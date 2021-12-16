5 Forms of Workplace Bullying To Look Out For

Bullying doesn’t necessarily go away after childhood, and it’s an issue that many adults may run into at different points in their lives. Unfortunately, the work environment is a common source of bullying for many people, and this can have a profoundly negative impact on one’s mental health. This article will share some of the most common signs of bullying in the workplace to keep an eye on and point you in the direction of resources that can help you cope and find solutions if this is an issue that you’re currently facing.

Humiliation & Jokes



As mentioned in the introduction, bullying isn’t something that just affects kids, and being the target of jokes or being put on the spot is an issue that adults, including men, can face at work. Hazing can also fall into this category as well.

This type of bullying, whether it comes from one’s boss or other employees, can create embarrassment or shame, and naturally, this is something that recipients of harassment will try to avoid and leave their jobs.

Rumors & Gossip

The spreading of rumors and talking about people behind their backs, regardless of whether it’s true or not, is a form of bullying. In most cases, however, it’s intended to spread lies and defame an individual.

Although rumors are considered a passive type of behavior, they can be very destructive to a person’s reputation. Once they are spread, it can be hard to recover from, even if they’re proven to be false.

Profanity, Threats, & Violence

While unwanted attention and humiliation is a serious issue that can make it difficult to want to attend their jobs, some workplace bullies might be more aggressive.

For example, some individuals might deal with verbal abuse, such as being sworn at by coworkers or supervisors, or they may even deal with intimidation tactics like blackmailing. Some situations can even involve physical violence and sexual assault, which has clear legal ramifications.

Social Isolation

Sometimes bullying can be quieter and subtle than the previous examples and being purposely excluded in a work environment, whether it’s meetings, company events, or other important opportunities.

While it can be less overt at times, this type of bullying makes people feel like they are ostracized and do not belong at work – isolation and avoidance can lead to reduced self-esteem and higher incidences of depression.

Unfair Blame & Criticism

Lastly, a more direct and aggressive form of bullying in the workplace has to do with being blamed unjustifiably for problems that come up at work, even if they are inconsequential.

In addition to the criticism being unwarranted, the treatment of individuals can also be very harsh. In some cases, workplace bullies might set people up for failure by giving them tasks that aren’t possible to complete with allocated time or resources and then ridiculing them for it.

Therapy For Workplace Bullying & Harassment

Feeling uncomfortable and unwelcome in their own work environment is something no employee should ever have to experience. But, unfortunately, it’s a common issue, and the fear and psychological trauma can feel impossible to cope with on their own.

Keep in mind, many cases of bullying can be considered criminal acts. Consult with a legal professional or law enforcement if you suspect your situation might be unlawful, especially if violence is involved.

Conclusion

By recognizing the signs of bullying at work, you can start to take steps to keep your mental health intact. However, it can be challenging to stop these behaviors, and if quitting your job makes you feel safer and happier, that might be the correct course of action. Even if you’re not on the receiving end of it, it’s still crucial to be aware of when bullying is happening so that you can show your support to those in need and do your part in preventing it from persisting or escalating.

