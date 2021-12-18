5 Common Symptoms of Attachment Disorder in Men

Attachment disorder is a condition that can last until adulthood and often goes untreated because it sometimes goes undiagnosed. This article will share some of the most frequently seen symptoms of attachment disorder, especially for adult men, so that you or a loved one can find treatment as soon as possible.

1. A Lack of Trust & Affection



A very typical sign of attachment disorder in adults is being avoidant of forming close relationships with others. This often stems from their needs not being met during their childhood.

Sometimes feelings towards relationships may be conflicting – there may be longing for healthy, social relationships with others, but those with attachment disorder may feel like it could compromise their sense of independence and therefore might prefer to be alone.

2. Control Issues

On the other hand, while many people with attachment disorder will feel avoidant of relationships, fear and anxiety can also cause those with the condition to become overcontrolling.

These feelings can happen because individuals can strongly desire attention and intimacy, but they also are afraid of losing those around them and generally do not feel secure in their relationships. Being controlling can reassure one that they aren’t helpless, but ultimately, it’s stressful for all parties involved, and it can lead to conflict and difficulties maintaining relationships.

3. Low Self-Esteem

Not having adequate care and affection from parents or guardians at a young age is an issue that can affect a person throughout their entire life. Without this support, it can harm one’s social development and sense of self-worth.

They may also find it difficult to find positivity or satisfaction in their lives, and the challenges that come with forming relationships can undoubtedly contribute to these negative feelings and emotions. In many cases, it can also lead to anger problems.

4. A Lack of Empathy

While those with attachment disorder may feel a plethora of feelings and emotions on their own, many individuals affected by it may struggle to relate to others and understand them.

Lacking empathy is another issue that can make it extremely difficult to create healthy relationships because it can lead to various interpersonal problems, especially related to communication and mutual understanding.

5. Impulsivity & Substance Abuse

Many adults with attachment disorder may have struggled with impulsivity throughout their lives, and sometimes these behaviors can be reckless, destructive, and defiant.

It’s also common for those with the condition to resort to using alcohol and drugs, and impulse control issues can contribute to addiction. However, the use of substances may also be a maladaptive tool to cope with the negative ways that attachment disorder is affecting their lives.

How To Get Help

If you or a loved one has signs of attachment disorder, it’s never too late to seek treatment, and therapy is the most effective way to overcome the feelings that come with the condition.

Depression, anxiety, and eating disorders are other conditions comorbid with attachment disorder, and reaching out to a licensed professional specializing in helping people address mental health issues, such as these.

BetterHelp allows you to connect to licensed and professional counselors and therapists who will teach you healthy coping strategies that can aid people in forming stronger bonds with others. By improving skills like self-esteem, impulse-control, and learning how to build trust, individuals can live happier lives in general,

Conclusion

Attachment disorder is a very persistent condition that doesn’t go away on its own. Therefore, it’s essential to recognize the signs of symptoms of it so that one can be diagnosed and treated. While it’s ideal for this to happen as early as possible, adults can still be helped and learn how to enrich their lives, and hopefully, the information here will lead you or someone close to you to find a professional who can help them improve their quality of life.

Photo Credit: iStock