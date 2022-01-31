47 Times You Didn’t Think of Me Today — A Letter to My Slow Ghost

1. When you were laying in bed scrolling through your phone after waking up.

2. When you checked the time before leaving for work.

3. When you were in your car deciding what to listen to on the drive.

…

When I first matched with this person, we would send each other long paragraphs of text through the dating app we were using. Every night, the conversation would continue. A bit about where we’re from, what we do, what we like, what’s going on in our lives — you know, basic getting-to-know-each-other stuff.

No, he usually wasn’t the fastest at messaging me back. In his profile, he said he works in IT and tries to cut back on screen time while at home. I gave him the benefit of the doubt, but I’m not here for bullshit. (Read: I proceed with caution.) His slower responses prompted me to match his pacing. That’s just a fun, dating world game if you didn’t know.

So fun.

After the holidays, I stopped hearing from him every day. We started going days without texting. I would message him about my day, ask him a question about his and…

Crickets.

Nothing.

For days.

“We have an intimate relationship with our phones. We sleep with them, eat with them and carry them in our pockets. We check them, on average, 47 times a day…”

— Lesley Alderman, “The Phones We Love Too Much”

It’s 2022. My grandmother texts me from her iPhone — and she’s very good at responding promptly. (She’s also a boss at Candy Crush, but that’s neither here nor there.)

I wish to call people out on their delayed responses. Heck, even one of my closest friends sucks at getting back to me — which in a way makes me question questioning that above guy’s interest.

My head hurts.

And then my phone lights up.

3 people want to meet you! 🎉 Open Bumble to find out who.

*Sigh.*

To my slow ghost,

Just let me know

so that I can let you go.

Because I picked up my phone today

47 times,

and 47 times, there was

nothing

from you.

—

Previously Published on medium

—

