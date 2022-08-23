5 Most Common Regrets of Dying People

What would you do differently if you only had a few months left to live? This is a question that many people ask themselves, and the answers can be surprising.

In a study, a nurse asked terminally ill patients about their biggest regrets. Here are the five most common responses:

“We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment.” — Jim Rohn

5. “I wish I’d had the courage to live a life true to myself, not the life others expected of me.”

It’s easy to get caught up in what other people think we should do with our lives. We may choose a career path or lifestyle because it’s what our parents want for us or because it seems like the “sensible” thing to do. But at the end of our lives, we often regret not following our own hearts.

If you’re not sure what your true passion is, spend some time exploring different possibilities. Try out new hobbies, take classes in subjects that interest you, and travel to new places. The more experiences you have, the easier it will be to figure out what makes you truly happy.

However, trying not to confuse passion as the only source of happiness is essential. Other important factors such as family, friends, money, relationships, etc., should also be considered.

And don’t worry about making mistakes — everyone does it! As long as you learn from your mistakes, they can actually help you grow and become a better person.

4. “I wish that I had let myself be happier.”

This regret is closely related to the previous one. Many of us go through life without really stopping to enjoy the moment. We’re always rushing to get to the next thing on our to-do list, and we don’t take the time to appreciate the good things that are happening in our lives.

Happiness is a choice. It’s not something that just happens to us — we have to actively pursue it. Make an effort to do things that make you happy, and surround yourself with positive people who will support you in your quest for happiness.

And don’t forget — happiness doesn’t necessarily mean big, grandiose gestures. Sometimes it’s the small, everyday moments that mean the most. Stop and smell the roses every once in a while, and you’ll be surprised at how much happier you feel.

3. “I wish I had stayed in touch with my friends.”

As we get older, it’s easy to let our friendships slip away. We get busy with work and family, and we don’t make an effort to stay in touch with the people who are important to us.

But our friends are some of the most valuable relationships we have in our lives. They’ve seen us through good times and bad, and they know us better than anyone else.

So don’t let your friendships fall by the wayside! Make time for your friends, even if it’s just a quick phone call or coffee date every now and then. They’ll appreciate it — and you’ll be glad you did.

2. “I wish I’d had the courage to express my feelings.”

It can be challenging to express our feelings, especially when we’re afraid of how the other person will react. We may bottle up our emotions for fear of conflict or rejection.

But it’s essential to communicate with the people in our lives, even if it means having tough conversations. It’s the only way to build solid and lasting relationships.

If you find it hard to express your feelings, try writing them down first. This can help you organize your thoughts and figure out what you want to say. You can also practice with a friend or family before a real conversation.

There’s no shame in expressing your feelings — everyone has them; however, just be careful with who you share them with. Just be respectful and honest, and things will work out fine.

1. “I wish I hadn’t worked so hard.”

For many of us, our careers are a big part of our lives. We devote a lot of time and energy to advancing in our jobs, and sometimes we sacrifice important things like family and friends.

While it’s essential to work hard and be successful, it’s also important to remember that there’s more to life than our jobs. Make sure you take the time to enjoy your hobbies, spend time with loved ones, and relax — you’ll be glad you did!

In some instances, these people could be described as workaholics with an unhealthy obsession with their jobs. If this is you, try to cut back on your work hours gradually so that it doesn’t feel like such a drastic change. And make sure to schedule in some “me time” every week, even if it’s just for an hour or two.

You may also want to consider changing jobs altogether if you’re really unhappy with your current situation. Life is too short to be stuck in a job you hate! (Here are seven signs you might be a workaholic without even realizing it.)

The Bottom Line

These are just a few of the most common regrets of dying people. So take note, and try to live your life so that you won’t have any regrets when your time comes!

What other regrets do you think people have on their deathbeds? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Thanks for reading!

“I’d rather regret the things I’ve done than regret the things I haven’t done.” — Lucille Ball

