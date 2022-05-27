5 Myths About Online Dating That Prevent People From Even Trying

When I told people that I met my boyfriend online, there were some who gave me instant judgments. They think I was desperate to look for love, and some think I have a self-esteem issue.

I wish I could tell them that online dating is more than that. Sure, there are some “games” that bad people play, which I often write about because it’s important to be aware and protect yourself from those people.

But that doesn’t also mean it’ll never work for anybody. Here are the five myths of online dating that I often heard that prevent people from even giving it a try:

1. “It’s nothing but a place for hookups only”

It’s hard to believe that every single person who signs up for the dating apps wants nothing but a one-night stand type of relationship.

While there are young people who still want to fool around, more and more people are actually seeking real relationships.

The new dating apps being launched every year shows high demand for finding a new partner online. Even most of my friends are looking for something serious on the get-go.

So if you haven’t tried it but have been hearing those comments that online dating is for nothing but hookups, don’t let other people’s judgments discourage you from trying.

2. “When you sign up to a dating app, that means you’re desperate”

This is the most common one.

Being in online dating doesn’t mean you’re desperate. Some people are mentally ready to open up their hearts again and start over. They did the work by healing and moving on from their ex completely first.

Most people don’t just sign up and desperately swipe. They have a real intention and are very clear with what they want.

That’s also why I always recommend people not to try online dating when they’re not in a good place mentally. Because chance is, you won’t attract good people that way.

3. “You can’t trust anyone online”

I believe trust issues aren’t happening in online dating but offline as well. It’s been there before all of this online dating exists.

Just because you aren’t on dating apps, that doesn’t mean you don’t have a problem trusting somebody. Heck, even in a long-term relationship, people still have that issue.

So rather than judging too early that you can never trust people online, first, you need to ask yourself if you have unresolved problems deep inside you.

Because if this is true, then there won’t be success stories from those who met online and ended up building a life together.

4. “Your personality doesn’t matter as long as you’re good looking”

I know it might be hard to believe that not everyone cares too much about someone else’s appearance on dating apps but looks aren’t everything.

There are some out there who pay more attention to the bio. And they care more about how the conversations go. Because logically, it doesn’t make sense to stick with the one who’s good-looking but never actually puts the effort to keep it going.

People on online dating aren’t that shallow. At the end of the day, they care about having real connections, too, not just focusing too much on how they look.

I met some good-looking guys through Bumble when I was single but again, it’s all come back to their personalities that made me stick around.

5. “Those couples who met online won’t last long”

As I’ve been writing related to this topic for quite some time now, I’ve received many comments where people have met their current partners online.

And some of them have reported they’re still going strong.

While it’s scary to think how many “horror” stories about online dating are out there, it’s also important to remember that not everybody wants to give you bad experiences.

Some people are genuinely there on the dating apps to look for someone to love. Lots of them, actually. And when they finally do, they’ll do whatever it takes to make it work.

While it’s necessary to stay cautious and be aware of certain types of people on online dating, I also want you to know that there are still hopes.

As long as you’re clear with what you want, refuse to settle less than what you think you deserve and have the ability to stand up when things go south, you’ll be just fine.

Online dating is cruel, but so is looking for love offline.

After all, you can’t have a great and meaningful relationship if you are too scared to get hurt in the first place.

