5 Mindsets for a Successful Love Life Starting Today [Video]

Happy New Year, Friend!

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about the New Year’s resolutions people make, and I’m curious how you’re feeling about yours today . . .

After indulging during the holidays, we often place our hopes in the hands of our future selves, determined that this will be the year everything changes. Of course, having goals is a good thing, but the biggest challenge with New Year’s resolutions is how quickly they can buckle under the weight of our expectations.

But it doesn’t need to be that complicated.

Whether you’re stressed about the fact that the “you” who woke up today feels just like the “you” who woke up yesterday . . . or you just want to ensure your love life goals actually happen this year, this brand-new video is going to help you get into the right mindset for 2023. You’ve got this!

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:00

in this video I want to give you five

0:02

mindsets for a successful love life

0:04

starting today and the nice thing about

0:07

the mindsets I’m going to give you today

0:09

is that they can apply to progress in

0:11

any area of your life so whether you

0:14

watch this channel because you come to

0:16

me for advice in your love life or

0:18

whether you’re here just because you

0:20

like the ways of thinking in general

0:22

that you get on this channel you’re

0:24

going to be able to apply this to

0:26

anything you want to achieve this year

0:30

before I go any further in this video I

0:32

want to tell everyone I want to announce

0:33

to you that at the beginning of this new

0:36

year we have just released our early

0:39

bird tickets for the virtual retreat

0:42

they are available until the end of the

0:45

month the virtual Retreat is coming up

0:47

this June and this is the best time to

0:50

be a part of it because we have some

0:51

special early bird bonuses and the early

0:54

bird ticket means you get 200 off the

0:58

actual price of the event so go grab it

1:00

now what better way to kick off your

1:02

year than to guarantee your progress

1:04

with the virtual Retreat go to

1:08

mhvirtualretreat.com to grab your early

1:10

bird ticket now on to the video this

1:13

video was born out of a recent

1:17

feeling of overwhelm I had where I had

1:21

just finished my virtual Retreat and my

1:24

virtual Retreat is a three-day

1:27

immersive event where by the end of it

1:31

I’ve been on stage for many hours a day

1:34

over three days and I am cooked

1:38

I set myself a new kind of role last

1:43

year that

1:44

at the end of a retreat I would take

1:47

time off and I did that because too many

1:50

retreats in a row I was going straight

1:52

back into work and then I was feeling

1:54

truly burnt out truly overwhelmed and

1:57

kind of resentful afterwards because I

1:59

hadn’t had any time for me well this

2:01

retreat was a bit of a perfect storm of

2:05

things that created overwhelm because at

2:08

the time the retreat finished I had

2:10

family in town it happened to be one of

2:13

my family members birthdays and so there

2:15

are a whole bunch of social events right

2:18

after the retreat which meant I rolled

2:20

from three days of really intense work

2:22

that was on the back of weeks of intense

2:24

work straight into these social events

2:27

and then when my family went home

2:28

Audrey’s family came into town and we

2:31

had the same thing again now all of this

2:33

was both beautiful and overwhelming

2:37

because in my mind I was thinking

2:39

there’s so many things I need to get to

2:41

I’m not getting enough of that done

2:42

right now I haven’t got time for that

2:44

right now and there was a lot of framing

2:46

of all of it in my mind that led me to

2:50

the edge of overwhelm and we know when

2:53

we get to overwhelm we start to breathe

2:55

differently we get panicked we get

2:58

desperate in fact when I say we breathe

3:00

differently when we’re overwhelmed we

3:02

tend to hold our breath and we hold our

3:05

breath because we are we are waiting for

3:08

this time where we’re going to be able

3:09

to catch our breath and we tell

3:11

ourselves okay it’s okay I’m gonna when

3:13

I get to that point and a lot of us do

3:15

it just in every week right we get we

3:17

say I just need to get to Friday because

3:19

then when it gets to the weekend I’ll

3:20

have time to breathe again we tell

3:22

ourselves that I just need some

3:24

breathing space and you may have your

3:26

own version of overwhelm right now I’m a

3:30

single mom I don’t have time I have a

3:32

busy job I don’t have the energy to be

3:34

on these apps or to be texting people or

3:36

to be kind of going on dates that don’t

3:38

go anywhere it’s all just too much and

3:40

they very quickly

3:43

get themselves to a place of overwhelm

3:45

where they say I’ll just return to my

3:47

love life when I get some breathing

3:49

space so they do the same thing I’ll

3:53

defer it until a time where the

3:56

conditions feel better for it and the

3:59

problem with overwhelm is that it short

4:02

circuits progress when we’re overwhelmed

4:05

we just stop in a certain area we’ll

4:09

decide well there’s so much going on

4:11

right now I just can’t go to the gym oh

4:13

there’s so much going on with family

4:16

that I don’t have time to date I have so

4:19

much stress in my life right now I don’t

4:22

want to eat well at all we have this

4:24

overwhelm that leads to

4:27

complete stalling in certain areas of

4:31

Our Lives what I want to do is address

4:33

this in the context of this year now

4:36

because we’re beginning a new year it’s

4:39

a funny thing New Year’s

4:41

is like a false idea of a reset because

4:46

there’s that feeling isn’t there there’s

4:48

that psychological

4:49

effect of a new year that says to us

4:52

this is a time when I get to just start

4:55

again and it feels almost like an Etch A

4:57

Sketch board you know those things where

5:00

you draw something on the board and then

5:02

if you shake it it just all disappears

5:04

and you get that blank slate again it

5:06

can feel like a new year is going to

5:08

give us that but it’s always a bit of a

5:10

false promise isn’t it because once the

5:12

year actually starts we realize that all

5:15

of our problems all of the traits that

5:18

we have the habits the things we want to

5:21

change the finances from last year the

5:26

relationship issues from last year the

5:28

work issues from last year all of us all

5:31

of those things are still present they

5:33

come with us into January 1st I want to

5:36

give you five specific ways to to think

5:40

about all of this differently and you be

5:43

the judge you tell me if by the end of

5:45

this video

5:47

it’s given you a sense of relief and a

5:50

sense of empowerment going into your

5:52

year but in a very realistic way number

5:56

one life has to be lived in the middle

5:59

when I was overwhelmed one of the things

6:01

I did was remind myself that life is

6:03

sort of always like this there can be

6:06

phases of our life where we’re

6:09

justifiably overwhelmed because there’s

6:11

lots of different things coming at us at

6:13

the same time and that was part of what

6:15

I was feeling but I also am careful to

6:18

remind myself that

6:20

there’s almost never a time in my life

6:23

where that’s not true to some extent

6:25

there’s a phrase Dante used nelmezzo in

6:29

the middle life has to be lived in the

6:34

middle of all of these responsibilities

6:37

and priorities so if you know that there

6:40

is something that you are putting off

6:42

because you’re waiting for a time when

6:46

all of a sudden you’re going to find a

6:48

perfect equilibrium you’re going to have

6:50

that balance in your life there’s going

6:52

to be a giant space in the calendar

6:54

that’s going to open up I want you to

6:57

catch yourself because there is a very

6:59

strong chance that that has just become

7:02

a form of procrastination because that

7:05

time will never present itself to you in

7:08

the perfect way that you’ve convinced

7:10

yourself it might and even if it does

7:12

ever appear like that it will be

7:15

short-lived the idea of the perfect time

7:19

the idea of the perfect amount of

7:21

breathing space is itself a fiction and

7:25

once we accept that we all of a sudden

7:28

start asking ourselves a different

7:30

question not when is everything going to

7:33

open up so that I can do some of these

7:36

things I want to do but instead how do I

7:40

crowbar some of these things that I want

7:43

to do into my life now in the middle of

7:49

all of these things that I have to do

7:52

and I’ll probably have to do in some

7:54

form six months from now as well they’re

7:56

undeniably some bad times to go out and

8:00

try to date where you’re at the peak of

8:03

grief at the end of a relationship when

8:06

you are dealing with some intense recent

8:10

trauma that you’re trying to work

8:12

through there are times that are bad but

8:15

at a certain point we will also have to

8:18

recognize that we’re never going to be

8:21

at a point where we feel like everything

8:24

in our own personal growth Journey has

8:26

been achieved that we’ve done every bit

8:28

of healing we could possibly do there

8:31

are always going to be ways that someone

8:33

could show up in our life at a time

8:36

where we don’t feel a hundred percent

8:38

ready

8:39

and we will begin a relationship

8:42

in the middle number two stop waiting

8:46

for space to breathe and instead change

8:49

the way you breathe when I first started

8:52

doing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

8:54

early on you start to roll rolling is

8:58

like the Jiu Jitsu version of what

9:00

sparring is to boxing it’s when you’re

9:03

actually fighting someone and that’s a

9:05

time where you start to get nervous your

9:08

adrenaline gets up you start to breathe

9:10

very heavy when you’re inexperienced and

9:12

I remember the first time I did this I

9:13

was rolling with someone and within two

9:16

minutes

9:17

I felt like I was drowning I felt like I

9:20

couldn’t catch my breath I felt like I

9:22

didn’t know how I would go on at all

9:24

after the session I remember my coach

9:26

saying to me you know sometimes what

9:30

I’ll do with some of the other black

9:31

belts when we’re doing training for

9:33

competitions is we’ll go to the extreme

9:36

and we’ll set ourselves a timer for an

9:39

hour

9:40

for us just to be rolling constantly for

9:42

that hour and I remember thinking to

9:44

myself I could not get past the first

9:48

two minutes today without feeling like I

9:50

was drowning how on Earth could someone

9:52

do this for an hour and I asked him that

9:55

question and he said to me when you look

9:59

up at the clock after five minutes and

10:01

you realize that with someone on top of

10:04

you and someone you’re fighting you’ve

10:06

got another 55 minutes you actually

10:09

start to come to a different conclusion

10:11

you say well I’ve got 55 minutes left of

10:14

this so I may as well just settle in for

10:16

the ride and when you do that you start

10:19

breathing differently because you can’t

10:21

hold your breath for an hour you can

10:23

hold your breath for two minutes but you

10:25

can’t hold it for an hour and when you

10:27

know you’re going to be going that long

10:29

you don’t hold your breath anymore you

10:32

start breathing differently so think

10:34

about that in the context of your life

10:36

again this is what I did when I was in

10:39

that place of overwhelming said you know

10:41

there’s always going to be something I’m

10:44

going to go home for the holidays and

10:46

there’s going to be a whole bunch of

10:47

other new things that I have to do and

10:50

people I want to see and things I need

10:52

to tie up before the end of the year I

10:54

had that feeling

10:55

and that made me realize oh my God it’s

10:58

not it’s not about to end

11:01

and if it’s not about to end then

11:03

instead of waiting for space to breathe

11:06

I need to stop breathing differently

11:09

settle in because this is a life

11:14

what you have is a life everything going

11:16

on in it right now is just part of your

11:19

life today a year from now there will be

11:21

other things going on but that’s a life

11:24

the understanding that all these things

11:27

all this juggling is it probably isn’t

11:29

going anywhere yes we can improve on it

11:32

and yes we can simplify our life and we

11:34

should do all of those things

11:36

but in the meantime

11:38

instead of delaying progress on things

11:41

that are important to us

11:43

we can instead decide to Simply Be an

11:47

active participant in our life as it is

11:50

right now

11:51

and to find time for the things that are

11:54

important even if imperfectly number

11:58

three lose the fiction of the Fresh

12:01

Start I feel like we almost all have

12:04

this

12:05

element of us that likes neat and tidy

12:09

lines we like to demarcate this is what

12:11

this chapter was about and now this is

12:13

what this chapter was about and now I’m

12:15

doing this and I always think back to

12:18

being at school if you remember the

12:19

first day of term in a brand new school

12:22

year there’s always something to me at

12:25

least exhilarating I don’t know if you

12:26

had the same feeling but for me there

12:28

was something exhilarating about the

12:30

idea of that really

12:33

Fresh Start I would always remember

12:35

going to Staples and buying new

12:37

stationery new pencil case new pens new

12:40

pencils erasers and I would have these

12:43

things that I would neatly put in my

12:46

pencil case and I’d have a brand new

12:48

notebook for lessons and new teachers

12:51

new lessons and I tell myself this time

12:55

I’m gonna do everything perfectly I’m

12:57

gonna make perfect notes when the

12:59

teacher says things I’m going to do my

13:01

homework in perfect neat ways I’m going

13:04

to keep up with all of the lessons and

13:06

I’d have all of these intentions within

13:09

a week

13:10

the mess had started again my notepads

13:13

already had stuff crossed out where I’d

13:15

got it wrong I missed a day of homework

13:17

I already felt a bit behind on something

13:19

my friend Tom has already sullied my

13:21

pencil case by drawing a penis on the

13:24

front of it and it was like that perfect

13:27

pure feeling that I was trying to keep

13:30

hold of

13:32

would always elude me because it was

13:34

always a false promise much like the new

13:37

year the idea of the New Year New You

13:39

Fresh Start is a false promise because

13:43

we don’t get these perfect beginnings

13:46

and endings what we get is just life

13:50

on a Continuum I think one of the

13:52

reasons we get so deflated in the New

13:54

Year we get this Rush of new start new

13:57

year new me and then we get so deflated

13:59

because we realize that it’s a lie our

14:02

problems our grievances from last year

14:05

our financial difficulties our issues in

14:08

our relationships the things that give

14:11

us anxiety it all just comes with us

14:14

into January 1st and it starts polluting

14:16

and graffiting all over that notebook

14:18

and pencil case before we’ve even got to

14:21

start I want us to to lose that illusion

14:24

of the fresh start and instead realize

14:28

that all life just operates on that

14:30

continuum

14:32

that there is always just a sense of

14:34

everything Blends into each other and

14:38

and we don’t really get the clean lines

14:41

life is messy and instead of looking for

14:44

a blank canvas on which to paint we have

14:46

to look at it like it’s this ongoing

14:49

mural that we are adding to all the time

14:52

with every brush stroke I think of that

14:55

in my business sometimes I’m you know

14:57

there’s there’s things that I go oh I

14:58

really want to update that I really want

15:00

to change that and there’s this there’s

15:01

this fantasy world I have where I just

15:04

start everything again and just build it

15:06

perfectly from the ground up and then I

15:08

realize that’s nonsense life isn’t like

15:10

that by the way even if I did do that I

15:13

wouldn’t build it perfectly from the

15:14

ground up again and then three years

15:16

from that point I’d be wondering oh how

15:17

do I do it perfectly the next time and

15:19

secondly you know that’s not the game

15:21

the game is to keep updating and

15:23

changing things and making it better by

15:25

increments that’s how life is we make it

15:28

better by increments we make imperfect

15:30

progress no number four don’t over

15:34

exaggerate how much of your time this

15:38

area that you want to make progress in

15:40

needs I’m writing a book at the moment

15:44

and I know that in my fantasy world I

15:48

just have a year of doing nothing else

15:51

but writing this book I remember saying

15:54

that to my writing coach and him saying

15:56

to me Matthew even if you had all the

15:59

time in your week to do nothing but the

16:02

book even solid everyday don’t do

16:06

anything else writers only have a

16:09

handful of hours in them a day some

16:10

people one or two what are you gonna do

16:12

with the rest of that time you can’t

16:14

write all day every day it doesn’t work

16:16

like that and I always remind myself of

16:18

that when I’m wishing that I had the

16:20

perfect amount of time to do it it I

16:22

couldn’t fill all of my time with it the

16:24

same is true of getting fit and healthy

16:26

you can’t spend all of your time at the

16:28

gym it takes one hour a day right the

16:31

same is true of your love life if you

16:33

say I don’t have time for you know A

16:35

love life right now I just and I want to

16:38

say but what does that mean if no one is

16:40

asking you for a relationship right now

16:42

then it’s not going to take all of your

16:44

time right now your job is not to worry

16:48

about how much time a relationship would

16:50

take up which by the way from 15 years

16:53

of doing this never once have I ever

16:56

encountered someone who met the most

16:58

amazing person for a relationship

17:01

someone they had massive chemistry with

17:02

were head over heels for it could could

17:05

like immediately felt this feeling of oh

17:07

this is what I’ve been looking for in my

17:09

life and then said all of this is

17:11

wonderful but you know I just don’t have

17:13

the time it never happens like that time

17:15

is always an excuse that people use

17:17

before they’ve met someone that they

17:19

love when they find out they love

17:21

someone when they have those feelings

17:23

they are making time everywhere that

17:25

time could possibly exist but in the

17:28

beginning all we need is time to flirt

17:31

that takes seconds all we need is time

17:35

to meet some people all we need is time

17:36

to go on a date and that doesn’t have to

17:38

be your whole week it can be a couple of

17:40

hours a week when we’re overwhelming

17:43

ourselves with this area of our life

17:45

that we want to make progress in even if

17:48

you had all the time in the world for it

17:49

that area wouldn’t need all the time in

17:52

the world for you to start making

17:53

progress start small crowbar it in in

17:57

small ways and then when it starts to

17:59

become a bigger part of your life you

18:01

can evaluate what you might need to let

18:04

go of in your life to give that thing

18:07

more time but don’t create a problem

18:10

there before you have one because if you

18:13

do I will suspect that the problem isn’t

18:16

time at all

18:18

your fear of doing that thing your fear

18:21

of going out there and meeting people

18:23

and getting rejected is being masked by

18:26

an excuse like I just don’t have time

18:29

the fifth and final mindset I want to

18:31

give you for Progress this year is to be

18:34

patient because the trajectory

18:37

of your progress is what matters when

18:40

we’re talking about incremental progress

18:42

when we’re talking about just doing the

18:45

thing you can do and not using the idea

18:49

that it’s not the right moment in my

18:51

life as an excuse to do nothing those

18:54

small actions that you take actually add

18:56

up over time and I always remind myself

18:59

of this there’s a phrase that I use over

19:01

and over and over again for myself which

19:03

is

19:04

every little bit of effort counts every

19:07

little bit of effort counts no matter

19:11

how small if I go for a walk today

19:15

that counted it may not have been a five

19:17

mile run but it counted it wasn’t

19:20

nothing it added to the scoreboard if I

19:23

write 50 words today instead of zero

19:26

words 50 words may seem like nothing in

19:28

the context of a book that is going to

19:30

be 80 000 words but it counted those 50

19:33

words they count it all counts and when

19:37

we think that it all counts we get out

19:39

of this All or Nothing mindset we get

19:41

into just do whatever is the version I

19:44

can do right now let me just do that

19:46

version I’ll recognize that it’s

19:48

imperfect I’ll recognize that on my best

19:51

day I would be doing better on that

19:53

hypothetical best day with a clear

19:55

schedule and a clear mind and feeling my

19:58

best I would do better by the way what a

20:00

ridiculous concept the idea of that that

20:02

that hypothetical day when we’re firing

20:04

on all cylinders there’s a hypothetical

20:07

day where I do this video

20:09

twice as good as I’ve done it right now

20:11

but what am I going to wait for that

20:13

hypothetical day where my mind is just

20:15

so sharp that every point I make is

20:18

perfect and everything follows the

20:20

perfect linear progression and I don’t

20:22

get a word out of place and I don’t

20:24

elaborate for too long on anything am I

20:26

gonna sit here and wait for that day

20:29

or am I just gonna say today’s Matthew

20:31

is going to do his best in this video

20:33

and that’s the video I’m gonna do if if

20:36

the if the hypothetical day comes around

20:38

where I do a better video great I look

20:40

forward to seeing it but this is the

20:43

version of me today and that guy is

20:46

gonna make a video for you guys the

20:48

trajectory is what matters what’s the

20:51

trajectory I’m on over time and one of

20:53

the things I think we have to do while I

20:55

agree that it’s good advice to sort of

20:57

sometimes increase our sense of urgency

21:00

in life and I think in a way we’ve

21:02

already done that in this video because

21:03

we’ve talked about the idea that you

21:05

should look at life as something that

21:09

needs to be lived now and not wait for

21:12

the future right there’s your sense of

21:15

urgency but where I think you can be

21:17

patient is with the results if you’re

21:21

taking some form of action today even if

21:23

it’s small even if it’s imperfect even

21:25

if it’s just the best version of it you

21:27

can do right now which isn’t even that

21:28

great the cumulative effect of those

21:32

things over time creates a different

21:34

trajectory than the one you’re on that’s

21:36

one of the things I’ve been enjoying

21:37

doing in my life recently to speak

21:39

personally I used to be like oh he’s in

21:42

a rush always in a rush to get there

21:44

always in a rush to I want to have it

21:46

now I want to have it this month I want

21:48

to have it this year I was always in

21:50

this mad rush to sort of get the result

21:51

now and I have actually taken a lot of

21:56

comfort and joy and relief

21:59

in just giving myself longer timelines

22:01

for things not longer timelines before I

22:05

take action but longer timelines for

22:08

worrying about what the result is the

22:10

real value is not on performing Miracles

22:13

today that are going to burn you out in

22:15

the next two weeks the real value is in

22:18

creating a new trajectory having

22:21

listened to these five things there is

22:23

no better time to take action than right

22:26

now regardless of what else is going on

22:29

in your life take action in the middle

22:33

Nell mezzo and the most powerful way I

22:37

have that you can do that is by joining

22:40

us on the virtual Retreat like I said to

22:42

you at the beginning of this video is

22:44

coming up in June until the end of

22:46

January there are early bird tickets

22:48

available with special bonuses 200 off

22:51

the normal ticket price and it’s an

22:55

amazing way to tell yourself that this

22:57

year no matter how busy we are or how

23:00

much we have going on or how many

23:01

responsibilities there are I am spending

23:05

the time to get where I want to be and

23:08

to craft the life I want to have so come

23:11

join us by going to

23:13

mhvirtualretreat.com and I will see you

23:16

over there thank you for watching this

23:18

video and welcome to the new year

