5 Damaging Phrases You’ve Probably Used Against Your Partner, According to Experts

Have you ever found yourself in the middle of a heated argument with your partner and you’re not even sure how it started?

It happens more often and more easily than you might think. Unfortunately, when you’re angry, it’s all too easy to say something you’ll later regret. Next thing you know, you’re hurting each other with words, or worse, with your fists.

But it doesn’t always have to be that way.

For one, just know which phrases you’re probably guilty of saying during a fight, then avoid them. This way, the conversation doesn’t devolve into a shouting match, and you’re left with the opportunity to fight fair and constructive rather than petty and spiteful.

Below, relationship experts reveal five phrases you should never utter during an argument with your partner.

. . .

1. “I don’t care.”

Face it, you do care.

You wouldn’t be arguing like this if you didn’t. However, there’s a time and place for everything, and a fight is neither the time nor place to say this phrase. Instead, learn to verbalize what you’re actually feeling rather than dismissing it. “Real intimacy is not just about feeling all warm and cozy and kumbaya. It’s also about the ability to feel like somebody’s safe enough to express anger with,” clinical psychologist Dr. Monica O’neal told Prevention.

Luckily, openness is a skill that can grow over time, and the more open you are with your partner emotionally, the healthier your relationship will be.

. . .

2. “I’m sorry you feel that way.”

This phrase is the ultimate non-apology.

“Even though this phrase begins with the words, ‘I’m sorry,’ it is not a real apology. It does not take ownership of any wrongdoing. It does not communicate remorse for your actions, and it does not express any empathy towards the other person’s feelings,” clinical psychologist Dr. Gina Delucca told The Huffington Post.

If you truly want to apologize, address what you did that made them angry, not the fact that they feel upset. Don’t get me wrong — you should always try to acknowledge what your partner is feeling and where they’re coming from. But the best apologies, as Delucca said, come from taking responsibility for what you did.

Instead, replace it with “I’m sorry that I…”

It’s simple, straightforward, and you’re taking your ego out of it. Of course, the icing on the cake is when you’re clear about how you’ll change your behavior moving forward. On that note, make sure you follow through with your actions.

. . .

3. “You always/never…”

This is Psychology 101.

Trust me, you’re not going to land where you want to go when you tell someone they “always/never…” do something. In fact, using extremes like these will likely make your partner defensive, which will ultimately take the focus away from the issue. Rather than hurling these inaccurate accusations, be specific, objective, and most importantly, stick to the facts.

Instead say something like, “I felt hurt and disregarded yesterday when I asked you to pick up your things before our company arrived and you didn’t. Next time we have guests, I’d really appreciate the help,” therapist Tara Griffith Baker told The Huffington Post.

. . .

4. “You’re an idiot.”

Name-calling will always be uncalled for.

“There is nothing constructive about name-calling or using any type of degrading or derogatory language. These types of insults are often used as a way to express anger and make the other person feel bad, but they will not lead to any type of conflict resolution,” Delucca told The Huffington Post.

C’mon, this isn’t the playground and you’re not a child anymore.

If you truly find yourself getting too upset, take a minute to calm down before continuing the conversation. Don’t dive into the temptation to say something hurtful or unproductive. As much as possible, you want to deescalate things, not blow them up further.

. . .

5. “You need to do this/that.”

How can you guarantee someone will not do something?

Tell them they need to do it. “The moment you start telling each other what to do, you’ll automatically go on the defense and won’t hear what comes next. Our initial response will be along the lines of ‘I don’t need to do anything,’” therapist Julie Fanning told Bustle.

Instead, say things like “It’d be really beneficial if you did this.” You’re still saying what you need but you’re not telling them what to do.

Win-win.

. . .

Wrapping up

That being said, every healthy relationship needs boundaries.

So it’s fine if you and your partner are angry and need some alone time. However, do let each other know first, and say you’ll get back to them later. Little tips like these can help keep an argument from turning toxic.

The same is true for avoiding phrases like the ones listed above.

By staying on the same team— and steering clear of things like blaming, name-calling, controlling, or even stonewalling — you can have healthier disagreements with your partner. If any clear boundaries are crossed, however, it can be damaging not only to you but also to the relationship itself.

At that point, you’ll have to reevaluate whether or not it’s better to walk away now to save yourself in the long run.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

