5 Misunderstandings That Men Have About Approaching Women

Are you wary about approaching beautiful women in the real world? Most guys are…

That’s a shame because it often presents your best chance to make a meaningful connection.

The list below features 5 truths that most men don’t understand about approaching women.

It should help you feel more empowered to say something the next time you spot someone you’re attracted to.

1. Women Get Scared And Nervous Too

When you first approach a woman, you’ll rarely get a purely positive response.

Most often, she’ll look like a rabbit in the headlights. Startled, nervous and not saying much.

Inexperienced guys take this as a sign of disinterest.

But that’s not always the case. Usually, she’s just nervous.

Sometimes, she’s nervous because you’re a bigger, stronger human trying to talk to her. Is this a scam? Is she in danger? She doesn’t know straight away.

It might also be that she thinks you’re totally hot and she’s nervous about saying the wrong thing!

Women have to worry about not looking too easy, while also appearing fun, interesting and flirty. All with zero seconds to prepare themselves for your approach.

Imagine dealing with that if you’re a shy and introverted young woman!

Your job as a man is to remain fun and flirtatious while carrying the conversation for the first few minutes. This gives a woman time to trust you and for her nerves to melt away. Once this happens, she’ll start to open up.

Few men can remain confident when dealing with a rabbit in the headlights. If you can continue to be fun and playful, you’ll stand out as a truly confident man.

2. Women Only Get Approached By Players Or Creeps

It’s only really the top 2% of players who are confident enough to cold-approach women in the real world. Them and drunken sociopathic creeps.

These are the only categories of men trying to meet your crush this way.

Her initial reaction to you may be cold because she expects you’ll be one of these bad men.

But imagine her pleasure when it turns out you’re actually a normal cool guy who happened to be attracted to her. That’s a pleasant surprise which is now so rare she’ll probably be telling all her friends about you.

The bar for a good cold-approach is honestly that low; if you don’t come off as a creep or a sleazebag, she’ll probably remember you forever.

3. Most Women Will Never Make The First Move

Many women believe it’s bad for them to make the first move. Apparently, it’ll make them look easy, desperate or masculine. A lot of my female friends think men will like them less if they initiate a flirty conversation.

I tried to explain that most men would LOVE that, but they refuse to believe me.

Some women understand that guys would like to be approached, but they’re still too afraid to do it.

They’re usually terrified of rejection, worried for their safety, scared of being slut-shamed etc.

That leaves the majority of single women standing in their cocktail dresses hoping that an attractive guy has the balls to approach them.

Maybe they’ll give you a sign that they’re interested, but not always. A lot of women are too shy to even do that.

So, it’s time you realized you’re doing these hotties a favor by approaching them and starting a conversation. You’re giving them an emotional experience that most women are unable to go out and get for themselves.

4. Approaching Women In Real Life Is The Fastest Way To Their Heart

It’s becoming incredibly rare for women to meet their partners at a bar or via a chance encounter.

Studies suggest that it’s more likely to happen online, through friends, school or work.

But that’s not because women aren’t open to meeting a handsome stranger in the real world.

Today’s generation of young women were still raised on fairy tales of being swept off their feet by a handsome prince. That’s still more romantic than matching on Hinge and going for drinks the next day.

When you approach a woman in the real world, she gets that excitement of being chosen by a great guy who couldn’t resist talking to her. You’ll find it far easier to build an emotional connection in a real-life conversation than on the apps.

She’ll be able to see whether you have chemistry — and if you do she should be more excited to meet you than all the strangers in her DMs.

The only reason why more couples aren’t formed this way is that most modern men are too scared and useless to do it.

5. Approaching Gets Easier The More You Try It

The first 5–10 times you approach a woman with romantic intentions, it’ll probably terrify you.

There’s something in our DNA that makes us fear rejection at a core level.

Still, you can build resistance to this fear with practice.

You may understand that “the worst she can say is no”, but you need to show your brain that nothing awful will happen.

Some guys get over this fear in high school. If you weren’t one of them, I’d recommend you make this a priority while you’re still a young adult.

The sooner you overcome your approach anxiety, the more brain power you’ll free up to be witty, charming and charismatic.

…

