Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / 46 Strategies to Handle the Economic Fallout of COVID-19

46 Strategies to Handle the Economic Fallout of COVID-19

Tom Peters on saving your business & career.

by Leave a Comment

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Work harder

Project confidence

Buckle up

12. You try to forget about the “good old days” — nostalgia is self-destructive. (And boring.)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Care more

18. You sweat the details as never before.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Learn more

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Arrogance leads to more bankruptcies than a lack of actual skills. Now isn’t the time to be skeptic, it’s a time to survive. Consider everything you can get, and look at all ideas with an open mind. Adopt a beginner’s mindset, be curious and eager to learn, get off your high horse, and generously share what you know with others. Karma usually returns the favor.

Lead everywhere

Manage emotions

33. You treat small successes as if they were World Cup victories — and celebrate and commend people accordingly.

34. You shrug off the losses (ignoring what’s going on in your tummy), and get back on the horse and immediately try again.

35. You avoid negative people to the extent you can — pollution kills.

36. You read the riot act to the gloom-sprayers, once avoiding them becomes impossible. (Gloom is the ultimate “weapon of mass destruction” in tough times.)

Be thoughtful

Stay kind

Take responsibility

Surrender

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock

About Niklas Göke

Niklas Göke tells stories that help you live a better life. He writes for dreamers, doers, and unbroken optimists on Medium, Quora, and his blog. The easiest way to get only the best of his writing is to join his newsletter at: https://niklasgoeke.com/friends/

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.