We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / 5 Amazing Benefits of Therapy for Men

5 Amazing Benefits of Therapy for Men

You've probably heard that males are less likely to seek help for mental health issues than women. This isn't a myth, as you would have hoped.

by Leave a Comment

 

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

Conversations on men’s mental health are evolving, but there is still a stigma attached to it. There is an effort to close this gap and assist males in receiving counseling when they need it, so you’re not alone if you’re a man contemplating mental health treatment.

The fact that you’ve decided to seek professional help is not a sign of weakness. When it comes to dealing with your mental health, you need to be strong and determined. Here’s why you should take the plunge and get help.

Why is it so difficult for certain men to ask for help?

There are a variety of barriers males face while seeking mental health treatment. Many guys still believe that expressing their emotions and requesting assistance is a sign of weakness and that they are less of a man as a result of this message from society.

Some boys are taught at a young age that crying is reserved for women and that they should act like men instead. Often, men are taught that they must maintain their strength at all times and that they must handle their difficulties on their own.

It’s a challenge to overcome this lifelong messaging. In doing so, it promotes a negative perception of men’s mental well-being. Men find it difficult to disclose that they’ve struggled with mental health issues, even to those closest to them, such as partners, families, and friends. For some guys, this can be a disincentive to seeking assistance or going to treatment.

A good thing is that this stigma is gradually eroding. Mental health is becoming more widely recognized as a critical human right. In the last few years, a slew of programs have been launched to lessen the stigma associated with seeking treatment.

There has also been an increase in the number of males discussing their mental health on social media and encouraging other men to do so.

Therapy has these five advantages:

A non-judgmental place to express your feelings

Whether it’s with an in-person or online psychologist, can you truly let your guard down and allow yourself to be vulnerable. You don’t have to maintain the image of a macho man as you do at work. During treatment, you will be seen and heard for the unique individual that you are. What really matters is your personal path and your overall health. It’s a place to put all the burdens you’ve carried on your shoulders.

Recover from years of trauma and toxic masculinity 

When you actively look for the support you need, you can grow into your full potential. We all deserve experiences that aren’t solely the result of our past trauma or sadness. There is nothing more liberating than living a life free of anxiety and stress. Using therapy is a great way to accomplish this goal!

Unlearning can be helped by therapy

You’ll be able to examine your distorted beliefs of yourself, masculinity, and the world around you..” Most of our adult lives are spent removing the social conditioning we’ve acquired throughout the course of our upbringing and attempting to rediscover our own unique perspectives. Therapy is a place where you are permitted to question all you think you know so that you might come to a point of insight and re-learning.

Your relationships get stronger

Having a positive outlook on life might improve the quality of the relationships you have in your life. Because of all you’ve learned, you’ve grown into a better person in every way. Moreover, others may be inspired by your newfound vigor. The ability to process your own emotions allows you to become more aware of the feelings of those around you, which in turn increases your emotional intelligence by leaps and bounds.

You have the opportunity to alter the course of the story

The reality is that few males seek counseling, and as a result, society’s destructive cycles persist. For the individuals who follow in your footsteps, you serve as a bridge. It’s time to put an end to the generations of pain that have afflicted your relatives. As a result, you become a role model for your children and a source of inspiration for your grandchildren.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

