4 Ways to Determine if You’ve Found the Right Person

The term “soulmate” does not have a clear definition. Each of us seeks a soulmate based on our own subjective understanding. And a soulmate does not necessarily mean only one person in a lifetime; each relationship has the potential to become a soulmate.

Just like in the movie “La La Land”, Mia and Sebastian couldn’t have a fairy tale ending due to their different dreams. But everyone knows that they were each other’s best soulmates during their passionate love story.

Most people search for their ideal partner in the vast sea of people, someone who embodies their idea of a soulmate. However, people change, and it’s impossible for them to handle everything according to their preferences.

So, the question of what a soulmate is should be more about what kind of relationship makes us feel that the other person is our soulmate.

In a relationship, if the following aspects exist, it can basically be determined that the other person is a soulmate:

01. Identity

Mutual recognition, approval of each other’s ideas, empathy for each other’s experiences, understanding of their negative emotions, and support for each other’s pursuit of ideals.

It’s not a superficial understanding based on respect, but a genuine recognition from the heart.

Some guys, when talking to me about their girlfriends, have a careless attitude, putting themselves in a position above their partners and showing disapproval towards their girlfriends’ work, appearance, and figure. When I asked why he didn’t find another girlfriend, he said, “Just put up with it for now.” In reality, it’s the girlfriend who is making compromises for him, but he’s completely unaware of it.

A healthy relationship must be based on mutual recognition and respect. If a guy doesn’t support or understand everything about you, then he must be a selfish person, not that soulmate.

02. Resonance

During a conversation, have you ever met someone with whom you always understand each other, share funny videos, and laugh together about interesting things that happen in life? When you feel angry about something, they can feel it with you. And when you’re about to say something, they’ve already said it, and you can only say, “Yes, yes, that’s what I was thinking.”

This is the tacit understanding of soulmates. Those words can only be said to them, and it’s most interesting when they say something, as it resonates with you the most.

03. Trust

Trust is not about believing that he won’t cheat or that he won’t leave you. It’s about trusting your own judgment, believing that the state of your relationship is just right, and not feeling anxious.

You have your life, I have my pursuits. Even if you’re not always together or checking in on each other’s schedules every day, you have plenty of personal space. However, your feelings for each other will only increase in those times when you’re apart, and the longing multiplies exponentially.

I have a female friend who gives her boyfriend a lot of space. If he wants to go out for a drink, she’s fine with it. She doesn’t ask who he’s drinking with, what time he’ll be back, or whether there will be any women around. I asked her if she didn’t want to know, and she said she wasn’t that interested. Besides, he sometimes tells her, then she turns around and goes shopping or eats out with her girlfriends, or she just stays at her best friend’s house. Her boyfriend usually drinks with me, and he always goes home on time.

The two seem to have a kind of understanding: I trust you, and you deserve my trust.

04. Same Frequency

The so-called same frequency is when two people grow at the same pace and have the same rhythm of life. It can be that each person is striving for their own ideals, or that the two people are working hard for the same thing and are in a state of striving together, and they learn from each other’s strengths and make progress together. Only when two people progress together will there be no sense of dislocation.

Often, couples feel that their partners are getting further and further away from them, and the psychological reason for this may be that they are in a disadvantaged position in the relationship, or they may really not have any growth and have been dependent on their partner.

You should be like what is said in “To the Oak Tree”:

“I must be a kapok tree by your side,

Standing together with you as the tree’s image.”

Sometimes, people tell me that they have met their soulmate and that they cannot live without that person. However, the other person often suddenly breaks up with them, leaving the person confused and crying for a long time. They don’t realize that the other person has been using their high emotional intelligence to be compatible with them. When the other person gets tired, they are left standing there, confused.

If there is one best interpretation for a soulmate, it is probably this: their appearance makes everyone else think you have changed, but you realize that it is the real you.

Conclusion

The real soulmate is someone who is comfortable to be with, without pretending or forcing anything. Of course, your soulmate does not necessarily have to be your significant other; it could also be your friend, family, and so on. Therefore, do not cling to the obsession that your lover must be your soulmate. As long as the other person is patient enough to help you focus a little on yourself and can say, “Let me lend you my eyes to see how good you are.” then he must be someone worth loving.

Photo by Seth Reese on Unsplash

Photo credit: Jonathan Borba on Unsplash