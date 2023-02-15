4 Ways to Harness the Power of Body Language That Tells Men You’re Not Interested

Look, we’ve all been there.

A guy is eyeing you, trying to work up the courage to come over. You’re not interested at all — maybe it’s been a rough day, or maybe you’re with someone else.

Regardless, you don’t want to deal with having to reject him or the guilty feelings that come from potentially having to be rude.

But what if you could stop him before he starts?

What if you could make it clear to him that you’re not interested in the slightest, so he’ll get the message that he shouldn’t waste his (and your) time trying?

Cue body language.

Silent signals are more powerful than you think. Unless the guy is totally clueless, he’ll get the message that you’re not interested.

So how do you utilize your body language to the best of your ability?

Start with the eyes.

If you can feel the guy looking at you, don’t look back. Avoid eye contact at all costs.

Even if you accidentally glance at him (because let’s be honest, when we know someone’s looking at us, it’s hard not to look back), turn away immediately.

Don’t give him the opportunity to interpret your quick glances as interest — you looked once, and that was enough to tell you you’re not interested.

Now don’t look again.

Pay attention to the direction you’re facing.

Is he directly in your line of sight? Turn to the right.

Or the left, it doesn’t matter. Just turn. Better yet, if you’re with someone, switch seats with them so your back is to him.

That sends out your disinterest like a clear signal — if you were interested, you’d keep him where you could easily see him.

Facing someone invites them in. It tells them, “I see you and I’m open to you.”

Turning away effectively shuts down that message.

If you can’t move, cross your legs.

Crossed legs symbolize that you’re closed off and unreceptive. For an extra clear message, cross your arms, too.

Granted, the guy might not realize that you’re trying to tell him to stay away. A woman crossing her legs is common, and he might think nothing of it.

But if you cross your arms too? That, combined with you refusing to make direct eye contact and turning away from him?

He’d have to be a fool to approach you.

Say you do all these things and he still approaches you. Then what?

Well, it happens. But there’s still one more non-verbal cue you try, another way to use your body to tell the guy, nope, not interested.

First, continue to refuse to maintain eye contact. Look at him once to be polite, but then look away. Stay turned away, since you turning towards him would suggest interest.

Then, when he introduces himself and you can’t avoid it, be polite.

But don’t smile for real.

Smile only with your lips, not your eyes.

Lip smiles are totally different than smiles that reach the eyes.

They’re fake, forced. They show the person that you don’t want to be there, that you’re not interested.

Many of us do these kinds of smiles in uncomfortable positions. They’re a result of the way we feel and are perfect for a situation where you want to convey your lack of interest.

What’s worse, rejecting a guy to his face, or making it clear through your body language that you’re not interested?

For me, it’s body language, hands down.

I’ve avoided many uncomfortable situations this way, and once you realize the power your body has to convey your feelings, it changes things.

So try it out. See what your body can do.

