5 Inconvenient Signs That Showed My Tinder Match Will Be My Rapist

I was happy when I swiped right.

In the pictures, Kevin was a sympathetic, attractive guy who, just like me, was looking for something more serious. We started dating, then things quickly escalated.

I found myself naked in his bed when I changed my mind. And although I withdrew my consent, the guy from Tinder didn’t seem to care. He continued penetrating me, and I froze down.

These were the signs I ignored until it was too late.

…

He didn’t respect my boundaries on our first date

I clearly recall our first date with Kevin.

It was actually a really nice date that included some cheap wine, a long walk in nature, and climbing a fence because we realized too late that the park has already closed.

We got a bit tipsy, and when we said goodbye he really wanted to kiss me. I turned my face away to show how I feel regarding the kiss. Men usually understand body language and respect boundaries.

Well, Kevin didn’t.

He hugged me tight and didn’t want to let me go. This was a bit weird, but after a few seconds, a smile appeared on his face, and he said a gentle good night.

Back then, I didn’t realize he overstepped. I perceived his behavior as a normal part of the seduction game and was happy when he invited me for a second date…

…

He didn’t hide his aggression

We planned a romantic walk in a near forest and the guy from Tinder picked me up with his fancy BMW.

How lovely.

Thinking back to that situation makes me wonder how wasn’t I afraid. Why didn’t I tell anyone where I was going and when they should expect me to come home? Why was I so naive to think no one has bad intentions and every guy just wanted to hold my hand and walk with me under the bright sun or watch how the moonlight shines on my hair?

Okay, maybe I wasn’t that naive.

But I did believe that my ‘no’ will always be enough to stop things I didn’t want to happen.

So while we walked in that beautiful forest on that lovely spring evening, Kevin told me a story about how he walloped a guy at a party, and how the other guests had to call the police. The guy even got to the hospital, and if I remember correctly, Kevin had to spend the night at the police station.

The even scarier part is that Kevin was proud of the story: in his opinion, the guy deserved the beating. He believed he did nothing wrong and, in addition, won a fun story to tell.

This should have been enough for me to walk away.

But it wasn’t.

I wanted to give a chance to this dude. After all, he was kind and funny. He loved spending time in nature and what’s more, he spoke my native language. Which isn’t given as my native tongue is Hungarian and I live abroad.

…

He ignored my boundaries on our third date

On our third date, we were walking around a lake. We took a blanket to sit down in the grass as it was late spring and the weather was overwhelmingly beautiful.

When we sat down, the dude from Tinder started to touch my boobs. As I didn’t feel like it at that moment, I told him to stop. He got angry. He told me he was just having fun and I shouldn’t take life so seriously. I should just enjoy what he’s doing.

I know. I should have realized that huge red flag. I made many mistakes and I paid the price for my naivety.

Kevin completely ignored my feelings and needs. He did what felt right to him for his own satisfaction without considering me for a second.

Nevertheless, I numbed myself and kept going.

…

I didn’t listen to a close friend who said I should be very cautious

I absent-mindedly told a friend I’m finally dating someone.

After those dark months of depression and lockdown, I felt life is opening up again. The world is mine and I’ll be happy. Insanely happy with this guy.

Yet, my friend didn’t share my enthusiasm. Based on the dating stories I told her, she warned me the guy could be an extraordinary asshole.

I didn’t listen. I wanted to believe that the story will turn out just right.

…

My intuition screamed. I ignored.

What I truly regret in this story is that I didn’t listen to my gut feeling.

If you have a gut feeling regarding a person, trust it. If someone makes your hair stand up on the back of your neck, trust that feeling.

Listen to your intuition. And run, if it’s telling you to do so.

I learned the hard way I should never ignore the uncomfortably shouting voice in my gut.

…

He manipulated the hell out of my naive soul

On our fourth date, Kevin invited me to his home.

When I told him I didn’t want to sleep with him, he said we don’t have to do anything. We can watch TV and listen to music. It’ll be fun, and I shouldn’t be scared like a small girl. I shouldn’t be so shy, and he thought I’m way more adventurous.

So I gave in.

I found myself naked in his bed when I changed my mind. And although I withdrew my consent, the guy from Tinder didn’t seem to care. He continued penetrating me, and I froze down.

After he finished off, he said it wasn’t that bad. He said girls like rough sex.

He manipulated me into his games and acted like what happened was all my fault. He said I was immature, childish, and hysterical.

…

Climax

I just got out of depression when I started dating Kevin. I was desperate for love and I couldn’t care less for the red flags. I wanted to be loved so much that I didn’t even consider my safety.

I believed Kevin was a good guy because I wanted to believe in it.

I don’t judge myself. My 22 years old self had experienced some hard shit during that time, and I see why she turned a blind eye to all those red flags.

She learned from it and knows better now.

I hope even if you go through some terrible shit, you’ll be able to trust your intuition and common sense when it comes to assholes like Kevin.

Stay safe.

…

Photo credit: Eszter Brhlik(Author)