5 Litmus Tests to Confirm if Your Wife Is Cheating

In life sometimes you get nasty surprises. I was initially devastated when I found that my wife was cheating on me.

I already wrote a story about 4 warning signs that your wife might be in a secret relationship.

In this story, I will talk about how you can confirm the case with a few Litmus tests.

Few tests, which create psychological pressure on your wife or girlfriend and make her say something weird or act differently.

You need to read between the lines and take a clue from her behavior during the tests.

Let’s start.

Unplanned leave or day out — You plan a leave from your work but don’t communicate that to your wife.

Tell her opposite that you have a business trip planned and you’ll be out of town for 1–2 days.

Tell your wife ahead of time that you will be unavailable for a few days.

Now suddenly the day before your business trip, announce that the trip is cancelled due to some change of plan.

Also tell her that instead of going to the office tomorrow, you will rather take a break of 1–2 days and spend the whole day with her.

When telling her about this sudden change of plan, please take a look at her face.

Is she restless? Does she look dejected? Does she look frustrated?

There could be a chance that she will tell you to go to the office and not to take unnecessary leaves.

If your wife has already planned her day with someone else, your sudden change of plan will make her very frustrated.

Read her facial expression and possible frustration.

Plan a movie date — Now this is really very innovative. This is my favorite and I used it in my personal life.

This movie date is not a normal one.

I took my wife to a movie which was about infidelity and adultery.

We watched together and once the movie was over, I told her that “I feel bad for that guy, cause her wife cheated him badly”.

I can immediately see some reaction in my wife’s eye.

I could see a sense of guilty feeling in her eyes for some moment and then it disappeared.

In most cases, if your girlfriend is cheating you, she might not tell you anything.

There is a probability she will not say much about the movie. She will try to avoid the discussion.

And might start a new topic, from nowhere.

Read between the lines. Watch for her behavior.

Invite her colleagues in your place — Now this is a master-stroke if your wife is a working woman.

If she recently made alibis about official trips and about late office hours, then don’t challenge her.

Be patient.

Over a cup of tea, casually tell her how about inviting all her colleagues to dinner.

Check her reaction when you are proposing this dinner plan to her.

If she is strongly against the idea, ask her why ? But be calm.

Spending a lot of time in the office and going for business trips but strong reservations about inviting close colleagues for a dinner, could be a clue.

She might not want you to know about her business trip in detail.

Maybe she never went for an official trip and here you are asking to meet her boss or colleagues!!

Watch for her reaction.

A fictitious adultery story — This might not work well in all situations but can yield good results if you can act well!

In this case, create a fictitious female character in your office and tell her that this new girl joined your office recently.

Make some general comment about this girl and skip the topic.

Now in the next few weeks, sometimes randomly mention this girl and then change your topic.

After 1–2 month, one fine morning, tell your wife that this girl was cheating on her husband. And the husband was furious to learn of the incident.

Don’t ask her anything and don’t pass any judgement.

Pause and tell her, do you want to know what her husband will do now ?

Look out for her reaction.

Interrupt her when it seems she is busy with phone — This plan really works well depending on the circumstances.

In my experience, this works well when your wife is busy with her phone and you think she is busy with someone special.

Tell her that there is a bad back muscle sprain and request her for an ointment or spray to help you out.

If she shows irritation over your request, there is a high probability she is in secret love.

When a woman becomes so insensitive that she shows irritation to help you when you are in pain, please understand there are no feelings left for you.

It’s high time for you to take the next step of finding strong evidence, before you can encounter her with allegations of cheating.

If you want to share your ideas here, don’t forget to send your comments. I would love to know about your thoughts.

P.S. – My plan to make my wife feel guilty through movie date is originally taken from the concept of Shakespeare’s novel “The Tragedy of Hamlet”. Prince Hamlet tried to put psychological pressure on her step father ( brother of his father ) by organizing a play which shows the brother of the king is killing the king to become the monarch. This play created psychological stress on her step father who in reality did the same crime.

