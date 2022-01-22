5 Easy and Immediate Actions when Feeling Overwhelmed

Childhood trauma often feels like a sensitive smoke detector that goes off at the slightest sign of imbalance. One moment you are enjoying a peaceful conversation with a group of your friends, and in the next moment, your body enters survival mode.

May it be the numbing brain fog, the feeling of running through thick slime, or a grey filter that blurs your vision. Feeling overwhelmed has many different aspects. Yet, the essence of this state is how it pulls you away from the peace of the present moment.

As a manic-depressive survivor of childhood abuse, I have my fair share of ups and downs. The bumpy road I call my life has shaken me up quite well. But on the bright side, I have learned some good techniques to cope with feeling overwhelmed.

Today, I’m happy to share my immediate actions against brain fog, frustration, impatience, or any other form of feeling overwhelmed.

The 5 Peace of Mind Actions

Before we kick off the list, I have to mention one last point.

The crucial factor when dealing with overwhelming emotions is to recognize their origin. Only after we identify the language in which overwhelming emotions speak to us, we can learn to address them.

For example, my partner forgot to buy my favorite chocolate bar in the grocery store. Due to the neglect I’ve experienced in childhood, I automatically assume that she doesn’t love me, and I feel ignored. As a result, my emotions overwhelm me, and therefore I blame her for not seeing me.

So my mind defaulted to the hurtful interpretation of reality I formed as a child. But the truth is my girlfriend is a human being with imperfections. Her imperfections are not an attack or sign of missing appreciation.

By acknowledging these default assumptions, I could deal with the emotions without feeling overwhelmed all the time. It’s like having an emergency plan for a burning house. You know how to get out of the situation in case of danger.

So here is how I deal with feeling overwhelmed. (Instead of bawling over a forgotten candy bar)

Breathe

You now breathe manually.

After reading this sentence, most of us become aware of our breath. Use this opportunity to focus on your breathing. For example:

Where do you feel your breath?

Is it deep or shallow?

Do you breathe into your chest or belly?

Do you take little breaks between inhaling and exhaling?

I’ve discovered the power of breathwork in my daily meditation practice. But it’s not just my personal experience studies show how breathing can reduce anxiety¹ and help with PTSD symptoms².

Breathwork is a skill like any other it takes practice to cultivate it. But it’s a skill you can practice and use at every given moment. You can start with a simple mindful breath a day.

Take A Walk

When in doubt, walk it out.

If some deep breaths didn’t solve the problem, then a walk in the next best solution. Sometimes we have to walk away from our problems. It’s remarkable how powerful it is to gain physical distance to the source of the problem.

By moving your body and breathing the fresh air, you will help your brain to dissolve any blockages. In addition, spinning thoughts will come to rest, and you will feel revived.

If you want to step up your walking, try to focus on your surroundings. For example, explore your neighborhood by taking different paths or be a tourist in your hometown.

Suddenly you will acknowledge the beauty around you and find peace in the things you took for granted.

Meditate

My healing journey began with practicing mediation in 2018. And ever since then, it has been one of the most consistent and valuable habits in my life. Because by enduring the silence, I could allow the present moment back into my life.

To understand why meditation is such a powerful antidote against feeling overwhelmed is to learn why you feel overwhelmed in the first place.

For me, everything starts with high arousal inside the body. Either because I am stuck in the past or worrying about the future.

Meditation aims right at the core of the problem by bringing us back to the present moment. So we can feel what is essential and authentic right now.

Please know that meditation doesn’t erase your stress immediately. The best way to start meditation is to expect nothing and then do it. I started with three to five minutes a day.

If you stay consistent with your routine, you will reap an unspeakable sense of calm.

Windshield Wipers

Imagine yourself driving a car on a rainy day.

What do you do when the rain blurs your vision? Naturally, you turn on the windshield wipers. So why don’t we do the same when our thoughts blur our vision?

After learning about morning pages, I integrated this practice into a journaling habit when feeling overwhelmed.

Whenever I feel stuck with a thought or situation, I take a piece of paper to solve the problem instead of overthinking it.

First, I pick a question that resonates with my current mood. For example, why am I so irritated right now?

Then I start writing until there is no more space left or my 15-minute timer beeps.

While writing, I try to let go and start noting whatever comes to mind.

I don’t reflect on my words until I’m are done. Furthermore, I don’t reread anything or try to make it look picture perfect.

Just be your raw self. Draw, scribble and express. You won’t believe how many “what the f*ck epiphany moments” I had after reading these windshield wipers.

Trust me, the frightening demons in your head often turn into tamable puppies on paper.

Shake It Out

Growing up in an abusive environment made me vigilant and restless. I never learned to express or process my emotions in this dangerous environment. As a result, I became prone to feeling overwhelmed because every emotion I couldn’t suppress was too much.

So I had to put more and more effort into numbing or distracting myself.

As a teenager, I used video games and loud music to escape. On some days, I would start a mosh-pit in my room to loud punk-rock, and on others, I would numb myself by evading into virtual worlds.

As I grew older, I searched for more constructive ways to process my emotions. Because feeling overwhelmed as a survivor often means feeling unsafe in your own body.

At first, feeling unsafe inside my body turned me into a gym addict. I pumped iron to fight the hopelessness and fear that accompanied me throughout childhood.

But a six-pack and tough biceps couldn’t prevent another suicide attempt.

In the end, I had to learn to befriend my body again. Not with force, not by hiding the emotions but by getting closer to them.

I had to endure the sensations of the present moment to release the constant rush of overwhelming emotions.

Yoga helped me recover a feeling of self in the numbing mist of daily dissociation. By combing your breath with mindful motion, you learn to accept your body the way it is.

I’m not saying the gym isn’t a valuable tool to fight overwhelming emotions. I just went there for the wrong reasons.

In the end, moving my body is the single most effective way to clear my head. Furthermore, they prevent me from feeling overwhelmed in the first place.

Here are a few more powerful body activities I discovered.

Dancing

Calisthenics

Bouldering or rock climbing

AcroYoga

Martial Arts

Long Term Strategies

The actions I’ve shared in this article proved themselves as valuable and healthy coping mechanisms to me. But in the long run, you want to reduce the intensity and frequency in which you experience overwhelming emotions.

How do I do this?

First of all, I use regular self-care routines to establish the identity of a caring parent for myself. After all, we can be the parents we never had. It can be as simple as making sure to brush your teeth. Everyone who ever felt depressive knows how hard simple habits can be.

Then I try to maintain vital habits that support my mental health. Such as journaling and meditation.

Last but not least, I stay in contact with a crisis network. People I do love and trust and that understand my problems.

Recap: What do I do regularly to prevent feeling overwhelmed?

A morning routine that includes meditation and journaling

Weekly therapy sessions

Staying in contact with people I feel safe with and whom I can call in case of a crisis

I can’t stress this one enough: 8 hours of sleep!

Workouts, water, and intermitted fasting

Reading

