5 Authentic Masculine Traits That Fake Alphas Don’t Have

If you look back at your younger self and aren’t a little bit embarrassed, you’ve got some serious work to do. My past makes me want to shake my head so hard that my flopping ears give me black eyes.

I was the embodiment of a toxic masculine wannabe-macho. I learned pick-up lines by heart to impress girls, wore shirts two sizes too small to show off, and dismissed any display of emotions as weak and “gay.” But beyond the binge-drinking, drug-snorting, and shit-talking was an insecure boy. At one point, I realized what a fucking clown I was.

Whether you’re a man exploring his path or a woman tired of wannabe alphas, know this:

You can’t fake true masculinity.

It took me many years to go from the skinny milk face I was to the calm, grounded, and very bearded man I am today.

I’ve spoken to men’s coaches, relationship experts, shamans, tantra teachers, and thousands of family fathers, dedicated workers, and free spirits.

There are many definitions of what it means to be a man, but a few impossible to fake traits make up the essence of masculinity.

There Are Two Types of Confidence — Only One Is Real

Unwavering confidence is both attractive to women and essential to men. But like with any valuable good, there are a lot of fakes.

True confidence doesn’t mean being the biggest, best, or brightest in the room. It means not having to compare yourself at all.

Young Moreno got his self-esteem from comparison with others. Was I bigger than them? Could I one-up their jokes and stories? Did the girl I hooked up with have a bigger butt than their catch? If the answer was yes, I was flying sky-high. If it was no, my spirits crashed harder than Princess Diana in 1997. When you have to be better than others, you make your confidence and happiness dependent on their misery.

No real man would do that.

True, unshakable, masculine confidence comes from believing that you are enough, no matter how you compare to others. There will always be someone who makes more money, has a hotter girlfriend, or sports bigger biceps. But a truly confident man doesn’t care.

He knows that he’s enough without bragging about his money or proving himself in a drunken bar fight.

How to spot true, unshakable confidence:

Ask yourself: “Does this man have to prove something or is he confident without showing everyone he’s the biggest catch?”

Being Neither a Sledgehammer nor a Doormat

If you don’t ask for what you want, life won’t give it to you.

Some men use this excuse to dial up their levels of inconsiderate asshole to over 9000. They shoulder-and-elbow themselves through queues, talk over others, and throw a hissy fit when the waiter messes up their order. They think as a real man you have to put others in their place while ra-ra-ra-ing so everybody hears how you make a fool of yourself.

On the other side of the spectrum, there are the timid, quiet guys who let others walk over them. They either never learned to stand up for themselves or are too afraid of the toxic masculine label. The middle ground is hard to find.

“To be passive is to let others decide for you. To be aggressive is to decide for others. To be assertive is to decide for yourself.”

— Edith Eva Eger

You’re not worth any more than others. You’re also not worth any less. Nobody will save you, so go after what you want.

Truly masculine men are neither a doormat nor sledgehammer. They smile, open the door, and walk through it with unrelenting stride.

How to spot true assertiveness:

Ask yourself: “Does this man stand up for what he wants and believes while still respecting others?”

True Power Shows When You Don’t Have To Use It

The calm holds more power than the storm.

A few days ago, I got my visa extended. Blistering heat, hour-long waits, and pure bureaucratical chaos made the immigration office feel like a war zone. When my queue moved to another counter, I accidentally stepped on someone’s toes. The guy had been breathing down my neck for the last half an hour, but I turned around to apologize.

Before I could get a word out, he started ranting about how I should watch my step, get my life together, and stop dancing to the music from my headphones.

I took off said apparatus, looked him in the eyes, and explained in a calm but firm voice that I could understand his anger, was sorry for the accident, but would not stop dancing because I refused to be in a miserable mood like him.

His face went through six emotions in five seconds.

He wanted an outlet for his anger, but I didn’t give it to him. He just caught weird looks from others. One guy even talked to him like an unruly child. Shhh, calm down.

But why does staying calm hold such immense masculine power?

Because a calm man is a man who’s strong enough to conquer his anger. He’s at peace with himself, an unshakable rock in the chaos of life’s storms. He’s confident in his values, his mission, and his purpose regardless of what happens.

Nothing can get him off track.

At the same time, he has the power to stand his ground. Would I have done everything in my power to avoid physical escalation? Yes. Would I have defended myself if the need arose? Also yes.

True masculinity means you are calm but can unleash the storm.

“You should be a monster. An absolute monster. And then you should learn how to control it.”

— Jordan B. Peterson

How to spot true calmness and a grounded soul:

Ask yourself: “Does this man stay calm no matter what life throws at him, even though he’s capable of unleashing a storm?”

A Rare Kind of Maturity and Intelligence

There are more virgins in strip clubs than men in tune with their emotions.

Thanks to toxic masculinity, feelings are to most men what showers are to the guy who can clear a bus station by lifting his arms. They know they exist but rarely get in touch.

Emotions aren’t weak — ignoring them is.

I’ve suppressed mine for years, constantly carrying a heavy backpack full of unresolved issues, making me feel stressed and incapable of experiencing true happiness.

A few weeks ago, I did a breathwork session to process the bullying I endured in high school. I was shaking with anger and bawling my eyes out with empathy for my younger, helpless self. These emotions had always been inside of me, but when I finally allowed myself to feel them, they dissolved. I was left with nothing but peace.

It takes courage and openness to let your feelings flow instead of stonewalling. But if you don’t master them, they make you your slave. Past trauma manifests in the present.

A truly masculine man is in tune with his emotions. He knows that they don’t make him weak or feminine but are part of the human experience. Instead of bottling up his feelings, he faces them courageously.

How to spot emotional maturity and intelligence:

Ask yourself: “Does this man feel and understand his emotions, yet still act with rationale and according to his values?”

What Do You Do When Things Get Tough?

A man is only as good as his word.

We’ve all been let down. The friend who promised their help but doesn’t show. The date who said they’d call but leave your phone drier than the Atacama desert. The boss who promised you a promotion but now talks about budget cuts. However, a truly masculine man stands by his word.

Integrity = Doing the right thing even when it’s hard.

This isn’t just about words, but about standing up for your values and keeping your commitments. I once asked a distant friend for a favor. He told me he’d get back to me. Referencing my experiences with other people, I had zero expectations, but a few weeks later, I received much more than I asked for. You don’t demand trust and respect — you earn it through integrity.

Life gets tough sometimes. A truly masculine man sticks to his words and beliefs. He keeps his promises. Because of that, others trust and respect him just as much as he does himself.

How to spot integrity:

Ask yourself: “Does this man stand by his word and act according to his values and beliefs, even when things get tough?”

Every Day, You Choose Your Path

Hercules, the man who became a god, is one of the most famous mythical heroes — slayer of monsters, liberator of people, and son of godfather Zeus.

As a young man, he came to a crossroads, where two beautiful goddesses tried to seduce him with their offers. To the left, the path of vice — pleasure and luxury without effort. To the right, the pilgrimage of virtue — discipline and honest work. He chose the latter.

He knew you couldn’t fake your way through life, just like you can’t fake true masculinity. True confidence, assertiveness, calmness, emotional maturity, and integrity — none of these come easy. But now you know how to spot the few who can wear these badges.

True masculinity is a gift.

Embrace it in yourself and the people around you.

