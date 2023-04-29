First off, I’m not a doctor or psychologist, so if you need professional help, seek it.

But I have struggled with anxiety most of my life. I know how hard, confusing, and debilitating it can be.

And you might be American. German. Swedish. Mexican. Canadian. Regardless of where you live, every human being will have to figure out their own life puzzle to live a more peaceful life.

Regardless of your cultural upbringing, conditioning, or genetic code, there are always small ways to live a fuller life.

Being here, being present, loving yourself, or being whole can all start with opening the door suffering provides us.

It can all start now.

4 Unconventional Mental Health Exercises to Find Less Anxiety in Your Life

…

Exercise #1: Give society the middle finger once in a while (or always)

Get out of your routine. Get out of your comfort zone and travel to another society. Listen to the sounds. Watch the people live. See how they drink their espresso. Find out their story. Watch their pace of life.

Being here, in your moment, where you are — whether it’s truly being there with your kids or holding your dying father’s hands; it’s all part of presence.

Wholeness is presence.

There is suffering in constantly wanting to be somewhere else, and there is peace in letting go and coming back to where you are.

Traveling reminds you why you choose to be where you are.

Where you want to live, work, or be in life, if you are unhappy or happy, it all starts with being there fully.

Exercise #2: Do something un-American.

Rejecting your society for a day, a week, a month, or a year can help you find more of a reason to be less anxious when you return.

Telling our American society to f*ck off can be a scary thing. We live in a drastic world of “have and have-nots,” and I constantly feel stuck between the two.

Not questioning our enculturation scares me, not because of the character of the people but because of the effects our society has on its people.

After 13 years of living abroad, I came home. I found my friends sad, medicated, obese, stuck, lazy, disconnected, distracted by modern technology and social media, shopping at Costco, watching Netflix every night, ordering Uber Eats, or not being kind to their neighbors — frightening.

If we can look at the hard feelings, mindless behaviors, and stagnant lifestyles our society projects onto us, maybe we can start to live a life of deeper meaning.

Exercise #3: Mental health is an individual puzzle you have to put together

Asking for help isn’t a weakness, it’s a strength.

When I lived in Antibes, France, I never ordered Uber Eats. The French lifestyle slowed me down. I learned to be good at moving at a turtle’s pace. Being in one place for longer. Sitting with friends for hours of dinner. Drinking espresso on the Cote d’ Zur.

But now I’m in the USA, and I’ve lost that connection to the world around me. My American routine is the definition of escapism. I’m more anxious than I should be. I’m anxious about seeing our retail turnover and social media-induced world. I’m anxious seeing how people talk to each other. I’m anxious you’ll push my buttons because it makes you feel something (or anything).

We can easily detach from caring for ourselves and for each other too easily in the USA.

This is a puzzle piece I still need to figure out.

Exercise #3: Our culture promotes anxiety.

What can you do about a society that promotes anxiety — whether purposely or not?

We value capitalism over the environment.

Hierarchy over collaboration.

Patriarchy over diversity.

Turnover over sustainability.

Money over spending time with our family and friends.

Greed over giving.

Talent over effort.

Participation over resilience.

Luxurious convenience over self-reliance.

What will you value while you live?

Exercise #4: What is life for?

I still get anxious.

I forget to be here with my loved ones or strangers or children or family, and sometimes I get so anxious I can’t go out into the world.

I accept my anxiety as part of life now.

But I also want to get better at understanding and having less anxiety.

I want to be here, wholly present and wholly alive, even in my anxiety.

C’es la vie.

This, too, shall pass.

Creating a full life is about understanding how to suffer better.

Write down your deathbed regrets in life*:

What will you regret if you pass away this year?

Working more weekends?

Checking NBA scores?

Being present with those that need and want you present?

Showing up for your kids? Your craft? Your goals? Your phone?

Who wants and needs you to be more vulnerable?

Who wants and needs you to show up in more meaningful ways?

If you are going to live a full, healthy life, make sure the values you’re working on match your deathbed regrets.

…

Good luck out there.

I hope my 4 Unconventional Mental Health Exercises to Find Less Anxiety in Your Life give you something to ponder or work on for a better tomorrow.

What is one thing you do to figure out your mental health puzzle?

Trevor Huffman

*Sahil Bloom

Photo credit: arty on Unsplash