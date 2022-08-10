5 Green Flags That Show Your Relationship Will Stay Longer

Have you tried to find green flags in your relationship that can help you make your relationship healthy?

We are so much used to finding problems in relationships that we have turned a blind eye toward green flags that show us that a relationship will stay longer.

There are ups and downs in every relationship. But one should try to focus on ups and not downs.

And we are focusing on downs too much because the therapists and the flood of information on the internet have wired our minds to look for negativity in everything. We are attracted to negative information more than positive and this creates a dilemma.

There is no one perfect in this world and one can spot tens of bad things in a person in one go. But that’s not something we should focus on. We should look for the good things that tell how a person can be a good partner, despite being bad at certain things.

Paying attention to red flags is the easiest thing but paying attention to green flags is what’s important to keep a relationship running and healthy.

If you only focus on the red flags and avoid green flags, you won’t know when you are going to lose a gem.

So, here are the five green flags that show your relationship will stay longer and you should focus on that to live a better life.

1. Your Partner Accepts You As You Are

Finding a suitable person becomes harder every day. This is because everyone is wearing a mask that hides their true self.

And that’s why relationships don’t prosper much because once you get closer for a while, you both realize that you were hiding behind a mask and your genuine selves don’t attract each other.

But a suitable partner accepts your true self even if there are some imperfections. They love that imperfection because they know it’s part of human personality.

However, that imperfection must not be devastating to destroy both of you. You both share what you are and back yourselves in everything.

If you find that your partner is not running behind your outer artificial glow and love in your truest form, this is a green flag you should notice that show you have got the right person.

2. You Share Similar Values and Goals

You and your partner share the same values and goals. It means that you and your partner move towards a common goal where nothing conflicts.

It doesn’t mean that you both are pursuing the same profession or running the same business. But sharing goals means that you both support each other in your endeavors and celebrate your success together.

Sharing values means you both like to be disciplined, truthful, help others, and avoid conflicts. According to Ethics Sage,

“Values are basic and fundamental beliefs that guide or motivate attitudes or actions.”

So, it’s a green flag when you both share the same values and support each other in achieving your goals. This attitude provides a solid base for a healthy and long relationship.

When partners don’t share values and goals, they find it hard to keep their relationship for a long time because it conflicts with their nature.

3. Your Partner Respect You Even If You Fight

Arguments, now and then, are part of a healthy relationship. But it doesn’t mean that you are fighting all the time.

If your partner tries to avoid any name-calling and brings up the past that hurts you, it means your partner respects you as a person.

This is a green flag to notice when your partner talks to you like nothing happened after a fight and tries to make you happy that signals that he/she has forgotten the conflict, it’s a good sign of a lengthy relationship.

Again, if you look at the cause of the conflict, your partner or you will be fighting for the things that makes your life better. You may fight for yourself as a team and not against each other.

A good partner also doesn’t argue with you in front of people to belittle you. They always hold you in respect in front of others to avoid hurting your ego and position.

4. Your Partner Don’t Hide You From Family Members

If your partner shows eagerness to introduce you to their family and friends, that’s a green flag that shows you have got a suitable partner.

If your partner introduces you to his/her family and friends, it means you are important to them. It also shows that your relationship will last long and may last for life.

I am saying this because people avoid introducing their partners to their families if they aren’t invested enough.

But it doesn’t mean that your partner should introduce you to his/her family right away. Let them take time to do it on a proper occasion.

5. Your Partner Shows Egalitarian Attitude

Your partner believes in egalitarian values and reciprocates in the relationship. It means that your partner considers you an equal person to share the benefits and burdens together.

It means that your partner shares the division of the burden and has your back in everything.

If your partner believes in an equitable relationship, it’s a green flag your should notice that shows your relationship goes a long way down.

According to studies, egalitarian couples live a more satisfying life. They feel their relationship is fairer and love each other without conditions. They even have more and better sex and more charm to their lovely relationship.

Wrapping Up

The influx of negative information has wired our minds to look for the red flags always, yet we have forgotten that there are green flags too that we should look for.

Every relationship sees good and bad times. But it doesn’t mean that all relationships are toxic and unhealthy.

Sometimes, all you need to look for is the green flags to find out how your partner is committed to you.

If you find that red flags are more than the green flags and there is no chance of making your relationship better, then you must move on without wasting time.

But if you see that your partner is caring, respecting, egalitarian, and accepting of you as you are, then these are the green flags that show that your relationship stays longer and even forever.

