5 Love Languages of Children | Dad University

The 5 Love Languages for Children by Dr Gary Chapman & Dr Ross Campbell is a resource that really highlights the importance of how we show our love to our kids. Understanding your child’s primary love language can help you be more effective in expressing and giving your love to them because you are doing it in their preferred way.

While most kids will welcome many if not all 5 love languages for children, they usually have a primary love language. In this video Jason talks about how you can tell if your child’s primary love language is either: words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, quality time, or physical touch.

Each of the five love languages for kids requires a unique way to express love. This expression is so important for kids as it makes them feel secure. Be sure to let us know your child’s love language in the comments section.

