We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 5 Love Languages of Children | Dad University

5 Love Languages of Children | Dad University

Each of the five love languages for kids requires a unique way to express love.

by Leave a Comment

The 5 Love Languages for Children by Dr Gary Chapman & Dr Ross Campbell is a resource that really highlights the importance of how we show our love to our kids. Understanding your child’s primary love language can help you be more effective in expressing and giving your love to them because you are doing it in their preferred way.

While most kids will welcome many if not all 5 love languages for children, they usually have a primary love language. In this video Jason talks about how you can tell if your child’s primary love language is either: words of affirmation, gifts, acts of service, quality time, or physical touch.

Each of the five love languages for kids requires a unique way to express love. This expression is so important for kids as it makes them feel secure. Be sure to let us know your child’s love language in the comments section.

PARENTING PROGRAM: This is Jason’s signature course to help you go from confused to confident father. If you are serious about becoming the best version of yourself as a father and taking action, book a call to speak with us: https://www.daduniversity.com/applica…

FREE ONLINE PARENTING CLASS: Learn the secrets of being a better father. Jason has put together a free online parenting webinar class: 6 Proven Strategies to Be a Better Father. You can register for the class here: https://www.daduniversity.com/webinar…

 

Previously Published on YouTube

Featured image Shutterstock

About Jason Kreidman

Jason Kreidman is the Founder of Dad University which helps dads learn what they are not taught in school. Through videos, podcasts, articles, and social media, Jason is educating dads on parenting, self-development, and relationships.

