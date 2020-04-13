5 Myths About Families of Children with Autism

—

Misrepresentation in the media and a lack of appropriate support globally, among many other factors, perpetuate dangerous myths around people with autism. As a parent of a child with autism, I have experienced first-hand how these myths impact the whole family.

But this Autism Awareness Month offers an opportunity for people with autism and their families to flip the script – and debunk some of the biggest myths surrounding autism. Here are five that it’s time to retire.

Myth 1: People with autism lack emotions and empathy

Among the most pernicious misconceptions about autism is that those living with are emotionally stunted – that they not only lack the ability to recognize their own feelings but are completely oblivious to those of the people around them.

This myth persists despite ample empirical evidence to the contrary. While it’s true that alexithymia – struggling to understand one’s emotions – is more common among people with autism (about 50 percent of whom have alexithymia) than among the public at large (about 10 percent of whom have it), research by Rebecca Brewer and Jennifer Murphy finds that alexithymia, not autism itself, is linked to difficulty in recognizing emotions.

What’s more, Brewer and Murphy found that those with autism but not alexithymia are just as empathetic as people without either autism or alexithymia.

People with autism may express and interpret emotions differently – as do we all – but that shouldn’t be confused for a lack of emotional understanding. Failure to accept this only fosters miscommunication, misunderstanding, and even mistreatment of those with autism.

Myth 2: Whatever you say goes over their heads

While people with autism may not understand social cues and contexts the same way others do, that doesn’t mean that they lack understanding.

Instead, it’s vital to be creative in how one relates to a person with autism. That requires acts of radical empathy – understanding how they see and interpret the world around them, learning about their major interests, and harnessing that understanding to better engage them.

Myth 3: People with autism will never be independent

Contrary to the superhero myth, another common stereotype of both children and adults with autism is that they are vulnerable, dependent and unable to live normal lives. Parents, too, can be guilty of believing this, often feeling the urge to “be the voice” for their child. It’s an instinct shared in some form by parents of all children, but for parents of children with autism, it can be uniquely difficult to let go and allow their children to grow up as independently as possible.

Getting the balance between advocacy and independence right can be difficult, but there are a multitude of options for support that promote a sense of independence and safeguard children facing greater social challenges. Wearable technologies that allow parents to know their children’s whereabouts are just one option that provides both independence for those with autism and peace of mind for their parents.

Myth 4: Everything is a struggle

When parents tell strangers that they have a child with autism, common reactions include “I’m sorry” or “I’m grateful that my child doesn’t have this.” This is not what families of children with autism want or need to hear.

Although having a child with autism brings its challenges, it also brings a huge amount of joy and a new perspective on the world. Siblings of children with autism are often more mature, compassionate and understanding of others due to their experiences. While it is impossible to generalize, there are positive and powerful attributes that many people with autism share. For example, many have a distinctive imagination or an attention to detail which can enable them to make an invaluable contribution to society.

Daily life for families of children with autism may have its rough patches but it is not an endless struggle. Recognizing this is hugely important in ensuring that people with autism are valued and given the right support.

Myth 5: Children with autism are superheroes

Media portrayals of people with autism – most notably Dustin Hoffman’s character in the movie Rain Man – have fostered the stereotype that people with autism are invariably savants. Otherwise well-informed people assume that being on the autism spectrum equates to having a brilliant mind and a talent for mentally calculating impossible sums.

Much of this thinking stems from a good-faith view that having autism can be a source of strength. Indeed. climate activist Greta Thunberg recently hit back at her critics by describing Asperger’s syndrome as her superpower.

But while it is important to highlight the strengths of people with autism, the public should not assume that all children are Gretas. Parents of children with autism are all too familiar with being asked, “What’s your child’s special talent?” This can be frustrating when their day has involved struggling to work out what their child wants to eat or preventing a meltdown in a supermarket. Viewing children with autism as superheroes, while well-intended, fails to acknowledge the day-to-day reality for them and their families.

For families to receive the right support, society must do a better job of understanding autism. That starts with dispelling counterproductive myths – and empowering those with autism to live the fully flourishing lives they deserve.

