moving forward.

It doesn’t have to be extravagant. My passionate love is writing. Though I’ve been writing long before my 30s, it was only recently that I learned to write for myself. I may have ignored it for a while and noticed my work and well-being were deteriorating just a little bit because I wasn’t setting time aside for my passionate love.

…

Some may only have experienced one of the loves above; some may have gone through the list multiple times. It doesn’t matter if you’ve not found any of these yet… what matters is how you’re embracing life, and I promise these loves will come knocking on your door when you least expect it.

