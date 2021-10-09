5 Good Reasons Why We Have To Tax the Rich Now

I recently felt brave and wrote an article explaining why it’s okay for Google to cut employees’ salaries if they choose to work remotely and move to areas with a higher quality of life and lower cost of living.

I knew there was a good chance people wouldn’t like the idea and have an opinion before reading my article and trying to understand my point.

Money only has value in terms of what kind of life it can give you.

As expected, people were immediately in my comments talking about how unfair Google is being. Some said they’d quit their jobs if this happened to them. One person told me she’d cross Google off her “nice to work for” list — lol, okay.

Luckily, it didn’t deteriorate into the usual social media shitshow, but it made me realize something important.

We’ve been brainwashed to focus on the wrong things in life.

My main argument why it doesn’t matter if Google cuts your paycheck is the following: the specific amount you earn doesn’t matter. What’s important is the quality of life you can afford. That’s what you need to focus on.

Given the chance to move to a place with better air, more space, and spend less time commuting, I’d gladly take a pay cut because it would improve my life and give me more bang for my buck.

We’ve been conditioned to ignore how short and precious life is and waste it chasing elusive wealth

We stopped considering the quality of life. Not the material quality. The emotional quality — the experiences we have every day.

Quality of life, the degree to which an individual is healthy, comfortable, and able to participate in or enjoy life events.

To achieve quality of life, to enjoy what time we have on earth, we need to redistribute resources. There are a lot of good reasons to start taxing the rich.

1. We spend too much time working

There’s something fundamentally wrong with the world we’ve created. Resources are unfairly distributed. For the tiny share we get, we have to work far too much.

Instead of working to create the things we need to live, we live to work and create wealth for people who don’t have to work.

Many of us no longer earn enough to make ends meet, and most of us don’t have time for a fulfilling life.

To get us to sacrifice our time, the rich make us believe that if we work hard, invest time, and are highly productive, we too can one day afford a life of leisure and expensive things.

But that’s not going to happen, because work doesn’t make you rich.

Look at how your life is going and ask yourself:

“Is this how I want to feel every day of my life?”

“Does this make me happy?”

“Do I have time to pursue my interests?”

“ Am I creating memories?”

“Is this worth sitting in an air-conditioned office for most of my life?”

If you look at all the things you have to do every day, your answer to most of these questions is probably a big NO. And I’m at a point in life where I’m pretty sure that there is no amount of money that is really worth spending so much time working instead of living.

The only reason we’re stuck with this system is that some people are gatekeeping the world’s resources.

A lot of great inventions, art, music, technology will never be created because the person who would create it is sitting in a cubicle

2. There is no time left to live life

Time is precious. We shouldn’t have to waste it working for other people’s benefit.

Our way of life leaves little time for thought and creativity.

Last week someone asked me why I’m so passionate about new work models. The reason is that I want us to be able to carve out a little more time to live.

If you think I’m exaggerating, look at the number of free hours you get per week. I’m talking about the hours you have to do whatever you want.

Those are the green numbered squares in the chart below.

You may have to look at the larger version of the graphic to see the details, but I’ll spell it out for you.

If you’re lucky, of the 168 hours in a week, you have maybe 25 hours of “free” time.

25 hours per week to read a book, watch a movie, play games, be creative, or even just gaze at the clouds.

The sad truth is, even if you finish everything you need to do in the shortest amount of time, don’t take any unnecessary breaks; you barely have time to live.

If nothing out of the ordinary happens, within those 168 hours, you have 25 hours not crammed with things you have to do to maintain the status quo.

And if you think 25 hours doesn’t sound too bad, remember, they’re not available in a consecutive big block. You have to snatch that free time in bits and pieces between all the things going on.

That’s if you have the energy. In reality, you’re probably happy just to put your feet up and stare at a screen.

3. What we learned about life is wrong

From an early age, we’re made to believe that we must follow a certain path. We must go to school, learn a trade, and work a certain number of years so that we have a few years off before we die.

We all act as if that’s the way it has to be. But in the last few months, so many people have told me that they want to do something different with their lives.

Do you know that feeling, that gnawing in the pit of your stomach?

It’s the feeling that there’s something fundamentally wrong with the way we live.

The feeling that it’s all bullshit. Scraping together time for the important things, sacrificing the best part of your life to work?

With all the progress and technology we have, we’ve created a world where most people are worse off than those that lived in “primitive societies”.

Is there a law of nature that says it has to be this way?

Is there any benefit to it?

No, it’s all made up. Or let’s say it happened because a few people with power benefited.

Contrary to what we’ve been led to believe doing nothing is actually a good thing

If you look at traditional societies, you’ll quickly realize that people aren’t productive most of the time.

They spend time with friends and family, sit, chat, make music and do “nothing.”

And this is how it should be.

Yes, we need to spend time making sure resources are available. We have to eat, and we have to clothes ourselves. We need medical care, and we want to learn about the world. Garbage needs to be removed, electricity supplied.

These are essential tasks. But, most of the work done in our world benefits neither us nor our planet.

It benefits a small elite with such enormous resources that they could easily give away 99% of it without noticing a change in their well-being.

According to the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, the world’s richest 1 percent, those with more than $1 million, own 43.4 percent of the world’s wealth. Their data also shows that adults with less than $10,000 in wealth make up 53.6 percent of the world’s population but hold just 1.4 percent of global wealth.

If we distributed resources fairly, we could all be sitting around doing “nothing” more often. Contrary to what we’ve been led to believe, doing nothing is a good thing.

It creates no waste, consumes little energy, and allows you to have new ideas.

money is dangled in front of us like a carrot to make us follow the rules and destitution is the stick that drives us forward

We’ve created a pointless system of consumption that’s destroying our environment and our climate.

With all the progress and technology, we’ve created a world in which most people are worse off than those who lived in “primitive societies.”

To make us compliant, money is dangled in front of us like a carrot, and the threat of destitution is the stick that drives us forward.

In our world, your time is worth next to nothing if you’re doing something truly useful

At the same time, we have no time to enjoy the money. We leave the homes we pay for to spend the best part of the day in ugly offices. We use the car we can finally afford to drive to that office.

If we have money, we have no time or energy to spend on the things we want to do. So we wait for the weekend or vacation or retirement to come around when we hope to finally catch up on all the things we’ve wanted to do.

the pandemic showed people what living could be like if we weren’t focused on work all the time

4. We need to work differently and work less

It’s not just me. More and more people feel this disconnect between what we should feel and what we experience.

There are several reasons why people are now quitting their jobs or refuse to go back to work. The big one is that the pandemic has shown people what life can be like when we’re not focused on work all the time.

They’ve realized they’re better off not participating and spending their days doing what they want.

The system isn’t going to change overnight. But in the last few months, we’ve gotten a glimpse of what’s possible.

If you look at the graphic I created, you’ll see that we gain back 5 hours of our lives just by working remotely. Probably even more, because not only do you save on the commute, but you don’t need to spend time changing, putting on makeup, or buying uncomfortable business clothes.

If you adopt the 4-day work week, 25 hours become 40 hours. That’s a significant extra block of time to do what’s important to us.

Why not implement a 3-day work week and higher pay? You obviously deserve it, why else would we call you “essential”?

These are steps in the right direction. Given more time to rest and reflect on our lives, more people will realize that more things need to be changed.

5. Essential workers need to be paid appropriately

I know you’re going to say, “But some people can’t work remotely. What about them?”

Yes, we’ve just seen that. All the people who’ve been called essential workers to make them risk their lives for us, fall into that category.

If you’re one of them, you can’t sit at home and do your job remotely. But there are ways we can implement a new work model. We can hire more people who work fewer hours.

we have to tax the rich

How about a 3-day work week and higher pay? They obviously deserve it. They’re “essential” after all. A living wage and more time to live should be the bare minimum they get.

Where will the resources come from?

We have to tax the rich. They’re hoarding the resources we need to change the situation.

All people have a right to live well. In a society as wealthy as ours, there’s no excuse for people to live with food insecurity or not know how to pay their rent.

There’s no excuse, but there’s a reason. A few people accumulate resources and act as if they belong to them.

So tax them!

They don’t need that large a chunk of the world’s wealth. We created this wealth, and we want it back.

There’s no rational reason for how much time you have to spend to get a certain amount of resources

How is it possible that one person has $120 billion to buy a shiny toy rocket to fly into space while another person who helped create that wealth can’t pay their medical bills or their rent?

There’s nothing a person can contribute to the world that would justify having so much money and squandering it while someone else suffers.

People, especially conservatives, will tell you you need to earn the right to have access to resources.

You don’t. You have the same right to them as anyone else.

Aren’t they all shouting about how we have to protect life?

If we do, the consequence is that we need to protect all life until it ends. And part of that protection is making sure it has a good life.

Taxing the rich is only the first step. We need to change the mindset that creates the inequality in wages paid and in the access to goods.

There’s no rational explanation for how much time you have to spend to get a certain amount of resources.

Why does an hour of my time have a different price tag than one of yours?

In our world, your time is worth next to nothing if you’re doing something truly useful.

As a nurse, teacher, or delivery driver, you earn nothing compared to the people who create spreadsheets and powerpoints about how well you did your job!

Doesn’t that make you mad? Because it really should.

It shows you that people are saying your life is worth less than theirs.

What keeps this unfair system going is that you’ve been duped into believing that if you work hard enough and follow enough self-improvement advice on how to be productive, you can make the big bucks one day.

Spoiler alert: There’s a 99% chance you won’t.

Especially if your role models are selfish clowns like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk. So stop kicking those who have less than you because you’re just one bad turn of events away from becoming one of them.

Vote for universal health care and an unconditional basic income for those who can’t or don’t want to work.

But this is communism, isn’t it?

This discussion should never be about why someone gets something you don’t. Everyone should have equal access to the resources they need and a fair amount of time to pursue their interests.

For now, making changes in the way we work is your best chance to be happier.

Make sure employers understand that if they want part of your precious time, they have to make it worth your while.

Forget corner offices, big company cars, or open snack bars. Insist on more flexibility, shorter workweeks, child care, sick leave, health care, dental care, and longer vacations. Vote for the politicians who want to make that happen.

Tax the rich, take their money, and give it to the people.

Now, if you want to jump into my comments to scream communism:

No, this isn’t communism.

This is post-communism and post-capitalism.

Communism was all about eliminating private property. It was about who owns the means of production. The communist idea was to give those who do the work and create resources ownership.

replace private property and a profit-based economy with public ownership and communal control of at least the major means of production

In our world, that’s not enough.

I don’t care who owns the production sites. Private property is fine.

There needs to be a basic human right to a minimum amount of resources. An amount that will enable you to live comfortably without sacrificing your life for it.

I want people to live without the constant fear of losing everything.

I want everyone to go one step further and rethink the whole concept of being forced to trade time for money and access to essential resources.

Contrary to what you’ve been led to believe, the scarcity is artificial. There’s enough for everyone. It’s just that some people hoard money and make you fight for survival to keep you in check.

I want to take back what’s ours and give people a chance to live a life worth living.

Work if you must

While writing this article, I stumbled across this poem on a friend’s timeline and thought it was the perfect fit. It captures the essence of why we should prioritize living over working.

—

Previously Published on medium