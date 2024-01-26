5 Best Signs Your Life Is Actually Going Great, In Case You Haven’t Noticed

Do you know how that could be? It is most probably because the grass always seems greener on the other side of the fence! Yes, proverbial wisdom has long hinted at this tendency for people to think that others’ situations are better than their own. This is not necessarily true.

Unfortunately, it is almost second nature for us to glance at our neighbor’s table, often overlooking the abundant feast spread on our own. However, if we listen, there are always some subtle signs that whisper, “Your life is going well too,” even if the realization escapes our conscious mind.

But what are these signs and how do we know them?

The how is through self-reflection. Engaging in self-reflection will enable you to deeply ponder your life to clarify your values and understand your priorities. You then gain a real understanding of your true aspirations and can start aligning your actions with those values. As a result, awareness begins to guide each step you take towards things that are purposeful and enriching.

The what, on the other hand, are the signs that indicate your life is flourishing only that, like many, you are not fully acknowledging them. And here they are:

1. You are living YOUR best healthy hustle

You do not have to be a perfect picture of health to acknowledge your health and vitality as a positive sign if you just think of health as a spectrum, and everyone you know is just on a different frequency.

Therefore, acknowledging this as a sign has a lot to do with recognizing and appreciating those aspects of your health that contribute to your overall well-being, and not necessarily seeing yourself as being in “perfect” health. And if we pay close enough attention, our bodies silently communicate their contentment when our health and vitality are in harmony.

On our part, regular exercise for that invigorating feeling afterward, a good diet for sustained energy, and the avoidance of unnecessary stress will be our contribution to the buoyant spirit. Just make sure to always carve out time for your passions and relaxation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“Think of health as a spectrum and everyone you know is just on a different frequency.”

2. You have a ride-or-die crew

Having strong connections not only enriches your daily experiences but it is also a strong pillar of your emotional strength. And you know you have it when you get to go home to a family that shares your joys and your sorrows or you enjoy the comfort of friendships that weather life’s storms with you. The sense of belonging and support you get from your positive relationships with family and friends is always a good sign.

3. You are turning dreams into reality, one goal at a time.

Our lives gain deeper meaning whenever our goals are not just mere aspirations but we can point to them as tangible accomplishments. Whether in our personal or professional lives, that sense of achievement just gives our existence a sense of fulfillment. So be it your completion of a long-awaited project, mastering new skills, or even just simply ticking off items from your bucket list, know that each and every one of your successes is evidence of a life you are living well.

3. Life is the ultimate school and you are taking lessons well

A flourishing life is one in which you find the joy of continuous learning and are able to adapt to new circumstances. This is how we grow. So with each life lesson learned you are gaining the tools to positively shape your life as you learn and grow with each turning page.

A constant thirst for knowledge and personal development is a driving force through life so, continue to take all opportunities for personal and professional advancement because learning and adaptation always contribute to a fulfilling and dynamic life.

5. You are spreading the good vibes and lending a helping hand

You may not realize it, but this makes you one of the special people making the world better with every random act of kindness. Altruistic deeds are quite often overlooked by their doers, but they are immensely powerful! Your acts of kindness or even your willingness to contribute to another’s well-being can create positive ripples.

You probably already know how it feels to benefit from the kindness or support of others. Well, all you have to do to sustain the ripple effect is to keep paying it forward. So, know that whether you are just offering a helping hand to a neighbor or colleague, or actively participating in community initiatives, know that contributing to the greater good is elevating your own life in more ways than one. You are living a good life.

“You may not realize it, but this makes you one of the special people making the world better with every random act of kindness.”

When you’ve got it, you’ve got it!

Whenever you recognize these positive signs in your life take it as an opportune moment for reflection and appreciation. So take the moment and appreciate all that you have going for you. Like, the abilities that enable you to gracefully deal with challenges, your positive relationships, or all the lessons you are learning from life.

You can always use the momentum of your achievements to set even newer, realistic, and meaningful goals. Of course, you celebrate those goals you have already achieved owing to your efforts and dedication.

It is, however, crucial that you avoid getting caught up in comparisons because you can easily lose the authenticity and alignment with your own values that way. Stay present, savor the positive aspects of your own life, and continue to ensure your actions align with your values.

The necessity of all this is highlighted by the fact that in our perpetual quest for a “better life”, we easily overlook the signs that silently whisper to us that our lives are flourishing- signs telling us we are living lives that are thriving and not merely surviving.

“You can always use the momentum of your achievements to set even newer, realistic and meaningful goals.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: sour moha on Unsplash