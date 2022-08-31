49 One-Sentence Tips to Have (Healthy) Relationships that Don’t Break Your Heart

First, why should you listen to me?

Don’t blindly rely on the information you read online without filtering it first.

So, here’s how I collected this list and why I believe it’s valuable.

Those tips are collected based on two things.

My own experience and my avid reading habits.

I’m naturally good at many of the things below — I’m a good listener and a great communicator and a calm (a bit cold) dude who can stand his ground when it’s chaotic.

And reading amplified that. It added more to what I already know. It made my experience better.

My experiences weren’t perfect but I learned things I wouldn’t have learned from books. I got better at spotting what works and what doesn’t. And I simply started to act more authentically and naturally, and I saw good results.

The main idea behind this article is to give you an immense amount of valuable tips in a short time and inspire you to research further and act better.

For avid readers like me, here are the books that shaped my view on relationships:

The Science of Trust: Emotional Attunement for Couples, by John M. Gottman

Eight Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love, by John M.Gottman

Wired for Love: How Understanding Your Partner’s Brain and Attachment Style Can Help You Defuse Conflict and Build a Secure Relationship

Wired for Dating: How Understanding Neurobiology and Attachment Style Can Help You Find Your Ideal Mate

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love

Attachment Theory in Practice: Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) with Individuals, Couples, and Families, by Sue Johnson

The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work, by John M. Gottman and Nan Silver

Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal from Distant, Rejecting, Or Self-Involved Parents, by Lindsay C. Gibson

Toxic Parents by Dr. Susan Forward

Did I get everything from these books? No. And neither will you. You’ll have to get your ass kicked and heart broken here and there.

That’s a part of the journey.

I broke down the tips into relevant headlines to make them more readable. Let’s start with . . .

General: Build a strong foundation for finding a great partner

A relationship that is based on your inauthentic self won’t stand the test of time. Pick someone who is at least as ambitious as you. Look your best. Work on the relationship but make something else you genuinely care about the driving force in your life — it will benefit the relationship and make you enjoy it more. Your lifestyle will dictate what type of partner you attract, so make sure you’re living a life that you’re proud of. Learning about attachment styles and effective communication (including listening) will give you an unfair advantage. The financial aspect of a relationship is one of its backbones — it can make or break it. Boredom is a part of love, especially if your previous relationships were full of drama. Dating an insecure person will either make them level up or bring you down, so be careful.

The Ifs

If someone does not respect your boundaries, they do not respect you. If you can’t respect someone, you can’t love them. If you can’t live without someone, you should not have them. If something that bothers you happens 3 times, it is a pattern and it must be addressed with assertiveness, compassion, and from a place of love. If someone’s deepest flaws don’t make you despise them, there’s a high chance you genuinely love them. If something your partner did upset you, wait 24 hours, and if it still hurts, tell them. If your partner does something you like, acknowledge it, tell them you like it, and reward them for doing it. If someone is aiming down and refuses to listen to genuine advice, it’s time to let them go. If all or most of your close friends don’t like the person you’re dating, listen — something is wrong. Ladies, if you don’t feel your man’s masculine energy, something is seriously wrong.

The Don’ts

Don’t try to change your partner but befriend the best part of them and support it. Don’t neglect romance and work hard and smart to create it. Don’t assume and always clear assumptions with your partner in-person. Don’t assume you fully know your partner — you still have a lot to learn. Don’t be too mean to your partner but also don’t be too nice.

Trust

Don’t lie. Ever. Trust is earned. Trust is built and destroyed through many tiny, seemingly trivial details. Secrets build walls between people and destroy trust in the long run. There’s such a thing as second chances. Romantic gestures and gifts might buy you some time, but they won’t buy trust.

Communication

Express what you need and how you feel instead of attacking and criticizing your partner. Don’t get defensive when your partner criticizes you and try to listen to the pain behind the criticism. When you apologize, specify what you’re sorry for and acknowledge your partner’s hurt feelings. Being direct and honest doesn’t mean being rude. In conflict, just because you express yourself better and faster doesn’t mean you’re right — and vice versa. It’s better to have the small fights now than to have a big, nasty, and painful (last) fight that shatters the relationship. Keep your fights short, in-person, and about one topic/problem only. Texting is a shitty way to communicate and keep a relationship going. In order for someone to share something deep with you, they need to first feel emotionally safe with you — and that cannot be rushed.

Romance

Sex is important. Follow Hakima T A N T R I K A . She is more qualified than me on this subject and will give you better advice. It is difficult to distinguish between lust (or the need for emotional connection) and actual love in the first months of a relationship. Gentlemen, remind your lady how beautiful she is as she might have stopped believing that with all those tiktokers and Instagram models. Create distance in your relationship to reignite passion and love.

Healing

The best way to heal from an abusive relationship is to have a healthy one where you relive similar situations but get different outcomes. When a relationship ends, don’t chase the other person and don’t beg them to stay. The reason you cannot heal is that you are trying to be the person you were before getting hurt. Watch the actions and stop listening to the words. One-sided relationships never work. Fear is stronger than love, so don’t expect people to be sacrificial and don’t get disappointed when they try to protect themselves — and don’t take it personally.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

