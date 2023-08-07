5 Free and Easy Ways to Stay Consistent With Your New Hobby

This must be the right way.

Hope seemed to be flying by with every palm tree we passed as I repeated this very thought for the last 45 minutes as we looked for our hotel.

Every time we took a turn, the GPS rerouted us in a different direction.

Left here. Right here. U-turn. Two rights. Another left.

Mind you, GPS was relatively new back in 2016, so there’s no surprise we got lost at Disney World.

With a departure of two in the morning and an arrival of seven in the afternoon, we did not have the energy to get lost. After a nearly nineteen hour drive, the sweet haven of our hotel suite called to us.

Exhausted, saddened, and tired, we finally stumbled into our hotel when we found it.

All of this to say, if you don’t have any direction, you’re going to get lost.

Creating a Map

None of us are cartographers, but when it comes to our hobbies and spare time, we need direction to pursue our passions.

I mentioned in a previous article that role models help provide that direction, acting as a target to aim for, like the square on a backboard to help you sink in basketball shots. But role models are just one way to form direction.

We’ve all struggled to create time for what we love, whether it’s indoor rock climbing, writing, calligraphy, or dog training. If you want to maintain consistency and improve, create a roadmap for yourself of where you are and where you want to go.

Here are five easy ways to do that.

1. Add a Time Barrier

When we began our health journey, my wife and I upped our water intake. The problem is that my wife kept forgetting to drink her water.

As the problem solver she is, she searched for and installed an app on her phone, which created reminders for her to drink water and let her track her progress.

There probably isn’t an app that reminds you to read or paint, but you can create reminders for yourself by using an alarm clock and changing the words from, “Alarm” to “Go Write You Lazy Bum.”

Remind yourself to take a ten minute paint break, every day. Schedule in chunks of time to write your fantasy novel. Before bed everyday, draw a calligraphy letter.

If you schedule time for it, it’ll happen. But if you fail to schedule time, you’ll find yourself uninterested in your passion because you won’t get better. You’ll be staying exactly where you were and no one wants that.

2. When One Person Cheers

Starting something new by yourself is daunting. That’s why people quit writing–it’s a solo sport. But it doesn’t have to be.

There are plenty of Facebook groups and in-person writing communities for free too. And if writing groups exist, there are bound to be groups out there for knitting, guitar, and soccer.

Never do by yourself what others are more than willing to do with you.

3. Or Just a One-on-One

My wife has a friend that crochets with her. Although it’s nice to have a big group, sometimes you just get lost among too many loud voices.

So instead of finding a whole group, it might be more beneficial for you to find one other person. This is perfect for accountability too.

If you’re not feeling it one day, your friend can show you something they created that encourages you to get started. Or you can both work on the same project and share progress pictures.

Again, you almost never have to work alone.

4. Chart a Course

Instead of you setting reminders or asking others for help, let a course do it for you.

My wife is currently taking a crochet course for free. Tons of creators offer free, mini-courses before having you sign up for a bigger course that costs way more.

With these, you might have a small assignment that you’re working towards over a few weeks. This keeps you focused on your hobby and ready to continue creating.

Sometimes these little courses are just what you need to stay on course.

5. Write it Down

But not just writing it. It’s important to actually put it in a schedule. To make it a date with yourself. Instead of simply saying you’re going to write at home, say that you’re going to write specifically at 6:00 pm.

This means that all other things are put away: Netflix, your spouse, the kids. This is YOUR time and not time for any distractions. Don’t forsake this time for the pile of dishes in the sink.

Make you time a necessary part of what you’ve got going on. Don’t change it up for convenience because working on yourself and what you love should be convenient for you.

Hobbies Don’t Have to Be Hard

Although starting something new can have a learning curve, that curve doesn’t have to turn into a roller coaster that flips you out the cart.

Instead, developing consistency and finding ways to get other people rooting for you is going to be something that propels your excitement and joy further.

More importantly, it’s going to be what keeps you going. This is something you want to do. This is how you want to change your life. Wouldn’t it be important to make it important?

…

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

