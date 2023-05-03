5 Genuine Red Flags You Shouldn’t Ignore in a New Relationship

New relationships are fun, exciting fresh, and exhilarating. But I want to make sure when you go into one, you can avoid the facade of rose-tinted glasses, and you’re prepared to notice any of these signs. If you do, discuss them head-on and make sure you don’t get the rugged pulled from beneath you.

Coercion

Light sprinkles of controlling behavior and coercive control could be signs of possible domestic violence or abusive behavior in the future. The way these slowly manifest at the beginning of a relationship is usually very subtle and gradual. The people who do things such as this are not stupid and know how to wait it out to show their true selves.

According to Emma Davy, a narcissistic abuse expert and counselor, abusers like to be in control all the time. And they do this by tracking their partner’s activity; they will monitor where you’re going, who you’re going with for how long, what your social media activity is, and who you’re talking to on the phone.

When you’re in a relationship, things such as checking what time you’ll be meeting or nicely asking what someone’s plans are, these things are okay. But an abuser will apply many subtle coercive tactics, such as needing to know about your daily whereabouts and making suggestions about what you should wear and what you watch and listen to.

Remember, these people are very intelligent, so they’ll often disguise these demands as altruistic by claiming that they’re concerned for your safety and well-being.

Please don’t fall for this.

If you notice that your new GF/BF requires that you inform them of everywhere you go and feels the need to accompany you everywhere, then this could be a warning sign.

Hypersensitive

If you’ve been with your partner for a short period of time (2–3 months) and even notice that they’re easily triggered by innocuous and silly off-the-hand comments that are harmless jokes.

Then this could be a sign of hypersensitivity, or to be frank, they need to lighten up. As it turns out, this is a very common trait amongst most abusers. Often these people will take unrelated or harmless comments as personal attacks and twist the narrative claiming that you’re trying to disrespect them when maybe you’re merely disagreeing with them and expressing your own opinion. The reality is that they can’t have rational conversations or can’t take light-hearted banter.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Jump in that car and speed away!

They “hate your friends and family.”

Now look, you’re not always going to get along with someone’s friends and family. But part of being an adult means you agree to disagree. Here’s where you need to be careful, does your new partner expresses frustration and a borderline sulky mood every time you go out with your closest friends or family members?

Or perhaps they layer on the guilt for spending time with those closest to you and try to convince you that they’re bad influences or say that you are too good for them.

BEWARE!

Abusers think they’re slick, and they do this so they can slowly isolate you from your support system. Remember this word.

Slowly.

They won’t do all these things at once. But they’ll pepper them throughout the early stages to see if you can be manipulated.

Please be aware of this early on and check for patterns of possessive behavior. Not to be a detriment to the early stages of dating, but just to be safe. If you’re unsure, just politely discuss it with them and positively affirm your boundaries.

Love Bombing

You just started dating someone, and everything seems perfect. They’re attentive and generous and make you feel like the most attractive person they’ve ever met. These are great things! But pay close attention to some small details. How often do they come off a little too strong are they calling or texting you excessively throughout the day? They have a job, right? Why are they so damn eager?

Do they profess their love for you? Only after a few days or weeks of dating.

Run! This person is forcing something that isn’t there and needs a lot more time to mature before you say things like that. I’m sure they’re lovely. But that stuff is just too much, so early on. This is a quintessential red flag early on in a relationship that should not be ignored. In these instances, if you still like them, just be honest and tell them to take it down a notch.

Whether they know it or not, this is a subtle form of emotional manipulation that consists of a person moving too quickly at the beginning stages of a relationship and showering the other person with praise and affection. There’s just a social EQ that will always warrant people with common sense enough to know you can’t possibly be in love with someone after a few days or weeks. If they’re not aware of that. This is a sign.

But let’s be vehemently clear here. Nice romantic gestures and affection are completely normal aspects of dating, but it can also be a sign of something a little more insidious if done way too excessively right from the start when they really have nothing to base that instant “ love” from.

Rushing into commitment

This is one is tricky, as sometimes when you know, you know. But much like everything else, there are nuances. If you just started dating someone and you can sense that they’re trying to pressure you into a committed relationship and rush into important milestones, such as meeting each other’s families and friends, intimacy, and moving in together.

You can either pump the breaks and tell them to relax or understand this could be a big red flag that should not be ignored.

Don’t rush into anything you’re not comfortable with; learn and develop the skills to say no and express your boundaries. You owe that much to yourself first.

Choose you.

I would wish you luck, but you don’t need it!

If you want to learn more about this, feel free to grab a copy of my book, all about dating. If not, find a book that works for you and helps you grow in the way you were always meant to.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





—–

Photo credit: Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash