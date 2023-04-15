5 Habits of Someone Who’s Ready for a Serious Relationship

I said “yes” right away to a guy I just knew for a few months. And it’s a mistake I still regret making to this day.

I wasn’t ready to be in a relationship yet I didn’t want to admit that.

Why is it so hard to say “no” when you’re at your most lonely moment? Well, because sometimes you think being with someone is always better than having to deal with your own internal issues.

Not many people realize that in order to be in a relationship, it takes more than just the spark and chemistry.

What you do daily can show whether you’re actually ready or not. These are the common habits of someone who wants to start a new chapter.

…

Your ex is the last thing you want to talk about

One lesson I learned the hard way was to never date a guy who couldn’t stop talking about his ex — even if he claimed million times that he has moved on.

The words just didn’t add up.

I knew it in my heart that he was just using me for a rebound.

Because when someone’s ready to move forward in their love life, talking about their ex should be the last thing they want to do. They’d avoid it at all costs.

It’s a different case when you both are talking about past relationships mutually — just to look back and see what lessons have you learned.

But if you don’t even ask yet this person keeps bringing up the ex-topic, it’s a red flag. Not wanting to talk about an ex shows you that:

They respect your feelings

They’re serious about opening a new chapter with you

They don’t want to ruin what you both have for someone who’s no longer in their life

You have faith in love — despite all the negativity around you

My boyfriend and I met online.

It’s a random chatting App that I highly doubt still exists today. When I told people about it in the first month my boyfriend and I was talking, they freaked out.

They said, “You’re delusional, none of it would be real”

But I was in this healthy phase where I moved on and let go of unrequited love. I wasted 3 years of my life chasing a guy from college who didn’t want me.

Moving on from him was a huge deal. I was proud of myself.

So I was done feeling sorry for myself and tried my best to turn the narrative in my head around.

What if there’s someone better out there for me? What if I don’t have to suffer just to get someone to love me back?

When you’re ready to give that love to somebody, you could just feel it in your heart. You have faith in love — despite how messy the current modern dating is.

You know the difference between your needs and your wants

Everyone has different needs when it comes to romantic relationships. The need to feel safe while being with your partner for example.

“Feeling safe in relationships, most especially in intimate relationships, is essential.

If you don’t feel safe and are always walking on eggshells, not only are you always anxious, but it can back up on you — you periodically get resentful and blow up — or you adopt the martyr role and eventually burn out.” — Robert Taibbi, L.C.S.W on Psychology Today.

Don’t let the Instagram couples blindside you into thinking you need what they have.

No, it’s your job to figure it out.

When I was doing this work, I realized many of the things on my list that I thought I needed weren’t really true.

It all seems shallow and has no foundation of what a healthy relationship needs.

Someone who’s ready for a new relationship mostly knows their priority. They’re clear on what type of personality in a partner that they’re looking for.

You’re no longer swiping with no intention

Most people I know who are ready for a serious relationship will only be on dating Apps when they know what they need.

They don’t just swipe right and left for hours with no intention. This concept sounds simple but many singles still do it.

I mean, think about it.

When did the last time you actually meet someone that’s good for you from swiping lazily with no purpose in mind?

While you don’t need to figure it all out, at least avoid using dating Apps just to kill the time. This is because you never know what you’ll attract.

I’ve many friends who weren’t ready for a relationship but they just casually browsing dating Apps one day and before they knew it, they fell in love with the wrong person — again.

This cycle will keep happening if you don’t have an intentional dating lifestyle.

You’re getting better at saying “no” to time-wasters

Continuing the point above, it’s crucial to say “no” to those who aren’t good for you.

If you have attachment issues like me, it might take some time to gain this skill. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to master.

What’s sad when it comes to this is some people think it’s just their “fate” that they keep meeting the wrong people. So they end up settling down for less without even questioning that old belief.

The truth is, you can change the dynamic of your dating pattern if you learn how to be better at rejecting people (in a respectful way).

Not everyone who shows you love and attention is good for you.

You can appreciate them for the effort but you don’t have to invest back. Remind yourself what you actually need in a relationship and stick to it.

Is this person truly compatible with you?

Because love isn’t enough. So let’s normalize to see the relationship as it is and avoid romanticizing it too much.

…

Just like anything else in life, you may not be ready 100% for a new relationship. It’s OK to still have your ex crossed your mind sometimes. And it’s not a sin to have doubts about whether or not you’ll be a great partner.

But when those feelings run through your body, ask yourself,

“Am I gonna let this fear hold me back from experiencing what a healthy relationship truly feels like?”

Believe me when I said there are people who choose to wait it out for too long and miss out on the opportunities.

There’s no worst feeling than being stuck in between.

It’s either you’re ready or not.

—

