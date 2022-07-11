4 Unconventional Habits To Stand Out in Modern Dating

Modern dating is like a jungle.

You’d think dating apps make it easier to find love. Social media already knows everything about us, so why not use this information to match us with the perfect partner?

Except it didn’t happen this way. Here’s what single people have to go through to find love:

Swipe left and right all day.

Have shallow conversations on dates.

Have crappy one-night stands and being left on read.

If only that would lead to a great relationship, it might be worth the effort. But you go through this torture, and you’re still alone at the end of the day.

Guess what keeps you stuck in this endless loop? Your habits.

When you change your habits, you can stand out from the crowd. You’ll act with intention, know what you look for, and find people with the same mindset (and avoid headaches).

Here are the unconventional habits to win the modern dating game:

1. Be a boring and serious person.

What makes modern dating difficult is the lack of commitment.

Don’t get me wrong: that makes perfect sense. Why would you commit to someone if you can find a better date with one swipe to the right? When you have limitless options of dates, there’s no reason to settle.

You may even think it’s cool to hang out and “see where this is going.”

Well, I’m here to offer you another perspective. You can have fun and date without commitment. You’ll meet nice people (some won’t be that nice, but overall it’s fun).

But what happens when none of these people stay?

What happens when you watch great people walk away because your priority (and theirs) was to play it cool? You’ll end up with a bunch of shallow relationships that lead you nowhere.

What to do:

Don’t be the nice person who plays it cool (like everybody else). Be the serious and boring person who knows what they want.

Here’s the deal: anything you want in life has a price.

Relationships are no exception. If you want a meaningful relationship, you have to commit. You have to give up on all the other people available to you on your phone.

Modern dating makes commitment sound boring. But you can’t build a great relationship without it. And I’d say it’s pretty cool to have a nice relationship.

2. Use labels.

The same creators of “let’s see where this is going” also made “why should we use labels?” They make you believe labels are a trap because it limits your behavior. You’re having fun; why would you ruin it with a label?

So you stay in that “kind of” relationship for months, not knowing what you are to each other. You waste time, money, and energy on someone who can’t even make you official.

Relationships require labels.

Labels tell you how to behave. You wouldn’t expect to meet your partner’s family on the first date, but you’d expect to know them when you’re his wife. It’s creepy to text good morning every day after three days, but it’s cute if you’re in a serious relationship.

When they say, “I don’t like labels,” that’s an excuse to avoid commitment.

Even when you already act like a serious couple, they want you to stay in that grey area. This way, they can justify any misbehavior with “we’re not even in a serious relationship.”

What to do:

Labels kill your freedom. Once you accept the “girlfriend” label, you can’t sleep with other people.

But without labels, relationships would be a mess.

Don’t see labels as your enemy. When you like someone, labels will help you be on the same page. It avoids confusion, gives you safety, and improves communication.

Don’t risk losing someone you like just because “you don’t like labels.”

3. Don’t send nudes.

Tinder is an amazing invention. You get to meet people with the same interests as you in the blink of an eye. But it also brought a curious problem: it puts sex in the center of relationships.

There’s this hyper-sexualization of relationships.

Dates become meaningless. Imagine you go on a date with a man, and you don’t want to sleep with him (but he does). Once he notices your intentions, he can easily leave you and swipe right to find his one-night stand.

He’s not wrong: you should find someone who wants the same as you. But this easy access to sex kills its meaning.

What to do:

Yes, you can send nudes if you want to. But don’t share your intimacy with the first guy you meet.

Let me be honest: sex matters. If you’re not attracted to your partner, you’re not a couple: you’re friends who stay together. But when the only thing that keeps you together is sex, that’s a red flag.

Great relationships depend on multiple variables to work: how you treat each other, communication, your expectations, and even money. Sex is only one ingredient in this recipe.

If you want to stand out and have a meaningful relationship, find a balance.

4. Stay for a bit longer.

How were your last dates? What did you talk about? I guess it was small talk. It’s a boring conversation with no personality and no intimacy.

You know, that same old interview:

What do you do?

Where are you from?

What are your hobbies?

Here’s why: the dating world has become intolerant.

The moment you spot something that’s not perfect, you leave. Why wouldn’t you? It’s so easy to find other dates. Maybe you’ll find someone better next time.

There’s no reason to tolerate anything that doesn’t meet our (unrealistic) expectations.

You don’t create intimacy in your dates because it takes time. Intimacy takes effort, conversations, and vulnerability. But this intolerance makes it impossible to build intimacy because people leave too early.

What to do:

There’s no secret formula to building intimacy. You can’t force it or manipulate it. But if you leave at the first sign of frustration, I guarantee you’ll never become intimate with anyone.

Don’t leave too early.

Don’t get me wrong: you shouldn’t stay if it makes you unhappy. You also shouldn’t overlook red flags.

But before you leave, find out why. Is it because it’s the easiest option or because you’re genuinely not interested? Even the best relationships take effort (you won’t be the exception).

These unconventional habits will give you an unfair advantage in dating. These habits are far from a secret formula to finding love. But they give you a more mature (and realistic) perspective on relationships.

Modern dating makes it easy to find people.

It sounds great at first, but this abundance of options kills the meaning of small things. My advice is: do the opposite. When you’re not afraid to commit and stay for a bit longer, you’ll attract people with the same mindset.

And that’s the first step towards finding love in modern times.

