40 Popular Retirement Quotes To Brighten Up Your Day

By Bernz JP

Retirement is a significant life-changing moment. One moment you are rushing against traffic to get to a meeting and the next you have the whole day to yourself for the rest of your years.

Everybody wants to retire at some point and enjoy that retirement; you can reach that goal through careful planning and good financial habits. No matter when you decide to retire, you need to remember that it is a personal decision that only you can make. There are retirement lessons to learn so make sure to plan for your retirement carefully.

Turning to this new page in your life might feel overwhelming, but a few encouraging words might give you some courage to face the future. Please feel free to use these powerful and inspiring retirement quotes when you’re at work, at home or wherever and whenever you need them.

Below are Some Inspiring and Funny Retirement Quotes for Anyone Facing These Wonderful Years Ahead of Them:

Retirement: It’s nice to get out of the rat race, but you have to learn to get along with less cheese.

– Gene Perret

Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different.

– Patrick Foley

There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.

– Sophia Loren

Retirement gives you the time literally to recreate yourself through a sport, game, or hobby that you have always wanted to try or that you haven’t done in years.

– How to Survive Retirement, Steven D. Price

There is a whole new kind of life ahead, full of experiences just waiting to happen. Some call it ‘retirement.’ I call it ‘bliss.’

– Betty Sullivan

We work all our lives so we can retire – so we can do what we want with our time – and the way we define or spend our time defines who we are and what we value.

– Bruce Linton

Just because you are getting older and have retired doesn’t mean that you should have less confidence in your abilities. Think about the experience and knowledge that you have gained by all the years you have worked” –Theodore W. Higginsworth

Living each day as if it were your last doesn’t mean your last day of retirement on a remote island. It means to live fully, authentically and spontaneously with nothing being held back.

– Jack Canfield

The joy of retirement comes in those everyday pursuits that embrace the joy of life; to experience daily the freedom to invest one’s life-long knowledge for the betterment of others; and, to allocate time to pursuits that only received, in years of working, a fleeting moment.

– Byron Pulsifer

Maybe the word ‘retirement’ makes you think of old age, boredom, and laziness, but I’d rather have you try to think of it as freedom to do what you want, freedom to be as active as you’d like, and even freedom to work the job that you like- to be in a place where money doesn’t dictate your choices.

– Rex Dalen

As your life changes, it takes time to recalibrate, to find your values again. You might also find that retirement is the time when you stretch out and find your potential.

– Sid Miramontes

There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world. Because you realize there is so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

– Zayn Malik

People can’t do anything about growing old because it’s one of the most natural things in the world, but one thing you can control, though, is how you’ll live your life once you’re old enough to retire.

– Adrian J. Williams

You’ve probably worked most of your life to reach the coveted milestone known as retirement, which, up to now, has always been a faint light at the end of a long tunnel. The passageway you’ve traveled has finally come to an end, and the previously dim goal has turned into a gloriously bright beacon, shining directly on YOU.

– Olivia Greenwell

A thriving new beginning can be and should be a time for amazing engagement, growth, connections, contributions, and amazing possibilities.

– Lee M. Brower

.. retiring from your primary career is not merely an act of ending, but, more opportunistically and relevant, an act of commencement and of the promise of a meaningful future.

– Alan Spector

Think of retirement as the opposite but equally unhealthy extreme on the other side of being in a perpetual state of high stress and anxiety. Just as it’s not healthy to overwork yourself, it’s also not healthy to not work at all.

– Linda Westwood

Many retirees start their own businesses after they retire, either because they need the money or because it’s something they want to do…Your business can be consulting, selling art or crafts, running a flea market booth, training, speaking, freelance writing, or just about anything you can imagine.

– Dave Hughes

Age is only a number, a cipher for the records. A man can’t retire his experience. He must use it. Experience achieves more with less energy and time.

– Bernard Baruch

On the positive side, retirement can be an opportunity to enjoy life in a new way, the right to stop work and do 1,001 things you’ve always wanted to do but never had time for, and a chance to give yourself over to new challenges and adventures.

– Sara Yogev

One loses, as one grows older, something of the lightness of one’s dreams; one begins to take life up in both hands, and to care more for the fruit than the flower, and that is no great loss perhaps.

– W.B. Yeats

One size does not fit all in retirement. Your unique personality determines those things that bring positive energy into your life. If you can identify those activities that feel natural and pleasurable, you will start down a path that brings joy to yourself and others.

– Mark Evan Chimsky

Retiring just so you can do nothing is no way to live life and so from now on, the word retirement will be replaced with the word” graduation.

– Mike Finley

A time of retirement is the realization that pleasure comes from doing what I enjoy, while meaning comes from doing what is important to me. My purpose in retirement completely shifts to that which is meaningful to others while partaking in what provides satisfaction provides its reward.

– Theordore W. Higgingsworth

You can compare a person’s retirement partly to that of an automobile’s or any other device. There comes a time when you have to slow down or completely stop doing what you’ve been doing for the past 20 or 30 years and take a well-deserved break.

– Adrian J. Williams

Funny Retirement Quotes

Retirement is like a long vacation in Las Vegas. The goal is to enjoy it the fullest, but not so fully that you run out of money.

– Jonathan Clements

When a man retires and time is no longer a matter of urgent importance, his colleagues generally present him with a watch.” –R.C. Sherriff

After all those years of seriously doing what you had to do to make a living and raise a family, now you can be a clown, work at Disneyland helping Mickey Mouse, build new homes for Habitat for Humanity, or just be lazy in scenic surroundings.

– Jaimie Hall Bruzenak

I think the whole concept of retirement is a bit stupid, so yes, I do want to do something else. There is this strange thing that just because chronologically on a Friday night you have reached a certain age. with all that experience, how can it be that on a Monday morning, you are useless?

– Stuart Rose

Happy days are here, at last, the days of nine to five are history, you’ve worked your life and paid your dues, now you can do just what you choose

– Anon

The trouble with retirement is that you never get a day off.

– Abe Lemons

You’re retired – goodbye tension, hello pension!

– Author Unknown

Retirement is when you switch bosses from the one who hired you to the one who married you.

– Gene Perret

When a man retires, his wife gets twice the husband but only half the income.

– Chi Chi Rodriguez

A retired husband is often a wife’s full-time job.

– Ella Harris

The big challenge of retirement is how to spend time without spending money.

– Unknown

Behind every retired man is a wife who wishes he will go back to work.

– Unknown

First you forget names, then you forget faces, then you forget to zip up your fly; and then you forget to unzip your fly.

– Branch Rickey

Retirement is wonderful, it’s doing nothing without worrying about getting caught at it.

– Gene Perret

