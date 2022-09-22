5 (More) Qualities Men Want in a Partner That We Never Say Out Loud

In a previous article, I spoke out about traits men want to see in their partners, irrespective of gender, orientation, or race. It was and still is my most successful article to date, something I’m very proud of.

The responses from men and women alike prompted me to come up with additional qualities that can be added to the list. After all, men are more complex than the five qualities on the initial list. Stopping there didn’t feel right, so I reached out to as many men as I could to come up with these additional five qualities, qualities such as:

1) Someone concerned with our HOLISTIC well-being

When you think of well-being, what comes to mind? For me personally, it usually revolves around physicality — working out, yoga, resistance band training, etc.

Holistic well-being encompasses so much more. Physical well-being is paramount, but so is mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being. After all, all of these areas can affect how a person feels day in and day out. Men want to be with someone who can look at their entire well-being with the utmost care, even if it doesn’t always get vocalized.

2) Financial competency

Being with someone who lacks financial competency is like being with someone who can’t boil or heat water; it’s going to find some way to rear its ugly head and expose your ignorance sooner than later.

You don’t have to be the breadwinner, but you should know how to make money in some capacity. No one should have to shoulder that load entirely on their own, especially if both parties in the relationship want to be seen as equals.

I know of a couple that got married because the man’s wife was okay with him being the sole breadwinner; he was too because it meant he could run the household in a commandeering fashion. She was happy to be a housewife and have a husband provide for her every need.

Over time, however, they started to get on each other’s nerves and come out at each other’s throats. She was no longer content with the level he provided at, while he felt trapped with someone who 1) didn’t appreciate his efforts and 2) did next to nothing on her own from a provision standpoint.

The end result? Divorce.

Don’t be like this couple. Again, there’s nothing wrong with being a stay-at-home parent. It’s an entirely different issue when that’s all you’re capable of, ESPECIALLY when you desire more financially but do nothing to contribute.

3) Being able to put our needs above their own

From the conversations I’ve had with married men with heterosexual relationships, this is a borderline requirement of their spouses. They’ve had arguments about wanting to stay in touch with their masculinity (mainly building man caves) while providing, being a husband, and father.

Being a family man requires tremendous sacrifice. It means getting up early and staying out late. Not indulging in impulsive behavior. No late nights with the boys. Life becomes somewhat monotonous in nature.

Why can’t this be egalitarian in nature? I’m not saying that women, or partners, don’t sacrifice enough? Just that it seems, based on conversations, that men are expected to give up more, especially emotionally, than their partners have to.

Mutual sacrifice and selflessness works much better, and it isn’t just a theory. When two people are in sync to this degree, the sacrificing feels less like sacrificing and more like teamwork.

And what do the say about teamwork??

4) Someone who doesn’t hold grudges

When you’re with someone who doesn’t hold grudges, you have the freedom to be yourself. There’s no need to walk around on eggshells or with anxiety, wondering if you’ve been forgiven for something you’ve done wrong…or if there’s an uncommunicated issue that has yet to surface.

I think it’s safe to say that most men have had that experience, one where they walk into what feels like an emotional ambush because they said or did the wrong thing related to some other wrongdoing that hasn’t been resolved.

No one enjoys living that way.

Not holding grudges = less fighting and animosity. After all, aren’t most grudges the result of unresolved emotions? Finding a way to resolve them — whether through release therapy, conversation, or some other medium — helps us men still feel like we matter.

Men have feelings too. Please don’t allow holding grudges to cause you to walk all over them.

5) Someone who knows how to concede

The key word here is concede, the opposite of conceited. To concede is to be able to admit something without denying its plausibility. Conceited means being so full of oneself you’re vain.

Why is this important to men? There are spouses or partners out there who refuse to yield, admitting that they can be or sometimes are wrong. The toll that can take on one’s psyche is incredibly detrimental.

Being able to admit wrongdoing takes maturity, as well as concern for the other person’s feelings. I know how cathartic it is to “win arguments,” which isn’t the point, but still feels good. It shows me the person I’m dealing with cares more about me than they do their pride, which means nothing if you have no one around you.

Men also like being with people who can own up to their wrongdoings, admit their mistakes, say sorry when necessary, and overall — concede.

Like with the last list, this isn’t all-inclusive or exhaustive. It’s just another attempt to hopefully help those looking to uncover the inner-workings of men, especially those males who are seldom vocal about what it is they TRULY want.

