5 Netflix Movies to Personally Grow You out of Self-Pity

When you see that others have less than you, then your emotions shift.

You feel less sorry for yourself.

You can have a Netflix movie popcorn party. And get away from your pity party.

Your situation could be bad but how you portray your situation makes the difference on how quickly you can bounce back.

When you can get to a neutral place of peace, you can feel compassion for others.

When I hear about crew members stuck on a cruise ship, away at sea for months, that’s enough for me to feel grateful for my situation.

When you’re a victim, and your safety is stripped away from you by others who want to harm you, there’s additional trauma. Sudden attacks as violation from others, can be more traumatic than if something natural happened to you like disease.

When you hear of people who have greater misfortune, you start to have pity for them. You get a gratitude perspective.

When you feel compassion for other people’s trial and tragedies, you can feel:

Uplifted

Encouraged

Hopeful

Committed to helping and doing

Here are 5 based on real life movies that could stir up those emotions:

1.Bethany Hamilton Unstoppable (2019)

When young surfer Bethany Hamilton lost one arm because of a shark attack doing the thing she loves, surfing, she doesn’t use her handicap as a reason to stop competing.

In fact she keeps going and growing with a stronger determination.

What you can learn:

Resilience can be a deep motivator. For success, it can take 100 failures. Or 1000. Be encouraged that failure is a sign of hope. Don’t give up too soon. When you stop counting is when competing gets easier.

Every action towards your focus can lead to your next success.

Make your mind your best friend. Most of what you need to succeed is in your mind. Constantly restore your mind. If there are negative thoughts, reject them. They are lies that only hurt you and your performance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Next time you say you can’t, tell yourself you can do anything you put your mind to. Have a regular practice to get out of any negative mindset.

Push through your pain or laziness. When you do, that’s when you can get a breakthrough. Don’t let moods and feelings prevent you from producing results (procrastination).

The more you procrastinate, the harder it can be to get back in your game. Exchange excuses and distractions for focus.

What you could do:

Start working or learning about a possible passion. Refocus from what you were doing.

2. Freedom Writers (2007)

If you are missing out, imagine if you had to worry about the possibility about being killed or harmed by daily racial gang violence in the U.S. Your life shifts from joy and thriving to survival mode. And if you’re a teenager like these high school freshmen are, then your expectations and outlook of life are low.

Then, Actress Hilary Swank as their teacher shows up in their classroom. She has compassion and a desire to show these kids that someone cares. She commits with fierce dedication to positively impact these kids’ lives through journaling and learning first hand about the horrific Holocaust.

What you can learn:

How to be content, stop wanting, and be grateful for what you have as there are others who are worse off. Wanting leads to your own misery and suffering.

You then stop pining about not being able to go to events or a graduation event. You can stop feeling broken hearted for not being able to reconcile with certain loved ones, as they’re healthy and alive.

What you could do:

You could start a journal about your own story. You may discover something through thoughtfulness that could redirect the course of your life.

3.The Music of Silence (2017)

This is an inspiring movie about opera singer Andrea Bocelli’s life. As a child, he learned to sing in his blind state. He went through law school and found that when he grew up, music had always been there. His passion gave him and others more joy than his other passion of law.

What you can learn:

Dream big. You can do anything with your life. You’re only limited in your thinking. You can use your (blind) weaknesses for gain and usefulness to the world. Stay in productivity as self-pity robs you of precious time and energy.

What you could do:

If you have two jobs or sets of job skills, choose the one that has bigger potential impact on improving others’ lives if you were to be successful.

If you have a weakness you can turn into a strength and usefulness by not taking for granted and appreciation.

4.Hotel Mumbai (2018)

Just a warning, this is a very gun violent, terrorist and clear and present danger hostage movie. Based on a real 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India.

What you can learn:

Life can change in a moment. Count your blessings.

You can gain perspective that our world pandemic situation, is not nearly as catastrophic, as you have some control. You’re not a victim now. And you can turn your situation into a greater purpose for yourself.

What you could do:

Live today like it’s a new day with possibilities you don’t want to give up.

5.The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Actor Will Smith and his real 5-year old son were the stars. This is based on a real story about a homeless salesman, Chris Gardner, whose unwilling determination to give up eventually led him to become a successful stock broker for Dean Witter and to start his own businesses.

What you can learn:

Believe in yourself. Diligence and hard work can pay off even when you have self-doubt or naysayers.

Despite life’s interruptions, decide to plow through and create the life you want by making the better choices for you.

Believe an internal guide will always point you to your destiny and re-route you. The only failure you can make is not trying anything.

When you find something, laser focus and see what comes back. If you’re still interested in your activity, you just never know when you’ll find your purpose.

One simple action can change your self-pity feeling to victory in your life’s pursuit of happiness.

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash