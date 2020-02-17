45 of the Top Finance Quotes to Boost Your Money Mindset

Looking for finance quotes and quotes about money that can inspire you to take charge of your financial life?

Even if you aren’t in search currently, these quotes will keep you motivated and make you think differently about finances and money.

For me, besides these personal finance books, reading these particular quotes about money helped me get in the right financial mindset.

I’d recommend even keeping some of these financial quotes at your desk as a healthy reminder or for motivation.

45 Top Finance Quotes

While there are thousands of finance, money, and investing quotes out there, I only chose a small portion of them to keep this simple, yet informative.

These are the quotes that I really like, resonated with me a lot during my financial journey, or made me laugh a bit.

Step your money game up with these interesting, inspiring, humorous and wise quotes.

1. “Rich people have small TVs and big libraries, and poor people have small libraries and big TVs.” – Zig Ziglar

2. “Too many people spend money they earned..to buy things they don’t want..to impress people that they don’t like.” – Will Rogers

3. “It’s not how much money you make, but how much money you keep, how hard it works for you, and how many generations you keep it for.” – Robert Kiyosaki

4. “Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow. If you want excitement, take $800 and go to Las Vegas.” – Paul Samuelson

5. “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” – Benjamin Franklin

6. “Time is more value than money. You can get more money, but you cannot get more time.” – Jim Rohn

7. “I will tell you the secret to getting rich on Wall Street. You try to be greedy when others are fearful. And you try to be fearful when others are greedy.” – Warren Buffett

8. “Money never made a man happy yet, nor will it. The more a man has, the more he wants. Instead of filling a vacuum, it makes one.”- Benjamin Franklin

9. “Friendship is like money, easier made than kept.” – Samuel Butler

10. “Rule No.1: Never lose money. Rule No.2: Never forget rule No.1.” – Warren Buffett

11. “Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver.” – Ayn Rand

12. “Happiness is not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

13. “Finance is not merely about making money. It’s about achieving our deep goals and protecting the fruits of our labor. It’s about stewardship and, therefore, about achieving the good society.” – Robert J. Shiller

14. “Buy when everyone else is selling and hold until everyone else is buying. That’s not just a catchy slogan. It’s the very essence of successful investing.” – J. Paul Getty

15. “How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” – Robert G. Allen

16. “Money can’t buy happiness, but it will certainly get you a better class of memories.”- Ronald Reagan

17. “Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant.” – P.T. Barnum

18. “Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” – Henry David Thoreau

19. “If you think nobody cares if you’re alive, try missing a couple of car payments.” – Earl Wilson

20. “The individual investor should act consistently as an investor and not as a speculator.” – Ben Graham

21. “The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing.” – Philip Fisher

22. “You must gain control over your money or the lack of it will forever control you.” – Dave Ramsey

23. “Every time you borrow money, you’re robbing your future self.” – Nathan W. Morris

24. “Money poisons you when you’ve got it, and starves you when you haven’t.” – D.H. Lawrence

25. “Success isn’t measured by money or power or social rank. Success is measured by your discipline and inner peace.” – Mike Ditka

26. “If you live for having it all, what you have is never enough.” – Vicki Robin

27. “The habit of saving is itself an education; it fosters every virtue, teaches self-denial, cultivates the sense of order, trains to forethought, and so broadens the mind.” – T.T. Munger

28. “Money cannot buy peace of mind. It cannot heal ruptured relationships, or build meaning into a life that has none.” – Richard M. DeVos

29. “Develop success from failures. Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” – Dale Carnegie

30. “Don’t let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning.” – Robert Kiyosaki

31. “The Stock Market is designed to transfer money from the Active to the Patient.” – Warren Buffett

32. “Most people work just hard enough not to get fired and get paid just enough money not to quit.” – George Carlin

33. “I’m only rich because I know when I’m wrong…I basically have survived by recognizing my mistakes.” – George Soros

34. “A bank is a place where they lend you an umbrella in fair weather and ask for it back when it begins to rain.” – Robert Frost

35. “If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” – John Bogle

36. “I’d like to live as a poor man with lots of money.” – Pablo Picasso

37. “Bills travel through the mail at twice the speed of checks.” — Steven Wright

38. “You can be young without money, but you can’t be old without it.” – Tennessee Williams

39. “Don’t stay in bed, unless you can make money in bed.” – George Burns

40. “Wealth is not about having a lot of money; it’s about having a lot of options.” – Chris Rock

41. “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill

42. “Don’t tell me what you value, show me your budget, and I’ll tell you what you value.” – Joe Biden

43. “I say always follow your passion, no matter what, because even if it’s not the same financial success, it’ll lead you to the money that’ll make you the happiest.” – Ellen DeGeneres

44. “Money can’t buy you happiness, but it can buy you a yacht big enough to pull up right alongside it.” – David Lee Roth

45. “Never spend your money before you have it.” – Thomas Jefferson

Final Thoughts

There you have it, some of the brilliant finance quotes that I’ve come across over the years that I find to be some of the best.

You may have come across some of these yourself, but hopefully, there are some new ones in here to make you think.

Do you have a favorite quote about money or finance quote that wasn’t listed above? Share below in the comments, I would love to read your favorite money quotes.

