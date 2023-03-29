5 Life-Changing Lines from the Book “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck”

I like to read self-help books.

It’s not often that you find a book that can alter the way you live your life.

Recently I started reading a book named “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck ” by Mark Manson. And it is one such book that has changed my perspective.

In this book, the author’s outlook on development and fulfillment is refreshingly unfiltered and genuine.

In this piece, I’d want to offer some thoughts on five lines from the book that have impacted me and helped me make sense of the intricacies of life.

…

Defining Yourself Through Struggle

Who you are is defined by what you’re willing to struggle for.

This line appears paradoxical at first, but following further inspection, a fundamental truth about discovery emerges.

Adversity is the school of life, teaching us who we are and what we value most. A person’s identity and the significance of their life are formed via the acceptance of adversity and the deliberate selection of those obstacles they are willing to confront.

As for myself, I’ve found that sticking with my writing career through the ups and downs has strengthened my will and commitment to my work. My quest has eventually helped me grasp who I am and what I stand for.

…

Embracing Suffering

The avoidance of suffering is a form of suffering. The avoidance of struggle is a struggle

I know about this that, Suffering is an inevitable part of life. All of us may know but it’s very hard for us to accept this. This line sums up the folly of striving to avoid suffering, which is an unavoidable aspect of life.

The more we try to avoid pain, the more we indirectly suffer by denying ourselves the opportunity for growth and self-improvement.

we should learn to embrace discomfort and face my fears head-on, I discovered an inner strength that had eluded me for years. It’s in the acceptance of life’s imperfections and the inevitable pain that we find true peace and contentment.

…

Struggles Determine Successes

“This is the most simple and basic component of life: our struggles determine our successes.”

Success is not handed to us on a silver platter; it is earned through perseverance and dedication.

The struggles we face serve as building blocks for personal growth and help us develop the skills and mindset necessary to achieve our goals.

In my journey, I’ve come to understand that there are no shortcuts to success. Embracing the struggles along the way can make us more tenacious, resourceful, and ultimately successful individuals.

…

The Importance of Reason in Decision-Making

“Decision-making based on emotional intuition, without the aid of reason to keep it in line, pretty much always sucks.”

Emotions are powerful and can sometimes cloud our judgment.

Manson’s assertion about the importance of incorporating reason into decision-making resonated deeply with me. By balancing my emotions with rational thinking, I’ve been able to make more informed, calculated choices that align with my long-term goals and values.

Learning to step back and assess situations objectively has saved me from impulsive decisions that could have derailed my progress and personal growth.

…

The Pursuit of Happiness

“The idea that the more you pursue feeling better all the time, the less satisfied you become, as pursuing something only reinforces the fact that you lack it in the first place.”

This line is a game-changer for anyone who has fallen into the trap of constantly chasing happiness.

The pursuit of happiness can often lead to disappointment and frustration, as we place undue pressure on ourselves to achieve a state of perpetual joy. By recognizing that happiness is not a constant state but rather a fleeting emotion, we can learn to appreciate the small moments of joy that arise naturally in our lives.

Manson’s insight has helped me shift my focus from pursuing happiness to living a fulfilling life that aligns with my values and brings me a sense of purpose.

—

***

—–

Photo credit: Richa Sharma on Unsplash