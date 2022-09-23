4 Unconscious Habits That Make People Dislike You

Whoever says, “I don’t care what people think of me” is lying.

You may think you’re super independent: You have your job, an apartment, and love self-care nights with Netflix and pizza. Your dog is enough to keep you company (and better than most humans).

But everybody cares about others.

Humans are social creatures. We’ve only survived as a species because we stayed together. It’s in your instinct to connect with others.

That’s why being disliked hurts like a b*tch.

What’s even worse: What if it’s your fault? What if others dislike you because of your behavior (even when you don’t notice it)? Imagine trying so hard to be nice, just to have the opposite result.

It’s time to admit you care about what others think. Here are the habits that make people dislike you (but you never knew):

1. You’re proud of bad personality traits.

You already know everybody has flaws. And that’s okay: Nobody expects you to be perfect.

But your attitude towards your flaws makes a difference.

You may think, “I’m aware of it, so that’s okay.” Well, it’s not okay. When you’re aware of your bad personality trait and do nothing to change that, that makes you arrogant. You may not rationally think this way, but you force people around you to accommodate instead of changing.

If you’re aware of your bad behavior, that makes it a choice (and that’s even worse).

What to do instead:

Everybody has flaws, and it’s okay to be proud of who you are. But nobody is perfect. There’s always room for improvement.

But once you recognize your flaws, work on them.

Make a list of three actions you can take this week to improve. Let’s say you’re impatient. Next time you feel anxious, you can drink water, write down your thoughts, or exercise. Choose one, see what works best, and adjust.

It’s a long process. But don’t be proud of a bad personality trait (especially when it hurts others).

2. You use your phone while others talk.

Your attention is a scarce resource (in case you haven’t noticed, people have built billion-dollar businesses with it). That’s why using your phone when your friend talks is so disrespectful.

Your action says they’re not worthy of your attention.

It might not be intentional, but your actions reflect your thoughts. When you use your phone instead of listening, it’s because you think your phone is more interesting.

Your friend will feel boring, disrespected, and might even dislike you for it.

What to do instead:

The trick is to set your priorities.

You’re not a bad person because you enjoy spending time on your phone. But if you’d rather scroll down your TikTok feed, why did you go out in the first place? There’s a time and place for everything. Your phone is no exception.

When you meet a friend, make sure they’re your priority.

Remember, communication goes way beyond words. You can still interact even when you’re not talking.

Nod.

Smile.

Ask questions.

Make eye contact.

These habits will ensure you’re connected to the conversation (so you’re not bored and check your phone).

3. You point out people’s insecurities.

People’s insecurities are often what makes them stand out, especially if it’s a physical feature. When someone is too fat, too short, or too loud, that stands out. You think you can use that as a conversation starter.

But you and up making the person insecure.

You may not even mean it in an offensive way. Being fat, short, or loud isn’t necessarily good or bad. Maybe you think it’s cute or it fits them. But your intention doesn’t matter.

What matters is how the person receives this message.

Even when they’re confident enough about their insecurities, it’s not nice to have others pointing it out.

What to do instead:

When you mention other people’s insecurities, they might feel reduced to that. Imagine you have a University degree, work for a great company, and volunteer to help others.

But the only thing people see is your insecurities.

It feels devastating, doesn’t it? Appreciate people for what they do, not their characteristics. Listen to their stories: People love to talk about what excites them. Start the conversation with their achievements and mutual interests instead.

4. You’re never able to take a joke.

Humor is a gray area because it’s easy to offend people. What’s worse: Jokes normally use people’s insecurities, even if it’s not directly offensive.

But when you’re easily offended by jokes, you put your guard up. You take things to the negative side (not the funny side, as it was probably intended). Your friends will notice you’re uncomfortable (if not mad). Now, imagine this happens every time you go out.

Your friends will walk on eggshells around you.

They’ll think twice before starting a conversation and constantly worry they’ll say the wrong thing. That kills the mood of the party because your conversations aren’t natural anymore.

What to do instead:

People only hang out with people they like (unless they’re sociopaths). So if this person is making a joke, it means they’re comfortable around you. Nobody wakes up one morning and thinks, “today, I’ll joke with Mary because I hate her.”

Nobody has an evil plan to put you down.

So, if you’re easily offended, remember people like you. Even if they’re not your biggest fan, they don’t mean to offend you.

Change your mindset. Your insecurities speak volumes about you. Instead of thinking, “I’m so offended,” think, “what does this reaction say about me? Where can I improve?”

This mentality is uncomfortable, but it gives you the power to change. And nobody likes a complainer. So take action and work on your insecurities.

Let’s cut the cr*p: Everybody wants to be liked.

But most people forget you don’t have to be liked by everyone. You don’t need one million friends. You only need a few intimate friends who you can count on. It sounds like a cliché, but it’s true.

Yes, you should do your best to be nice to others (and be liked). We can always improve. But don’t sacrifice who you are to please others. The best relationships happen naturally. You can read every book and try every trick.

Nothing replaces genuine human connection.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

