5 Habits That Don’t Make You a Nice Guy (But You Might Think They Do)

You’re a nice guy. You plan nice dates, listen to her, and always remember important dates. You’re always available and enjoy going out with her friends. You’re the whole package.

What if I told you you’re not that nice?

What if the things you believe make you nice actually make you a jerk? What if your image of yourself is entirely wrong?

You don’t do it intentionally; you truly believe you’re a nice guy. But maybe you’re a fake nice guy. And that’s why you struggle to find a relationship (despite your efforts).

It’s time that changes.

Changing these habits is easier than you think. When you have an honest look at yourself, you’ll see what behaviors are not as nice as you think. This way, you can see exactly what you should change to become a genuinely nice guy.

Here are the behaviors that look nice at first but are not:

1. Always putting others first.

When you think of a nice guy, you think of a selfless person, always ready to sacrifice his interests for his girlfriend. Your priority is to make her happy.

Except putting others first doesn’t make you nice.

You should always consider your girlfriend’s opinions. But when you always prioritize her needs, who will prioritize yours?

You have limited resources of time, energy, and money. When you invest everything in your girlfriend, you have nothing left for you. You might even resent your girlfriend or expect her to make the same sacrifices as you (when she never asked you to do it).

It doesn’t make you nice because you’ll burn out.

What to do:

You’re not a monster because you care for your interests. When you don’t care for your needs, you become dependent on your partner. That’s the first step toward a toxic relationship.

You’re not a superhero because you like to self-sacrifice.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Genuinely nice guys know they have to be well before they start a relationship. They know that when you’re, you have more energy. This way, you can spend more high-quality time with your girlfriend.

Prioritize yourself before you prioritize your relationship.

2. Texting too often.

Fake nice guys aren’t afraid to show when they’re interested. You text first, ask her about her day, and send multiple texts, so she knows you’re thinking of her.

Except texts don’t make you nice. You have to read the room.

Imagine you send ten texts on a day, and she only replies twice. It doesn’t take a genius to see you’re way more invested in this relationship than her. You’re not equal because your energy doesn’t match.

What if you think it’s nice, but she thinks it’s intrusive?

The same action can be nice or intrusive, depending on the point of view. So watch how she reacts to learn how she truly feels. This way, you can adjust your actions.

What to do:

Genuinely nice guys watch how the girl feels so they can adjust their actions. They learned how to read the room. This way, they make sure she’s not uncomfortable.

Here are a few things to watch out for before you bombard her with texts:

How often does she text you back?

Does the conversation feel natural or forced?

When she texts, does it leave room for conversation?

3. Sending huge presents.

Romantic men are an extinct species. With apps like Tinder, you can easily find a one-night stand without any effort. The bar is unbelievably low. So you think grand romantic gestures make you stand out.

Except it has to match the stage of your relationship.

Imagine you started dating a woman a few weeks ago. You want to be nice, so you send one hundred flowers to her office. But you just started dating. You’re still getting to know one another.

While you think it’s a nice surprise, it comes across as invasive.

These grand gestures in public don’t come across as nice. It’s the contrary: it feels like you’re trying to mark your territory.

What to do:

Your actions should match the stage of the relationship. You can’t expect to meet her parents before you’re an official couple. You can’t expect to move in together after one month.

The same action can be romantic or intrusive, depending on your level of intimacy.

Fake nice guys will rush into things because they want to show the world they’re nice. But their priority isn’t to find a great relationship; they want to boost their ego by “being nice.”

Truly nice guys are patient. They know love takes time to evolve. So they take the time to know their girlfriend and don’t care about what others think.

4. Avoiding arguments at all costs.

You may think the secret to being nice is to avoid arguments, but that’s a misconception. You can’t escape from arguments in relationships.

When you don’t argue, that means one part is holding back.

You’re different people with different hobbies, opinions, and backgrounds. You’re bound to argue because you’re not the same person. And that’s okay. It’s impossible to agree all the time.

Your problems won’t disappear because you don’t argue. It’s quite the opposite: you’ll make it worse. When you avoid difficult conversations, the problem grows to a point when you can’t fix it anymore.

What you thought made you nice is what destroyed your relationship.

What to do:

You’re not nice because you avoid arguments. Truly nice boyfriends focus on solving problems, not avoiding them.

Don’t be afraid to confront your partner. When you avoid a problem, that’s a short-term solution. But when you confront her, you fix it for the long-term.

Be ready to hear unpleasant things. The hardest part of arguments isn’t to speak up; it’s to listen to the other side. But if you don’t listen to the other side, you won’t change anything. So be open-minded.

Remember, you’re on the same team. It’s the two of you against the problem, not one against the other.

5. Overcompensating apologies.

Every couple argues. There’s no escaping that. And, when there’s an argument, there’s an apology.

Fake nice guys go out of their way to apologize. They apologize one hundred times, cry, buy presents, and spend weeks making up for their mistakes. But here’s what great couples don’t do: overcompensate apologies.

Great couples value apologies. But they value actions even more.

Imagine you argued with your girlfriend and you got too emotional. Instead of a rational argument, you say things you don’t mean and call her names. So you make a grand gesture to apologize. Except, next time you argue, your call her names again.

Apologies mean nothing if you don’t change your behavior.

What to do:

You don’t need a great apology. You need to stop making this mistake.

The best apology is to get better, so you don’t have to apologize anymore (or at least apologize for something different).

Learn what you did wrong (it might not be obvious at first).

Come up with ways to act differently. This way, you’re not surprised when it happens.

…

Fake nice guys don’t understand what “nice” means. They think it’s about pleasing the girl, never fighting, or making grand romantic gestures. Or, even worse: they think being nice makes them entitled to things (“I’m so nice, how come she doesn’t like me?”).

Their mistake is to prioritize being nice when they should prioritize building a genuine relationship.

Genuinely nice guys want to become better partners. They respect their needs and their girlfriends. They know how to speak up when necessary. They listen and are honest.

More importantly: truly nice guys are authentic. If you feel like you have to go out of your way to be nice, maybe you should take a step back.

…

